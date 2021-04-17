Three Sonnets: Something Happened

Exclusive to OpEdNews: Life Arts 4/17/2021 at 7:43 AM EDT



Sonnet: Something Happened

by John Kendall Hawkins





I.

Something happened and I can't find my shoes.

I'm hunkered down, bunker mentality

has me pacing edgy filled with the blues,

nerves shot from watching Sex and the City.

Ever since the Times reported saucers

being chased by hornets things've been awry.

All those years the Pento called us tossers

for believing ETs were real -- just a lie!

How's a piece on UFOs make the Times?

I was frantic. And yet, not StellarWind?

