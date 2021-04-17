Three Sonnets: Something Happened

UFONYT
(Image by johnny.guernica) Details DMCA
Sonnet: Something HappenedThree Sonnets To Celebrate Alienation...
by John Kendall Hawkins
I.
Something happened and I can't find my shoes.
I'm hunkered down, bunker mentality
has me pacing edgy filled with the blues,
nerves shot from watching Sex and the City.
Ever since the Times reported saucers
being chased by hornets things've been awry.
All those years the Pento called us tossers
for believing ETs were real -- just a lie!
How's a piece on UFOs make the Times?
I was frantic. And yet, not StellarWind?
(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).