Three Arab states fail to denounce Israeli assault on Gaza

Israel and Islamic Jihad have agreed to an Egyptian-brokered ceasefire that came into force at 2030GMT.

The death toll from the Israeli assault on Gaza has risen to at least 43, including 15 children, according to the Palestinian health ministry. More than 300 people have been injured.

The ceasefire deal raises hopes of an imminent cessation of the worst fighting in Gaza since an 11-day war last year devastated the impoverished Palestinian coastal territory.

Tellingly, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Morocco, countries that have signed normalization pacts with Israel since 2020, have refrained from condemning Israeli attacks on Gaza.

Not surprisingly, John Kirby, US National Security Council coordinator for strategic communications, defended Israel's attack on Gaza and urged both sides to de-escalate the situation. "We absolutely fully support Israel's right to defend itself against terrorist groups that are taking the lives of innocent civilians in Israel. As for the two-state solution, we remain committed to a two-state solution. That was one of the president's key messages on this trip, both to Jerusalem and Bethlehem. We still want to see that be the outcome, but both sides have to want it too."

The United Kingdom and European Union also supported Israeli attack on Gaza. "The UK stands by Israel and its right to defend itself," Foreign Secretary Liz Truss tweeted. "We condemn terrorist groups firing at civilians and violence, which has resulted in casualties on both sides. We call for a swift end to the violence."

"The European Union follows with great concern the latest developments in and around Gaza," a spokesman for the EU's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said. "The EU calls for maximum restraint on all sides" While Israel has the right to protect its civilian population, everything must be done to prevent a broader conflict."

Meanwhile, Russia blamed on the Israelis. Foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said: "The new escalation was caused by Israeli army firing into the Gaza Strip on August 5, to which Palestinian groups responded by carrying out massive and indiscriminate bombardments on Israeli territory."

On Wednesday, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Zhu Bangzao said Israel used armed helicopters and heavy weapons, the Palestinian side has suffered serious casualties and property losses, and the regional situation continues to deteriorate. The spokesman called on the Israeli and Palestinian sides, the Israeli side in particular, to take prompt measures to stop all unilateral actions detrimental to the peace process in the Middle East, earnestly implement the cease-fire agreement and create an appropriate atmosphere for resuming peace talks at an early date.

Reaction from Muslim countries

Ankara "strongly" condemned the Israeli air raids on Gaza and said it is "unacceptable that civilians, including children, lose their lives in attacks". The foreign ministry in a statement urged "restraint and common sense" following the deadly attacks on the blockaded enclave. "We are deeply concerned about the rising tension in the region after the attacks. We emphasize the need to end these events before they turn into a new spiral of conflict," it said.

Tehran said the territory was "not alone" in its fight. "Today all the anti-Zionist jihadi capabilities are on the scene in a united formation working to liberate Jerusalem and uphold the rights of the Palestinian people," Iran's Revolutionary Guard Major-General Hossein Salami told Palestinian Islamic Jihad leader Ziad al-Nakhala during a meeting in Tehran. "We are with you on this path until the end, and let Palestine and the Palestinians know that they are not alone."

Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan accused Israel of seeking to "subjugate" Palestinians through its massive military power to "eliminate" those who want to stand up for their rights and call for an end to Israeli occupation.

Interviewed by VOA by telephone, the Middle East Director at Indonesia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs Bagus Hendraning Kobarsih said the Indonesian government strongly condemns the Israeli attacks in Gaza which have resulted in the death of civilians, including children. He said, this Israeli attack once again proves that Israel is not serious in seeking peace with the Palestinians. As a result, it reduces trust and ultimately has an impact on efforts to create an independent and sovereign Palestinian state. "Secondly, this is actually for their domestic consumption as well as for the November 2022 election. This is one of the selling points for one of the candidates in Israel that they are serious about maintaining security in their country," said Bagus.

Reaction from Arab countries

In a statement, the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs called on the international community to end the escalation and provide the necessary protection to Palestinian civilians. The Kingdom said the attack violates the sanctity of the holy sites in Jerusalem, which contributes to inciting tensions and prolonging violence amid escalations in Gaza that killed over 29 Palestinians and injured scores more this week.

