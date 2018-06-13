- Advertisement -

Getting things in perspective these days is as daunting a task as figuring out what is propaganda and what isn't. It's equally difficult just reading the headlines, each one seeming like another dose of poison. We have clearly gone insane as a species. Our Killing Empire is so far off the rails it is most difficult to find hope. Though you already know that, it is sometimes mildly comforting to hear that you're not alone.

As we witness the parade of lunacy, utter inhumanity, environmental and planetary deterioration, the threat of nuclear war greater than ever before, honest journalists getting killed, silenced, or tortured, children killed and maimed and ripped away from their parents, the pain cuts deep and it is difficult to find mental handholds to even create a sense of stability or hope--or so it is for me.

I greatly value those who continue to speak truth in spite of or because of this, often at great personal risk, as we watch civilization crumble around us. Truly not words I wish to be thinking, writing, and especially posting. I've been or tried hard to be an optimist all my life, but I find myself in the last stage of grief, as typically defined, namely acceptance.

- Advertisement -

In spite of this, I look for whatever slivers of opportunity I can find. I've posted a number of links to Dr. Guy McPherson, who strikes me as the world's leading climatologist, with what I see as inarguable data (as opposed to computer models, that overall don't appear to take in all the data and particularly not the exponential feedback loops of global warming, now numbering over 60).

I have posted links to other climatologists as well, including Dr. Paul Beckwith, who sees things pretty much as does McPherson, with the significant difference that he is struggling to hold open a small window of opportunity that, while certainly not guaranteed, lets in a ray of light, if we were to change our ways immediately--which is of course is another big rub for me, when I see the lunatic political theater and gross brutality going on around the world, led primarily by the U.S. of A.

Still, I encourage readers to become more familiar with Dr. Beckwith for a clear understanding of the abrupt climate change facing our very existence as a species. We are well into the sixth extinction, going at a vastly faster rate than previous extinctions, save possibly the Chicxulub asteroid (though even that is arguable, as to the specific demise of the dinosaurs). Dr. Beckwith makes an effort to keep his videos to 15 minutes and usually succeeds.

- Advertisement -

Here, I think, is one of his best, latest, and summative views. His site, paulbeckworth.net, is well worth spending some time on.