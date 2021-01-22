 
 
OpEdNews Op Eds

Three Wednesdays In January

Author
Donald Trump is, in fact, the first president since Herbert Hoover to lead his party to losing the presidency, the House, and the Senate all in a single term.
 - Kevin D. Williamson, The National Review

It will go down in history as a remarkable two-week period. It began on Wednesday, January 6th with an insurrectionary attack on the Capitol that provoked the House of Representatives on the following Wednesday to rush through impeachment articles against Donald Trump for the second time, culminating on Wednesday January 20th with the inauguration of Joe Biden. To many of us locked in our homes in front of our TV sets, it played out like a live 21st century remake of Seven Days In May.


[ We're comin' for ya, Nancy! ]

We watched as Washington DC was transformed into a fenced-in armed camp with thousands of national guard troops marching around and sleeping on the marble floor of the Capitol building. All the testosterone and adrenaline bluster that had arisen on January 6th ended up as nothing in the face of the militarized reaction. Likewise, none of the threats to state capitols across the nation materialized.

Once alerted on January 6th, police forces were assembled and inserted into the Capitol and, from the inside, the insurrectionists were easily pushed out of the building. There were no suicide-by-cop hold-outs. His Twitter account pulled, Trump saw the light and quickly abandoned the insurrectionary rabble he'd sent off to the Capitol, those he'd assured he would accompany. In the eyes of The Proud Boys, Trump went from "emperor" to being "extraordinarily weak." He had refused online calls "to cross the Rubicon" and to declare martial law. Donald Trump had become a punk in the eyes of his own would-be palace guard. And Nancy Pelosi got her revenge.

The question that now hovers over it all is where all that in-your-face insurrectionary energy witnessed on the 6th will be channeled? And who will assume fascistic leadership of it?

Confronted with reality, will the January 6th insurrectionary movement turn to classic terrorist tactics like bombings and assassinations? Could there be positive outcomes from January 6th? For one, the left could never have done such a magnificent job of demonizing these homegrown, AR15-worshipping far-right lunatics. We have Donald Trump to thank for that. Being a crippled narcissist, he was unable to think strategically enough to realize his plan was as fatally flawed as a six-year-old's notion that covering his eyes means, "You can't see me!" Once the element of surprise was overcome (about three hours into the thing) it was all over.

At that point, the next step was inevitable: Overwhelm the capital city with cattle-chute fencing and enough troops to turn the city into a controlled, big-budget Hollywood film set for a pandemic-era, digital inauguration that was arguably the best propaganda show possible for the glories of democracy and the incoming Biden administration. Of course, the high-production-values, live variety show had to be MC-ed by Tom Hanks in front of a fabulously lit Lincoln Memorial and had to include video homages to a diverse collection of working Americans. If the history of the past 40 years had not taught me to be skeptical and cynical, I'd give the show a five-star, two-thumbs-up review.

I'm a 72-year-old American who served in Vietnam as a naive 19-year-old. From that moment on, I've been studying and re-thinking what US counter-insurgency war means. I live outside of Philadelphia, where I'm a writer, photographer and political
 

