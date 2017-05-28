Refresh  

Thousands March Saying "NO to NATO" and "Make Peace Great Again"

By       Message Ann Wright     Permalink
      (Page 1 of 3 pages)
opednews.com Headlined to H2 5/28/17


(Image by Ann Wright)   Permission   Details   DMCA
Around 15,000 activists from around Europe and North America marched through the streets of Brussels on May 24, 2017 in opposition to the meeting of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) and the presence of U.S. President Donald Trump. NATO war exercises on the Russian border and NATO participation in U.S. wars of choice in the Middle East and North Africa have increased the dangers to our security, not lessened them.

Trump's appearance at the NATO summit in his first trip outside the United States generated many themes for the march. Greenpeace used a variation of Trump's slogan "Make America Great Again" for its massive banners: "Make Peace Great Again" and another banner hanging from a crane near the NATO headquarters with the motto "#RESIST."

Trump's misogynist statements compelled the Pink p*ssy Hats to return to the streets of Brussels with two large groups of women and men challenging his rebuke to women. Peace groups from Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Italy and Belgium challenged the NATO war machine

Photo by Ann Wright

125 persons were arrested for blocking a highway leading to the NATO ministerial meeting.

After calling NATO "obsolete" during his presidential campaign, Trump faced the other 27 nations in NATO by saying that "NATO is no longer obsolete" and "You owe us a lot of money." The media has widely reported that the NATO meeting schedule was dramatically shortened to accommodate Trump's short attention span. Presentations by country representatives were mandated to four minutes or less.

Only five of 28 members (US, UK, Poland, Estonia and Greece) have 2 percent of their national budgets dedicated to military expenditures and Trump railed at member countries for not budgeting more. The overall spending on defense by NATO countries will be more than $921 billion http://money.cnn.com/2017/05/25/news/nato-funding-explained-trump/

while $1.4 billion goes to NATO to funds some NATO operations, training and research and the NATO strategic command center.

Trump's proposed increase of 5,000 U.S. military into Afghanistan will increase by one-third the NATO presence in Afghanistan and he is urging other NATO countries to increase their presence. Currently, there are 13,000 NATO forces including 8,500 U.S. in Afghanistan.

NATO war preparations through extensive exercises and meetings have generated a predictable response from the Russians who view the large number of military actions as offensive and aggressive. In the month of May 2017, NATO conducted the following exercises and events file:///Users/Owner/Downloads/NATO_Exercises_May_18.pdf :

" Canadian Air Cover exercise for Iceland

" Artic Challenge Exercise (ACE 17)

" Spring Storm Exercise in Estonia w/9000 military participating

" NATO'S Baltic Air Policing-new countries Spain & Poland-1st alert

" Exercise Steadfast Cobalt communications in Lithuania

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3

 

www.voicesofconscience.com
Ann Wright is a 29 year US Army/Army Reserves veteran who retired as a Colonel and a former US diplomat who resigned in March, 2003 in opposition to the war on Iraq. She served in Nicaragua, Grenada, Somalia, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Sierra Leone, Micronesia and Mongolia. In December, 2001 (more...)
 

The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

