Those that Fear the Green Movement, Democracy, and World Government





A world government can be as good as we make it, and we can make a very good democratic world government that makes everyone happy, truly happy. It can be very fair. It can be a government based on democratic decision-making and ecological wisdom.

We need a new U.S. Constitution that is subservient to the Earth Constitution . It only makes sense to solve the whole problem, to see the big picture. You can't do ecology in just one part of the world. You have to consider the whole.

It would appear that many people associate world government with totalitarian socialism and even satanism. We can thank the Christian indoctrination that many of us received for that. Buddhist socialism now makes a lot more sense to me than Christian capitalism.

In a recent article of mine "New Nation, New Constitution Now," someone left a comment and provided a link to a youtube Bill Cooper interview, which I watched. I had heard of Bill Cooper, the right-wing conspiracy theorist and author of Behold A Pale Horse (1990), which has had 968 customer views at Amazon .

Bill Cooper tells about his amazing UFO encounter, and he seems like he is telling the truth. He also believes that four alien groups have had contacts with our planet, and one of the four has made a contract with the U.S. government or with the Illuminati in control of the government. This is all half believable.

But then Bill Cooper goes on to say many ridiculous things like the Green movement and democracy are the enemy. He says, our government is a republic, not a democracy, and democracy means mob rule. "Socialists are children who went out into the world, looked around, and said I can't handle it and went home to Daddy. Daddy protect me. Daddy feed me."

Bill Cooper seems sincere and honest, but he is grossly misinformed and farfetched about a lot of issues. A lot of people are still followers of Bill Cooper. Because of the influence of people like Bill Cooper, the essential problem is that now many people think that a New World Order forced upon us is the same thing as a democratic world government that we the people can choose. The two are completely different from each other.

Considering the forces of nationalism, imperialism, patriarchalism, capitalism, and racism that have shaped our nation from the start--I too am very fearful of any New World Order, controlled by the wealthiest one percent.

Bill Cooper says these aliens are satanic. Who knows? The bottom line is we need honesty and transparency in government--it's truly in our best interests. Whatever might be out there, we can befriend with the power of love. Healing this planet now must be our top priority.

A democratic federal world government can be built from the bottom-up: from the neighborhood block club, to the voting precinct, to the township, then to the municipal or county level, then to the state level, national level, and ultimately to the global or world level. At any level, anything that is democratically voted for can later be voted against, if that is the will of voters in that district.

I have not studied the Earth Constitution in great detail, but I know the concept is the right thing to believe in, and any flaws can be corrected. The Green movement, democracy, and world government are what we should long for, not fear. In fact, they may be the only thing that can save the planet.

In my opinion, Buddhism or meditation can remove vast individual suffering. Socialism can remove the vast social suffering in the world. We need not just political democracy but workplace democracy.

Under a new U.S. constitution, we could equally empower the 7 largest national political parties, not just the two capitalist parties. We could have a unicameral federal legislature, based on proportional representation. We could eliminate the Electoral College System.

But the world does not need or want an Empire that controls it. The United States is an Empire, bent on controlling the whole world. It is not looking good for us and the future of our planet, as the Empire strives to gain more domination and control of every country and region of the world.

The Constitutional Convention to establish the new U.S. Constitution could be based on proportional representation from the 7 largest national political parties. We could even give national political parties that capture one percent of the vote a voice at the Constitutional Convention and later in the national legislature. Of course, we know the top one percent already has a voice.

Anyone and everyone who believes in democracy and ecology can work together to create a new constitution for the United States that is subservient to the Earth Constitution . Let's start right now.