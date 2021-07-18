Three Hawkins Sonnets read by Marianna Iannaccone

Poetry should be heard; it's music, at heart. One of the best things about rap music is welcome return it makes to the oral tradition of engaging the ear, instead of the eyes. It's poetry; it's music.
My quest this year is to write a sonnet per day (on average), so that by year's end I'll have compiled 365 sonnets.
Marianna Iannacone, scholar and curator of the John Florio Journal, has pleasantly agreed to read a few of my sonnets. Her voice is a wonderful complement to concept I intended to achieve and execute with these sonnets. Won't you come along and lend me your ears for a few minutes?
Sonnet: The Meaning of History
by John Kendall Hawkins
.
In the next iteration of our fires --
flames built high on distant beaches in vain,
where men rip up men, cast their bones to pyres
in orgiastic rituals of pain --
there'll be no Helen, no swift ships to sea.
We'll say let them have her, beauty doesn't last
Who'd give up HBO or C.O.D.
for some feminine ideal from the past?
The new horse will be shiny, inviting,
Air BnB will features its machine-
made precision, folks will smile, reciting
Homer's Iliad, and enact a scene.
Boffo Greeks plop from the horse's poop chute,
when Achilles shows up in a zoot suit.
Sonnet: Second Fiddle Blues
by John Kendall Hawkins
.
Ol' Nero was fiddling again beneath
the moon, falling Pax Americana
in the background, and Copacabana
marimba gourds were shaking their hen's teeth,
as if in celebration of how rare
it is to find a good empire these days
with fire insurance and fireworks displays,
when the known world began to disappear.
This time round the tycoons make their escape
through hatches booby birds made in the mud
of Heraclitus's drained river, blood
is all that remains from Mother Earth's rape.
The experiment just didn't work out;
should have stayed in Eden -- without a doubt.
Sonnet: A Love Poem
by John Kendall Hawkins
.
Nobody says "love" very much any more,
unless it's entombed in hipster snark
that circles the "soul" like Brecht's penny shark
meant to make you feel like some window whore --
the what-became-of defenestration
of the babe tossed out with the bath water
into Brueghel's arms, a bonny daughter
borne of immaculate penetration.
Maybe I'm the only one without "love,"
lost since the clowns were shot from the "canon" --
Mighty Whitey besieged by Frantz Fanon --
the high-rise tumbler when push came to shove.
No one knows my Romantic gravity,
my "love" as a splattered depravity.