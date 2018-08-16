Those that Fear the Green Movement, Democracy, and World Government

A support service for this website is not currently available. Problems of this nature are often temporary. Please try this page again in 5-10 minutes. The address of this page is www.opednews.com/populum/page.php

The error message is as follows:

Unable to connect to the opednews_pearl database at this time... Too many connections
A support service for this website is not currently available. Problems of this nature are often temporary. Please try this page again in 5-10 minutes. The address of this page is www.opednews.com/populum/page.php

The error message is as follows:

Unable to connect to the opednews_pearl database at this time... Too many connections
A support service for this website is not currently available. Problems of this nature are often temporary. Please try this page again in 5-10 minutes. The address of this page is www.opednews.com/populum/page.php

The error message is as follows:

Unable to connect to the opednews_pearl database at this time... Too many connections
A support service for this website is not currently available. Problems of this nature are often temporary. Please try this page again in 5-10 minutes. The address of this page is www.opednews.com/populum/page.php

The error message is as follows:

Unable to connect to the opednews_pearl database at this time... Too many connections
A support service for this website is not currently available. Problems of this nature are often temporary. Please try this page again in 5-10 minutes. The address of this page is www.opednews.com/populum/page.php

The error message is as follows:

Unable to connect to the opednews_pearl database at this time... Too many connections
A support service for this website is not currently available. Problems of this nature are often temporary. Please try this page again in 5-10 minutes. The address of this page is www.opednews.com/populum/page.php

The error message is as follows:

Unable to connect to the opednews_pearl database at this time... Too many connections
A support service for this website is not currently available. Problems of this nature are often temporary. Please try this page again in 5-10 minutes. The address of this page is www.opednews.com/populum/page.php

The error message is as follows:

Unable to connect to the opednews_pearl database at this time... Too many connections
A support service for this website is not currently available. Problems of this nature are often temporary. Please try this page again in 5-10 minutes. The address of this page is www.opednews.com/populum/page.php

The error message is as follows:

Unable to connect to the opednews_pearl database at this time... Too many connections
A support service for this website is not currently available. Problems of this nature are often temporary. Please try this page again in 5-10 minutes. The address of this page is www.opednews.com/populum/page.php

The error message is as follows:

Unable to connect to the opednews_pearl database at this time... Too many connections
A support service for this website is not currently available. Problems of this nature are often temporary. Please try this page again in 5-10 minutes. The address of this page is www.opednews.com/populum/page.php

The error message is as follows:

Unable to connect to the opednews_pearl database at this time... Too many connections
A support service for this website is not currently available. Problems of this nature are often temporary. Please try this page again in 5-10 minutes. The address of this page is www.opednews.com/populum/page.php

The error message is as follows:

Unable to connect to the opednews_pearl database at this time... Too many connections
Article: Those that Fear the Green Movement, Democracy, and World Government | OpEdNews
 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
A support service for this website is not currently available. Problems of this nature are often temporary. Please try this page again in 5-10 minutes. The address of this page is www.opednews.com/populum/page.php

The error message is as follows:

Unable to connect to the opednews_pearl database at this time... Too many connections
A support service for this website is not currently available. Problems of this nature are often temporary. Please try this page again in 5-10 minutes. The address of this page is www.opednews.com/populum/page.php

The error message is as follows:

Unable to connect to the opednews_pearl database at this time... Too many connections

Error looking up content 224577

Sorry. A critical error has occured. Suggestion: try again. But if this problem persists and is repeatable, please come back later.

The website administrator has been informed and action will be taken to correct this! Soon.

A support service for this website is not currently available. Problems of this nature are often temporary. Please try this page again in 5-10 minutes. The address of this page is www.opednews.com/populum/page.php

The error message is as follows:

Unable to connect to the opednews_pearl database at this time... Too many connections
A support service for this website is not currently available. Problems of this nature are often temporary. Please try this page again in 5-10 minutes. The address of this page is www.opednews.com/populum/page.php

The error message is as follows:

Unable to connect to the opednews_pearl database at this time... Too many connections
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Tell A Friend Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites
A support service for this website is not currently available. Problems of this nature are often temporary. Please try this page again in 5-10 minutes. The address of this page is www.opednews.com/populum/page.php

The error message is as follows:

Unable to connect to the opednews_pearl database at this time... Too many connections
A support service for this website is not currently available. Problems of this nature are often temporary. Please try this page again in 5-10 minutes. The address of this page is www.opednews.com/populum/page.php

The error message is as follows:

Unable to connect to the opednews_pearl database at this time... Too many connections
A support service for this website is not currently available. Problems of this nature are often temporary. Please try this page again in 5-10 minutes. The address of this page is www.opednews.com/populum/page.php

