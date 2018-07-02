 
 
"Three Things About Donald Trump...That Make Me Wonder?"

It's rather obvious that the Trump Corporation has benefitted from Donald's role as President. From the sale of Trump Presidential merchandise to the elaborate behind the scenes "diplomacy" with foreign governments and their representatives, Trump Enterprises has grown prosperously due to Donald's insatiable need to make money.

1. However, I wonder if there is another cash cow that is still to be unmasked - the stock market.

The first year of Donald's presidency the stock market had a steady climb as Trump's flurry of Executive Orders set a bonanza for the business community. That steady growth then had a sudden fall on January 21, 2018 with the government shutdown. Then quickly recovering on the reversal though only to drop another 100+ points shortly thereafter; which in turn set up another cycle of 100+, followed by another recovery and so on? And we still find ourselves on that same roller coaster here in June, 2018.

Most often these 1-3% price fluctuations were subject to some sort of action or statement by the White House.

The North Korea playbook still has its ups and downs, so does the tariff factor looming in the background. Wars and investigations also play into the ride. But in a White House such as this perhaps there's a more sinister mode just waiting to be exposed. Perhaps Donald has realized the money maker that these quirky signals create not just for the buyback business community but also for entrepreneurs such as him.

Bohdan Yuri is an Ukrainian-American and the author of "Ukraina: Sons and Daughters" (short stories) and "The Letters".

