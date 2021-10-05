Three Sonnets: The Tea Party Full of White Men Dancing
by John Kendall Hawkins
.
I.
Start with thrummy onomatopoeia
pulling strings, pianoforte, big bass boom
happy bongos like the Red Rose monkeys
move those legs until you feel those spunkies
tickle to death the man who brings up doom
high hat oligarchomenorrhea
step through that six-step sassy saxo flow
give me some skin, some brass, some thunder roll
flip high flip low flip her round your middle
toe, dosey doh and hey diddle diddle
slide trombone glassy gliss heart burning coal