The error message is as follows:

Unable to connect to the opednews_pearl database at this time... Too many connections
A support service for this website is not currently available. Problems of this nature are often temporary. Please try this page again in 5-10 minutes. The address of this page is www.opednews.com/populum/page.php

The error message is as follows:

Unable to connect to the opednews_pearl database at this time... Too many connections
A support service for this website is not currently available. Problems of this nature are often temporary. Please try this page again in 5-10 minutes. The address of this page is www.opednews.com/populum/page.php

The error message is as follows:

Unable to connect to the opednews_pearl database at this time... Too many connections
A support service for this website is not currently available. Problems of this nature are often temporary. Please try this page again in 5-10 minutes. The address of this page is www.opednews.com/populum/page.php

The error message is as follows:

Unable to connect to the opednews_pearl database at this time... Too many connections
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds

Those that Fear the Green Movement, Democracy, and World Government

By       Message Roger Copple     Permalink    (# of views)   No comments


Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com
A support service for this website is not currently available. Problems of this nature are often temporary. Please try this page again in 5-10 minutes. The address of this page is www.opednews.com/populum/page.php

The error message is as follows:

Unable to connect to the opednews_pearl database at this time... Too many connections
A support service for this website is not currently available. Problems of this nature are often temporary. Please try this page again in 5-10 minutes. The address of this page is www.opednews.com/populum/page.php

The error message is as follows:

Unable to connect to the opednews_pearl database at this time... Too many connections

A support service for this website is not currently available. Problems of this nature are often temporary. Please try this page again in 5-10 minutes. The address of this page is www.opednews.com/populum/page.php

The error message is as follows:

Unable to connect to the opednews_pearl database at this time... Too many connections
Author 81476
- Advertisement -

From flickr.com: Dove of Peace {MID-309042}
Dove of Peace
(Image by Jeff Kubina)   Permission   Details   DMCA


A world government can be as good as we make it, and we can make a very good democratic world government that makes everyone happy, truly happy. It can be very fair. It can be a government based on democratic decision-making and ecological wisdom.

- Advertisement -

We need a new U.S. Constitution that is subservient to the Earth Constitution . It only makes sense to solve the whole problem, to see the big picture. You can't do ecology in just one part of the world. You have to consider the whole.

It would appear that many people associate world government with totalitarian socialism and even satanism. We can thank the Christian indoctrination that many of us received for that. Buddhist socialism now makes a lot more sense to me than Christian capitalism.

In a recent article of mine "New Nation, New Constitution Now," someone left a comment and provided a link to a youtube Bill Cooper interview, which I watched. I had heard of Bill Cooper, the right-wing conspiracy theorist and author of Behold A Pale Horse (1990), which has had 968 customer views at Amazon .

- Advertisement -

Bill Cooper tells about his amazing UFO encounter, and he seems like he is telling the truth. He also believes that four alien groups have had contacts with our planet, and one of the four has made a contract with the U.S. government or with the Illuminati in control of the government. This is all half believable.

But then Bill Cooper goes on to say many ridiculous things like the Green movement and democracy are the enemy. He says, our government is a republic, not a democracy, and democracy means mob rule. "Socialists are children who went out into the world, looked around, and said I can't handle it and went home to Daddy. Daddy protect me. Daddy feed me."

Bill Cooper seems sincere and honest, but he is grossly misinformed and farfetched about a lot of issues. A lot of people are still followers of Bill Cooper. Because of the influence of people like Bill Cooper, the essential problem is that now many people think that a New World Order forced upon us is the same thing as a democratic world government that we the people can choose. The two are completely different from each other.

Considering the forces of nationalism, imperialism, patriarchalism, capitalism, and racism that have shaped our nation from the start--I too am very fearful of any New World Order, controlled by the wealthiest one percent.

Bill Cooper says these aliens are satanic. Who knows? The bottom line is we need honesty and transparency in government--it's truly in our best interests. Whatever might be out there, we can befriend with the power of love. Healing this planet now must be our top priority.

A democratic federal world government can be built from the bottom-up: from the neighborhood block club, to the voting precinct, to the township, then to the municipal or county level, then to the state level, national level, and ultimately to the global or world level. At any level, anything that is democratically voted for can later be voted against, if that is the will of voters in that district.

- Advertisement -

I have not studied the Earth Constitution in great detail, but I know the concept is the right thing to believe in, and any flaws can be corrected. The Green movement, democracy, and world government are what we should long for, not fear. In fact, they may be the only thing that can save the planet.

In my opinion, Buddhism or meditation can remove vast individual suffering. Socialism can remove the vast social suffering in the world. We need not just political democracy but workplace democracy.

