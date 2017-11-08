Power of Story
Send a Tweet        
- Advertisement -
Refresh  
OpEdNews Op Eds

Thomas Jefferson comments on fake news

By       Message Jon Rappoport     Permalink
      (Page 1 of 2 pages)
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; , Add Tags Add to My Group(s)

Must Read 1   Well Said 1   Valuable 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H2 11/8/17

Author 91595
Become a Fan
  (3 fans)

From No More Fake News

From youtube.com: Thomas Jefferson {MID-190301}
Thomas Jefferson
(Image by YouTube, Channel: TheHistoryTV)   Permission   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -

The current campaign, waged by politicians, media leaders, and their social media partners, against independent media, is an act of sheer desperation.

The tonnage of fake news, spewed from the most prestigious media outlets, has cracked its own foundations.

The public is waking up.

- Advertisement -

So did Thomas Jefferson, more than 200 years ago.

Here is a progression of Jefferson's thoughts, over a 20-year period:

"Our liberty depends on the freedom of the press, and that cannot be limited without being lost." (28 January 1786)

- Advertisement -

"The basis of our government being the opinion of the people, the very first object should be to keep that right; and were it left to me to decide whether we should have a government without newspapers, or newspapers without a government, I should not hesitate a moment to prefer the latter. But I should mean that every man should receive those papers and be capable of reading them." (January 16, 1787)

"Nothing can now be believed which is seen in a newspaper. Truth itself becomes suspicious by being put into that polluted vehicle. The real extent of this state of misinformation is known only to those who are in situations to confront facts within their knowledge with the lies of the day... I will add, that the man who never looks into a newspaper is better informed than he who reads them; inasmuch as he who knows nothing is nearer to truth than he whose mind is filled with falsehoods & errors." (June 11, 1807)

There is a grand tradition of fake news, and it has always sprung from the major and official sources.

Today's mainstream reporters, of course, don't want to think about that. They don't want reflect on the long stench-ridden history of their own profession.

They would rather pretend their brethren have always served with honor.

This hoax is understandable. Who would want to enlist in a field where truth is of the utmost importance -- and yet has been trampled on without let-up throughout its history?

- Advertisement -

Every journalism school should post a sign on its front door: WE HAVE ALWAYS LIED.

The pompous, bloated, sold-out politicians and media executives, who are currently sitting in committee hearings bemoaning the incursions of independent news sites, should pause for a moment and realize that the public they are supposedly serving are catching a strong whiff of their deliberations --

Next Page  1  |  2

 

- Advertisement -

Must Read 1   Well Said 1   Valuable 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

http://nomorefakenews.com

Jon Rappoport has worked as a free-lance investigative reporter for over 30 years. He has written articles on politics, health, media, culture and art for LA Weekly, Spin Magazine, Stern, Village Voice, Nexus, CBS Healthwatch, and other newspapers and magazines in the US and Europe.

In (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon



Go To Commenting
The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Monsanto's Roundup: new deadly scam exposed

Truth about the Seralini rat-tumor-GMO study explodes

The dirty Trump dossier: what no one is talking about

Goldman Sachs, the president of the US

Tiger Woods' life is on the line: where is his doctor?

Socialism: opiate of the masses

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Daniel Geery

Become a Fan
Author 1198

(Member since Jul 9, 2009), 70 fans, 139 articles, 3171 quicklinks, 13135 comments, 179 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content
Reading the truth is not always pleasent, as this well put article demonstrates.

Submitted on Thursday, Nov 9, 2017 at 5:22:51 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 