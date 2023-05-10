This article first appeared in Counterpunch on May 5, 2023.

I just got off the phone from my bookie. Name's Jacques. Mon frere wants to know everything about me over the phone -- what I like, what I do, am I married, am I naked -- like he's making a voice recording he'll use later with an AI app for some scurrilous hijinks -- me finking on myself, behind my back, doosh that my AI persona claims I am; I'm both Claudius and Hamlet. Goddamn it all. Ghosts all around me hoiking into their own spittoons.

Jacques wants to book me an express train to financial paradise. He's a guardian angel like John Travolta in Michael that way. (Or is it Curtis Sliwa under Reagan?) He represents a Quantum AI trading bot that uses software and an automated trading platform that monitors the crypto market for data, gathers that data and uses it to implement calculated, informed trading strategies on your behalf, so I don't have to sit there and feel the stress of watching my retirements go round. My pony's Up in Flames. If I win, my mere $250 startup investment will become untold thousands in days and I'll be moving on up to a deluxe retirement condo in the East side sky -- room with a view of the Hudson (they promised); if I lose I'll be depending on Obamacare and food stamps. So, no real harm done; back to the scratch I came in with.

Originally, the pitch came as a facsimile of the investment magazine Forbes, with its logo, and a subhead that read:

Tesla Company launches its newest platform QuantumAI - aims to help families become wealthier. Read how you can earn more than 4000 GBP weekly.

The short piece went on to exclaim, essentially: Why should the elite have all the fum? Well, I could agree with that! How come no one's asking that gee golly question more often?

There's a similar ad, same magazine, that offers astounding returns in American and Aussie dollars. Aussies could make thousands in two weeks off a mere AUD$250! This seems impossible. Way too good to be true. Last I heard some things this good was in the Bernie Made-off days. At the bottom of the piece was a box telling how Bill Gates and Jeff Bezos had recently signed on as capital investors for the project. Woo-hoo!

My fum began after I hit a button promising that I'd get a call to discuss my urgent new wealf. The promise was that I'd receive a call back within 10 minutes. Two days later, Jacques called back. Suave? Handsome-sounding? He was all that! He reiterated the Forbes pitch. And soon he had me relaxed, trusting in his wisdom, implicitly understanding that he had good things waiting and very soon I'd be singing in the sunshine of security-bound old age. Then, it all changed, when he suddenly began asking for my credit card details over the phone. Say what? Yo no tengo dinero at that time. He'd call back later in the week when I'd have money. Hung up. I became an investigative journalist. Then he called and called and called, etc, until the final time, when he suggested that I give him the card details and go with a $5000 deposit. I hung up. I had my scoop: It was a scam.

Well, the next thing to do was to imagine the net effect of all these targeted tired insider geezers around the Mighty Whitey world ponying up $200 to strike it rich before everybody else got to it, "little criminals of perception," as Nabakov has it in Lolita. This time, it was Jacques and AI technology at quantum speed, instead of Bernie. Millions signing up for this bonanza, not realizing that the auto-bot that would bring them to the promised land would bankrupt the System and lead the world to a market crash for the ages, and an oversupply of mental people, looking for hand-outs. Frere Jacques giveth and he taketh away, but I ain't feeling sui generis today.

ChaosGPT and Auto-GPT

Jacques aside, there's a more insidious form of global eschatological mischief afoot -- ChaosGPT. You've probably heard about it. Recently, some joker thought it would be amusing if s/he developed a directive to destroy humanity. Those of us who have tried out ChatGPT know how powerful this application already is: Ask an elaborate question to build, say, a 300-word essay and it returns an answer within seconds, with structural elements included. Aw, I asked something about Kuhn's Structure of Scientific Revolutions and, hot damn, if I didn't get an eyeful of strange new wonder in the form of paradigms and peek-a-boo realities. Then, I went impish and, pondering what it would feel like if I destroyed humanity (could I handle being alone in the world?), asked Bing to bring new death to life. Like Frankenstein.

According to "New AI Bot 'ChaosGPT' Aims to Destroy Humanity and Establish Global Dominance," a piece running in the wacky tobacky Epoch Times (I subscribe), there's relationship between the two GPTs:

ChaosGPT, which has surfaced on Twitter, is based on a modified version of OpenAI's Auto-GPT, an open-source application, which can be used to demonstrate the full spectrum of capabilities of its latest language model, GPT- 4.

Chaos-GPT, before they took it down from Twitter, was self-propelling program that downloaded and installed what it needed to get to its goal, allowing you to go and eat dinner and be notified of its mission success with BANG and a flash out the window in the distance, you halfway through desert, you and yourSilicon Valley dinner mate playing footsie under the table. Here is how the destruction coding looked before they hauled its WMD ass away:

