Three Ways to Love Your Mother on Earth Day, April 22

The Goddess Births a New Earth Enveloped in Love (Prismacolor pencil)
(Image by Meryl Ann Butler)   Permission   Details   DMCA
Here are three things you can do to love your Mother Earth on Earth Day, April 22, and through the year:

At Home:

Try all natural wool dryer balls: they are hypoallergenic, they reduce dryer time and static, and they soften your fabric naturally. Standard dryer sheets are made with toxic chemicals and scents, many people (myself included) are allergic. There are currently no laws requiring the ingredients to be listed.


Buckaroo Dryer Balls
(Image by Buckaroo Organics)   Permission   Details   DMCA
In addition, dryer sheets can clog up the dryer screen, which can be a fire hazard. Try this test if you have been using dryer sheets: Take the screen out of your dryer and place it over a sink or tub, and pour a little water in. If the water doesn't go through the holes easily, the screen may be clogged from the gooky stuff in the dryer sheets. Scrubbing it well and switching to using dryer balls could prevent a fire.

Healthy Living How-To says:

According to the author of The Brain Wash, here are the seven most common chemicals found in dryer sheets and their effect on the central nervous system:

1. Alpha-Terpineol causes central nervous system disorders. Can also cause loss of muscular coordination, central nervous system depression, and headache.

2. Benzyl Alcohol causes central nervous system disorders, headaches, nausea, vomiting, dizziness, central nervous system depression, and, in severe cases, death.

3. Camphor on the US EPA's Hazardous Waste list. Central nervous system stimulant, causes dizziness, confusion, nausea, twitching muscles, and convulsions.

4. Chloroform on the EPA's Hazardous Waste list. Neurotoxic and carcinogenic.

5. Ethyl Acetate on the EPA's Hazardous Waste list. Narcotic. May cause headaches and narcosis (stupor).

6. Linalool causes central nervous system disorders. Narcotic. In studies of animals, it caused ataxic gait (loss of muscular coordination), reduced spontaneous motor activity, and depression.

7. Pentane causes headaches, nausea, vomiting, dizziness, drowsiness, and loss of consciousness. Repeated inhalation of vapours causes central nervous system depression.

The wool dryer balls I tried are handmade from 100% New Zealand Wool by Buckaroo Organics. They are designed to last for a thousand loads. I have noticed that my clothes dry faster, and since I use a laundromat, that adds up. You can also add a few drops of essential oil to a wool ball for a natural way to scent your laundry, if that's important to you. Me, I'm just glad to finally get my clothes washed. The only thing domestic about me is the fact that I was born in the US.

