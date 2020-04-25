Three Monumental U.S. Crises and the Responses of Three U.S Presidents

I am provoked to write this very short article because I am in the close midst of some unrequited Trump haters who are currently regaling themselves over his handling of the pandemic crisis, the likes of which last happened during the Spanish flu pandemic from January 1918 December 1920 that infected 500 million people around the world and that killed an estimated 50 to 100 million people.

And what was the response of the U.S. president at the time, Woodrow Wilson? He was presiding over the first Great War, WWI, and he forced America's soldiers to fight, totally ignoring the pandemic crisis to continue fighting his unnecessary war.

Fast forward now to what has been called the "second great depression of the U.S.", the financial crisis of 2008. It was caused solely by the avarice and wrongdoing of the financial industry and plummeted millions of Americans into financial distress. The U.S. president at that time was warrior George W. Bush. He bailed out the financial industry and ignored the plight of Mr. and Ms. America.

Fast forward again to President Donald J. Trump What has he done for the American people in response to the current pandemic crisis? His response is in stark contrast to his predecessors. As I write this, I received, today, a check from the U.S. Treasury entitled, "Economic Impact Payment." I never got anything from President George W. Bush, nor did any other ordinary Americans except economic misery. Did you?

