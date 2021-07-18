Three Hawkins Sonnets read by Marianna Iannaccone

Exclusive to OpEdNews: Life Arts 7/18/2021 at 5:24 PM EDT H4'ed 7/18/21



Apollo

(Image by NH53) Details DMCA



Poetry should be heard; it's music, at heart. One of the best things about rap music is welcome return it makes to the oral tradition of engaging the ear, instead of the eyes. It's poetry; it's music.

My quest this year is to write a sonnet per day (on average), so that by year's end I'll have compiled 365 sonnets.

Marianna Iannacone, scholar and curator of the John Florio Journal, has pleasantly agreed to read a few of my sonnets. Her voice is a wonderful complement to concept I intended to achieve and execute with these sonnets. Won't you come along and lend me your ears for a few minutes?

Sonnet: The Meaning of History

by John Kendall Hawkins

.



In the next iteration of our fires --

flames built high on distant beaches in vain,

where men rip up men, cast their bones to pyres

in orgiastic rituals of pain --

there'll be no Helen, no swift ships to sea.

We'll say let them have her, beauty doesn't last

Who'd give up HBO or C.O.D.

for some feminine ideal from the past?

The new horse will be shiny, inviting,

Air BnB will features its machine-

made precision, folks will smile, reciting

Homer's Iliad, and enact a scene.

Boffo Greeks plop from the horse's poop chute,

when Achilles shows up in a zoot suit.