Under a new U.S. constitution, we could equally empower the 7 largest national political parties, not just the two capitalist parties. We could have a unicameral federal legislature, based on proportional representation. We could eliminate the Electoral College System.

But the world does not need or want an Empire that controls it. The United States is an Empire, bent on controlling the whole world. It is not looking good for us and the future of our planet, as the Empire strives to gain more domination and control of every country and region of the world.

The Constitutional Convention to establish the new U.S. Constitution could be based on proportional representation from the 7 largest national political parties. We could even give national political parties that capture one percent of the vote a voice at the Constitutional Convention and later in the national legislature. Of course, we know the top one percent already has a voice.

Anyone and everyone who believes in democracy and ecology can work together to create a new constitution for the United States that is subservient to the Earth Constitution . Let's start right now.

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

A support service for this website is not currently available. Problems of this nature are often temporary. Please try this page again in 5-10 minutes. The address of this page is www.opednews.com/populum/page.php

The error message is as follows:

Unable to connect to the opednews_pearl database at this time... Too many connections
opednews.com

I retired in 2010 from teaching general elementary and high school special education in Indianapolis. I am interested in studying political theory, world history, and foreign policy. Integrating the teachings of the Bhagavad Gita, Buddhism, (more...)
 

A support service for this website is not currently available. Problems of this nature are often temporary. Please try this page again in 5-10 minutes. The address of this page is www.opednews.com/populum/page.php

The error message is as follows:

Unable to connect to the opednews_pearl database at this time... Too many connections

Error looking up content 81476

Sorry. A critical error has occured. Suggestion: try again. But if this problem persists and is repeatable, please come back later.

The website administrator has been informed and action will be taken to correct this! Soon.

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

A support service for this website is not currently available. Problems of this nature are often temporary. Please try this page again in 5-10 minutes. The address of this page is www.opednews.com/populum/page.php

The error message is as follows:

Unable to connect to the opednews_pearl database at this time... Too many connections
A support service for this website is not currently available. Problems of this nature are often temporary. Please try this page again in 5-10 minutes. The address of this page is www.opednews.com/populum/page.php

The error message is as follows:

Unable to connect to the opednews_pearl database at this time... Too many connections
A support service for this website is not currently available. Problems of this nature are often temporary. Please try this page again in 5-10 minutes. The address of this page is www.opednews.com/populum/page.php

The error message is as follows:

Unable to connect to the opednews_pearl database at this time... Too many connections
A support service for this website is not currently available. Problems of this nature are often temporary. Please try this page again in 5-10 minutes. The address of this page is www.opednews.com/populum/page.php

The error message is as follows:

Unable to connect to the opednews_pearl database at this time... Too many connections
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
A support service for this website is not currently available. Problems of this nature are often temporary. Please try this page again in 5-10 minutes. The address of this page is www.opednews.com/populum/page.php

The error message is as follows:

Unable to connect to the opednews_pearl database at this time... Too many connections

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Veganism: Why Doctors Don't Recommend It

Bring Back the U.S. Peace Movement

Integrating Karl Marx and Abraham Maslow

Capitalism, Imperialism, and the Lies of Western Culture

A support service for this website is not currently available. Problems of this nature are often temporary. Please try this page again in 5-10 minutes. The address of this page is www.opednews.com/populum/page.php

The error message is as follows:

Unable to connect to the opednews_pearl database at this time... Too many connections
A support service for this website is not currently available. Problems of this nature are often temporary. Please try this page again in 5-10 minutes. The address of this page is www.opednews.com/populum/page.php

The error message is as follows:

Unable to connect to the opednews_pearl database at this time... Too many connections
A support service for this website is not currently available. Problems of this nature are often temporary. Please try this page again in 5-10 minutes. The address of this page is www.opednews.com/populum/page.php

The error message is as follows:

Unable to connect to the opednews_pearl database at this time... Too many connections
A support service for this website is not currently available. Problems of this nature are often temporary. Please try this page again in 5-10 minutes. The address of this page is www.opednews.com/populum/page.php

The error message is as follows:

Unable to connect to the opednews_pearl database at this time... Too many connections
A support service for this website is not currently available. Problems of this nature are often temporary. Please try this page again in 5-10 minutes. The address of this page is www.opednews.com/populum/page.php

The error message is as follows:

Unable to connect to the opednews_pearl database at this time... Too many connections
A support service for this website is not currently available. Problems of this nature are often temporary. Please try this page again in 5-10 minutes. The address of this page is www.opednews.com/populum/page.php

The error message is as follows:

Unable to connect to the opednews_pearl database at this time... Too many connections

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 