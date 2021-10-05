

'The High Priestess'

(Image by ξωαŋ ThΦt) Details DMCA

Three Sonnets: The Tea Party Full of White Men Dancing by John Kendall Hawkins .

I. Start with thrummy onomatopoeia pulling strings, pianoforte, big bass boom happy bongos like the Red Rose monkeys move those legs until you feel those spunkies tickle to death the man who brings up doom high hat oligarchomenorrhea step through that six-step sassy saxo flow give me some skin, some brass, some thunder roll flip high flip low flip her round your middle toe, dosey doh and hey diddle diddle slide trombone glassy gliss heart burning coal Next Page 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 (Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

John Hawkins Social Media Pages:

John Kendall Hawkins is an American ex-pat freelance journalist and poet currently residing in Australia. His poetry, commentary, and reviews have appeared in publications in Oceania, Europe and the USA, such as Cordite, Morning Star, Hanging (more...)



The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help. If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW

If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content. Daily Weekly OpEdNews Newsletter

Name

Email

(Opens new browser window)