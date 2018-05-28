

From archive.defense.gov: Rolling Thunder Roars Through Nations

Every Memorial Day weekend, thousands of Rolling Thunder members from Massachusetts and all over the country meet in Washington, DC for their annual Ride For Freedom.



The roar of the Harley-Davidsons past the Pentagon, Arlington National Cemetery, WWII and Vietnam Veterans Memorials, and National Mall is a powerful reminder of the thousands of American POW and MIA service members who never made it home.



And for me, it's also a reminder of just how much one person can do to fight for something they believe in.



One of the first people who came to see me in Washington after I got elected to the Senate was a Boston locksmith named Joe, who was the former President of the Massachusetts chapter of Rolling Thunder. Joe had an idea to place an honorary chair on the grounds of the U.S. Capitol that would remain empty -- a constant reminder of America's prisoners of war and service members who remain missing.





