 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 3 Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEd News:
OpEdNews Op Eds    H1'ed 8/3/22

Thomas Scotus Roe Reversal Bites Back, Could Hand Dems Big Nov Victory

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)   1 comment
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Rob Kall
Become a Fan
  (298 fans)

The overwhelming Kansas vote protecting abortion suggests that the unethical, partisan Republican SCOTUS justices who lied about Roe V. Wade to get their appointments may have, through their decision, handed Democrats a huge victory in November.that could enable them to make Roe v Wade the law of the land.

Kansas voters came out in droves to repudiate the idea of taking away the right to abortion that the Kansas Supreme court had supported.

This suggests that come November, people will be crossing the political divide to vote for people they trust to protect women's rights. One talking point for every Democratic candidate should be "Who do you trust to protect women's rights when even Republican appointed Supreme Court justices lied about how they'd handle Roe V Wade. There is no reason to believe any Republican candidate making promises about protecting women's rights."

And they should be saying, 'Give us a filibuster-proof Senate and we'll pass legislation that permanently makes the right to abortion legal.' And if the people in red states like Kansas come out and vote like they did in Kansas, it could overturn the polling and hand the Democrats a lot more wins than are predicted.

There is a beautiful irony that the liars in SCOTUS may have handed the Democrats a much stronger position in the Senate, maybe even strong enough to permanently make abortion legal.

I'm not saying the Kansas decision by itself is enough, but if the Dems can pass some decent legislation soon, legislation that voters can see will help them, then there's a chance that ten states with current Republican Senator slots up for election could flip. I'm basing this on the fact that the Kansas vote supporting abortion rights won by roughly 20%, while Trump won the 2020 vote by almost 15%.


(Image by Ballotopedia)   Details   DMCA

Ballotopedia shows that in most red states, Trump won by a lot less margin than Senators did. But now, senate seats are on the line in these states. In Kansas, the 2016 senate race was won by a Republican by 30%, with the Republican riding on the tail of a surging Donald Trump and a disliked Hillary Clinton. Do the numbers and the vote for abortion rights represents a 50% swing. If that kind of swing can happen in other states, then a good ten currently Republican states could be in play, maybe more.

And this new picture could blow out the pollsters predictions that Democrats will lose the house.

I love the idea that the SCOTUS liars could hand America the opportunity to actually make Roe v Wade a law that can't be reversed by the Supreme Court and while they are at it, a filibuster-proof Senate. Of course, Obama totally blew his two. years when he had that.

Lsstly, there are a few female Republican senators-- Lisa Murkowski and Susan Collins-- who might side with Democratics on the abortion rights issue.

Time will tell, but last night was a. night that engenders hope.

Rate It | View Ratings

Rob Kall Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Rob Kall is an award winning journalist, inventor, software architect, connector and visionary. His work and his writing have been featured in the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal, CNN, ABC, the HuffingtonPost, Success, Discover and other media. 

Check out his platform at RobKall.com

He is the author of The Bottom-up Revolution; Mastering the Emerging World of Connectivity  

He's given talks and workshops to Fortune 500 execs and national medical and psychological organizations, and pioneered first-of-their-kind conferences in Positive Psychology, Brain Science and Story. He hosts some of the world's smartest, most interesting and powerful people on his Bottom Up Radio Show, and founded and publishes one of the top Google- ranked progressive news and opinion sites, OpEdNews.com

more detailed bio: 

Rob Kall has spent his adult life as an awakener and empowerer-- first in the field of biofeedback, inventing products, developing software and a music recording label, MuPsych, within the company he founded in 1978-- Futurehealth, and founding, organizing and running 3 conferences: Winter Brain, on Neurofeedback and consciousness, Optimal Functioning and Positive Psychology (a pioneer in the field of Positive Psychology, first presenting workshops on it in 1985) and Storycon Summit Meeting on the Art Science and Application of Story-- each the first of their kind.  Then, when he found the process of raising people's consciousness and empowering them to take more control of their lives  one person at a time was too slow, he founded Opednews.com-- which has been the top search result on Google for the terms liberal news and progressive opinion for several years. Rob began his Bottom-up Radio show, broadcast on WNJC 1360 AM to Metro Philly, also available on iTunes, covering the transition of our culture, business and world from predominantly Top-down (hierarchical, centralized, authoritarian, patriarchal, big)  to bottom-up (egalitarian, local, interdependent, grassroots, archetypal feminine and small.) Recent long-term projects include a book, Bottom-up-- The Connection Revolution, debillionairizing the planet and the Psychopathy Defense and Optimization (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

A Conspiracy Conspiracy Theory

Debunking Hillary's Specious Winning the Popular Vote Claim

Terrifying Video: "I Don't Need a Warrant, Ma'am, Under Federal Law"

Ray McGovern Discusses Brutal Arrest at Secretary Clinton's Internet Freedom Speech

Hillary's Disingenuous Claim That She's Won 2.5 Million More Votes is Bogus. Here's why

Cindy Sheehan Bugged in Denver

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Scott Baker

Become a Fan
Author 24983
Managing Editor
Follow Me on Twitter
(Member since Oct 25, 2008), 79 fans, 335 articles, 1429 quicklinks, 3839 comments, 41 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook Page Twitter Page Linked In Page Instagram Page

  New Content

I hope you're right, but the overall Kansas results present a mixed picture:

The Republican Secretary of State rejected former President Donald J. Trump's false claims of voter fraud in 2020 and won handily over Mike Brown, who is a vote-suppressor and 2020 election denier.

But the A.G. and Governor primary wins went to Republican Trump-supported election deniers. The senate candidate has Trump's endorsement despite supporting the 2020 results - almost unheard of in MAGA land - and is expected to win easily in November. Some Kansas is still solidly red.

Submitted on Wednesday, Aug 3, 2022 at 9:54:42 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend