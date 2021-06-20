Thoughts on Covid, Vaccines and Anti-vaxxers

I've been struggling with this. I don't like how I'm feeling-- so, so angry-- and where it's taken me. I read about Trump supporters and QANON nuts wanting to kill "libtards" and about how people attacking the Capitol on January sixth wanted to kill people-- Vice President Pence, Nancy Pelosi and other Democrats. Then there's the Queen of Canada. Vice.com's article QAnons Are Harassing People at the Whim of a Woman They Say Is Canada's Queen, which reports,

"The woman whom thousands of Canadians believe is their secret ruler isn't afraid to tell her followers she's calling for the executions of health care workers and politicians behind the vaccination rollout. "At the firing squad, the military firing squad, you will receive not one, but two bullets on your forehead for each child that you have harmed as a result of injecting this experimental vaccine," said Romana Didulo to those involved in vaccination efforts in a recent video on Telegram. "So when you go home tonight, think about how many bullets."



The above video is Romana Didulo cloning the message of Donald Trump. The Vice article reports Didulo,

"...has recently built up a following of thousands of people who listen to her claims of having been put in control of the Great White North by the same forces that QAnon believers think are fighting the deep state in America. QAnon, for the uninitiated, is a wide-ranging, wildly unfactual conspiracy centred upon Donald Trump's secret fight against an international cabal of elitist pedophiles. Didulo was recently thrust into her position by several well-known QAnon figures who helped anoint her as a leader and in turns sent a swarm of followers her way."

This makes me think of the Pizzagate claims by Trump supporters that led to one slightly more psychotic, slightly more stupid Trump supporter finding and shooting up a pizza place, where he believed sex slaves were being held in the basement.

When I see right wingers, particularly elected politicians, lying, distorting reality or pandering to QAnon and Trump supporters it makes me disgusted and angry.

I look at people like Ohio congressman Andrew Clyde, who refused to shake the hand of Capitol police officer Michael Fanone. Clyde has made statements minimizing the assault on the Capitol on January 5th. And I am so disgusted. He is a liar and traitor and he is pandering to people who woul love to kill "libtards.

I look at Florida governor Ron de Santis, who is blocking people's efforts to make people safer from the Covid virus, I see him as depraved practitioner of politics that could cause people to die.

Then there are the "progressives" who are vaccine deniers who have embraced a plethora of right wing messages and perspectives, using the furthest right wing sites as "sources" to justify their claims. Perhaps the worst is when they exult in announcing how tens of thousands of vaccine recipients have died, or are being made infertile, supporting the claims using sites like ones run by Alex Jones.

That said, I'm fine with people who have concerns with how the pandemic will be used to exploit the situation, by taking a "Shock Doctrine" and disaster capitalism" approach to making the most of this disaster.

I respect people who have a history of avoiding taking medication of any kind, if at all possible. They're not vax deniers. I try my damnedest to not take meds-- and among septuagenarians, I am among the rare few who are not on any meds-- but that's about staying healthy-- exercising and eating right. But I take antibiotics if I need them, and have been getting the annual flu shots for years.

But I don't buy the "plandemic," reset talk. And I am disgusted by people who make claims that vaccines are killing tens of thousands or more, or who claim that vaccines make people infertile. They usually use far right wing sites to support their claims. I hold the creators and proponents of these messages in contempt. They are dangerous. It's hard for me to see how they reached their conclusions without thinking that they are at least, in some way, insane.

Then there are the people still supporting Trump, and everyone embracing QANON. I try to understand them and the only explanation I can come up with is that they are nuts, crazy, engulfed in mass insanity, and members of a cult.

I've already written about (The Far More Dangerous Trump Plague: The Psychopath Trumpdemic) how I believe that one of the worse long term effects of Trump's presidency will be an unleashing of narcissistic and psychopathic behavior like never before. Commenter Daniel Noel added,

"What differentiates Trump from his last few predecessors is less his pathologically low empathy than the brazen thinness of his Cleckley mask of sanity. Trump has arguably emboldened unempathic public servants to seek more aggressively promotion over their normal colleagues. Expect more hysteria for a couple of decades.

