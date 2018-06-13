Power of Story Send a Tweet        

Sci Tech

Three Slim Legs of Hope for Our Continuation as a Species

Getting things in perspective these days is as daunting a task as figuring out what is propaganda and what isn't. It's equally difficult just reading the headlines, each one seeming like another dose of poison. We have clearly gone insane as a species. Our Killing Empire is so far off the rails it is most difficult to find hope. Though you already know that, it is sometimes mildly comforting to hear that you're not alone.

As we witness the parade of lunacy, utter inhumanity, environmental and planetary deterioration, the threat of nuclear war greater than ever before, honest journalists getting killed, silenced, or tortured, children killed and maimed and ripped away from their parents, the pain cuts deep and it is difficult to find mental handholds to even create a sense of stability or hope--or so it is for me.

I greatly value those who continue to speak truth in spite of or because of this, often at great personal risk, as we watch civilization crumble around us. Truly not words I wish to be thinking, writing, and especially posting. I've been or tried hard to be an optimist all my life, but I find myself in the last stage of grief, as typically defined, namely acceptance.

In spite of this, I look for whatever slivers of opportunity I can find. I've posted a number of links to Dr. Guy McPherson, who strikes me as the world's leading climatologist, with what I see as inarguable data (as opposed to computer models, that overall don't appear to take in all the data and particularly not the exponential feedback loops of global warming, now numbering over 60).

I have posted links to other climatologists as well, including Dr. Paul Beckwith, who sees things pretty much as does McPherson, with the significant difference that he is struggling to hold open a small window of opportunity that, while certainly not guaranteed, lets in a ray of light, if we were to change our ways immediately--which is of course is another big rub for me, when I see the lunatic political theater and gross brutality going on around the world, led primarily by the U.S. of A.

Still, I encourage readers to become more familiar with Dr. Beckwith for a clear understanding of the abrupt climate change facing our very existence as a species. We are well into the sixth extinction, going at a vastly faster rate than previous extinctions, save possibly the Chicxulub asteroid (though even that is arguable, as to the specific demise of the dinosaurs). Dr. Beckwith makes an effort to keep his videos to 15 minutes and usually succeeds.

Here, I think, is one of his best, latest, and summative views. His site, paulbeckworth.net, is well worth spending some time on.

 

In my run for U.S. Senate against Utah's Orrin Hatch, I posted many progressive ideas and principles that I internalized over the years. I'm leaving that site up indefinitely, since it describes what I believe most members of our species truly (more...)
 

Susan Lee Schwartz

Earth Will Survive. We May Not. an excerpt.

"A civilization of our scale will always have effects on the biosphere. To imagine otherwise is to ignore the laws of planets we've so recently discovered (laws of physics, chemistry and biology). It also ignores the biosphere's own history in which pervasive, "successful" species always have an impact. Our mission cannot be to eliminate impact, which would be impossible short of a human die-off, but to have the right kind of reduced impact.

"We must come into some as-yet-unimagined cooperative relationship with the biosphere in which all boats rise. This means understanding what makes the biosphere -- with us still in it -- more robust, innovative and resilient. But it is unlikely that every species on Earth now will make that journey with us. It might well turn out that microscopic phytoplankton matter far more to this kind of healthy biosphere than our beloved polar bears. We are going to face hard choices with deep ethical consequences. Pretending we can just extend the Holocene in perpetuity without those consequences may lead to a greater disaster than facing them with insight.

"This recognition -- that in the long term the Earth will abide without us -- does not absolve us from the need for urgent action. It is not an excuse for climate denial or ecological hooliganism. It also does not mean we are free to just impose suffering on Earth's other creatures. Instead, it's an acknowledgment of the true scale of our planetary responsibilities. It means we must become the agent for something the Earth has not seen before -- a biosphere that is also awake to itself and can act for its future with both compassion and wisdom."

Daniel Geery

"We must come into some as-yet-unimagined cooperative relationship with the biosphere in which all boats rise. This means understanding what makes the biosphere -- with us still in it -- more robust, innovative and resilient. But it is unlikely that every species on Earth now will make that journey with us."

With 7.5 billion humans on the planet, 2-300 species going extinct every day, and no sign of global population decline save in limited areas, I can't quite call this a ray of hope, as much as I'd certainly like to.

Daniel Geery

Here are the three legs of potential solution, however slim, that come from Paul's website click here

And here is Paul's website click here

I know there are many groups around the world working on solutions. I've seen many, but all appear to be too little, too late. Last Saturday I spent two hours at a local (Salt Lake) meeting of Citizens' Climate Lobby click here. Their main focus plan, with chapters around the U.S. and something like 1,600 members here in Utah (and growing in numbers everywhere), is to get self-proclaimed environmentalists out to vote, as they evidently have a typically low turnout. They posed the question as to why this is so. I said, "That one's simple enough. There's no one to vote for." I was brushed off on that one in a few seconds, with an answer that didn't register and I can't recall. I asked if they were at all focused on humane population reduction and given a simple answer, "No."

I mentioned another major issue, our well-established and proven voter fraud, and that too was blithely dismissed by someone who appeared to be a leader, who replied, "That's been pretty well proven false." No room for discussion. While I applaud their efforts and wish them well, it looks like a train to nowhere.

Check out Project Drawdown for another example click here. Commendable and noteworthy ideas, but do they truly look like enough, even if we went full steam ahead on them? Have a look and draw your own conclusions.

Check the Rocky Mountain Institute, that I have long respected and still do, www.rmi.org. But again, the hour is tragically for forces we've set in motion even before the Industrial Revolution.

But enough. If you find something truly promising on this critical issue, please do comment below.

