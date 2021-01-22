Three Wednesdays In January

Donald Trump is, in fact, the first president since Herbert Hoover to lead his party to losing the presidency, the House, and the Senate all in a single term.

- Kevin D. Williamson, The National Review



It will go down in history as a remarkable two-week period. It began on Wednesday, January 6th with an insurrectionary attack on the Capitol that provoked the House of Representatives on the following Wednesday to rush through impeachment articles against Donald Trump for the second time, culminating on Wednesday January 20th with the inauguration of Joe Biden. To many of us locked in our homes in front of our TV sets, it played out like a live 21st century remake of Seven Days In May.



We watched as Washington DC was transformed into a fenced-in armed camp with thousands of national guard troops marching around and sleeping on the marble floor of the Capitol building. All the testosterone and adrenaline bluster that had arisen on January 6th ended up as nothing in the face of the militarized reaction. Likewise, none of the threats to state capitols across the nation materialized.



Once alerted on January 6th, police forces were assembled and inserted into the Capitol and, from the inside, the insurrectionists were easily pushed out of the building. There were no suicide-by-cop hold-outs. His Twitter account pulled, Trump saw the light and quickly abandoned the insurrectionary rabble he'd sent off to the Capitol, those he'd assured he would accompany. In the eyes of The Proud Boys, Trump went from "emperor" to being "extraordinarily weak." He had refused online calls "to cross the Rubicon" and to declare martial law. Donald Trump had become a punk in the eyes of his own would-be palace guard. And Nancy Pelosi got her revenge.





