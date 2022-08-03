Thomas Scotus Roe Reversal Bites Back, Could Hand Dems Big Nov Victory

The overwhelming Kansas vote protecting abortion suggests that the unethical, partisan Republican SCOTUS justices who lied about Roe V. Wade to get their appointments may have, through their decision, handed Democrats a huge victory in November.that could enable them to make Roe v Wade the law of the land.

Kansas voters came out in droves to repudiate the idea of taking away the right to abortion that the Kansas Supreme court had supported.

This suggests that come November, people will be crossing the political divide to vote for people they trust to protect women's rights. One talking point for every Democratic candidate should be "Who do you trust to protect women's rights when even Republican appointed Supreme Court justices lied about how they'd handle Roe V Wade. There is no reason to believe any Republican candidate making promises about protecting women's rights."

And they should be saying, 'Give us a filibuster-proof Senate and we'll pass legislation that permanently makes the right to abortion legal.' And if the people in red states like Kansas come out and vote like they did in Kansas, it could overturn the polling and hand the Democrats a lot more wins than are predicted.

There is a beautiful irony that the liars in SCOTUS may have handed the Democrats a much stronger position in the Senate, maybe even strong enough to permanently make abortion legal.

I'm not saying the Kansas decision by itself is enough, but if the Dems can pass some decent legislation soon, legislation that voters can see will help them, then there's a chance that ten states with current Republican Senator slots up for election could flip. I'm basing this on the fact that the Kansas vote supporting abortion rights won by roughly 20%, while Trump won the 2020 vote by almost 15%.



(Image by Ballotopedia) Details DMCA



Ballotopedia shows that in most red states, Trump won by a lot less margin than Senators did. But now, senate seats are on the line in these states. In Kansas, the 2016 senate race was won by a Republican by 30%, with the Republican riding on the tail of a surging Donald Trump and a disliked Hillary Clinton. Do the numbers and the vote for abortion rights represents a 50% swing. If that kind of swing can happen in other states, then a good ten currently Republican states could be in play, maybe more.

And this new picture could blow out the pollsters predictions that Democrats will lose the house.

I love the idea that the SCOTUS liars could hand America the opportunity to actually make Roe v Wade a law that can't be reversed by the Supreme Court and while they are at it, a filibuster-proof Senate. Of course, Obama totally blew his two. years when he had that.

Lsstly, there are a few female Republican senators-- Lisa Murkowski and Susan Collins-- who might side with Democratics on the abortion rights issue.

Time will tell, but last night was a. night that engenders hope.