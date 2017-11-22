Power of Story Send a Tweet        
- Advertisement -

Share on Google Plus 1 Share on Twitter 1 Share on Facebook 3 Share on LinkedIn Share on PInterest Share on Fark! Share on Reddit Share on StumbleUpon Tell A Friend (5 Shares)  

Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites (# of views)   1 comment
OpEdNews Op Eds

Thomas Jefferson: Christian or Jew?

By   Follow Me on Twitter     Message Bernard Starr       (Page 1 of 2 pages)     Permalink

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; ; , Add Tags  (less...)  Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Author 56926
Become a Fan
  (10 fans)


Thomas Jefferson
(Image by commons.wikimedia.org)   Permission   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -

How did Christianity get separated from Judaism, when the two religions have so much in common?

That was the question pondered by three eminent scholars -- two Christian and one Jewish -- at a symposium hosted by the Center for Jewish History in New York City more than a decade ago.

It's an important question and conundrum that persists today, since Christianity is based on Jewish prophesy and lineage -- and the fact that all of Jesus' disciples and followers were Jews. And we should add to that the growing consensus among biblical scholars that Jesus lived and died a dedicated practicing Jew.

The symposium panelists -- Father Donald Senior, president of the Catholic Theological Union of Chicago; Anglican priest Bruce Chilton, author of Rabbi Jesus; and Rabbi Jacob Neusner, author of numerous books on religion and several on early Christianity -- agreed that Jesus lived and died a dedicated Jew, that he never mentioned or heard the word "Christian," and that he never proposed a new religion.

- Advertisement -

In fact, the word Christian does not appear at all in the four Gospels (Matthew, Mark, Luke, and John) of the New Testament, which cover the three years of Jesus' religious and spiritual mission. Rabbi Neusner added that almost all of Jesus' teachings were drawn from the Torah (the Five Books of Moses).

These forthright statements begged the question that I then posed to Father Senior and Father Chilton during the Q and A: "You have convinced me that Jesus was thoroughly Jewish. So why aren't you Jews or Jewish Christians?"

They squirmed a bit at my provocation, but acknowledged that they had walked into this setup. Then they gave the standard answer to the question of what divides Judaism and Christianity: "Jesus is the Son of God, the promised Messiah, who died for the salvation of mankind. With the arrival of Jesus, the new path to God and redemption is through belief in Jesus Christ."

- Advertisement -

This view asserts Jesus' divinity, further supported, from the Christian perspective, by the virgin birth (Mary, Jesus' mother, was impregnated by the Holy Spirit), the miracles that Jesus performed, and his resurrection after the crucifixion.

So how does Thomas Jefferson, a founding father and third president of the United States, fit into this story?

Jefferson, an avowed deist who loved Jesus and reportedly read portions of the Bible every night, was not a fan of many of the depictions of Jesus in the Gospels. His opposition to those parts of the Jesus story that he rejected was so strong that he deleted them in his personal copy of the Bible.

He wrote: "Jesus did not mean to impose himself on mankind as the son of God." Jefferson called the writers of the New Testament "ignorant, unlettered men" who produced "superstitions, fanaticisms, and fabrications."

The Humanist reports that one evening in 1804, while sitting at his desk at the White House, Jefferson "took out two Bibles and opened them to the story of Jesus. Then he grabbed a razor and began cutting. Working methodically, Jefferson sliced out the parts of the Bible that he believed and pasted them onto a folio of blank pages." In cutting and pasting passages from the four Gospels, he created a single narrative.


Thomas Jefferson cut and pasted to create his bible
(Image by Smithsonian Magazine)   Permission   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -

In a letter to John Adams, Jefferson wrote: "The worthy parts of the Bible were easily distinguishable from the worthless." In another letter to a friend, Philadelphia physician Benjamin Rush, Jefferson referred to his Bible as his "wee little book," and added: "To the corruption of Christianity I am indeed opposed, but not to the genuine precepts of Jesus himself."

The only copy of this Bible disappeared and has never been found. But in 1820 at age 77, Jefferson created a new copy in English and three others in French, Latin and Greek.

Next Page  1  |  2

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Bernard Starr, PhD, is a psychologist and Professor Emeritus at CUNY (Brooklyn College). His latest book is "Jesus, Jews, And Anti-Semitism In Art:How Renaissance Art Erased Jesus' Jewish Identity & How Today's Artists Are Restoring (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Follow Me on Twitter

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; ; , Add Tags  (less...)
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Corporations Plan for Post-Middle-Class America

The Pandemic Disease of the 21st Century Is on the Rise

Reza Aslan: Why Aren't You a Jew?

Why Have Art Historians Been Silent About the Falsification of Biblical History in Artworks?

Response to Bill O'Reilly: Jesus Didn't Start a New Religion

The Apostle Paul Lived and Died as a Dedicated Jew

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Bernard Starr

Become a Fan
Author 56926
Follow Me on Twitter
(Member since Dec 7, 2010), 10 fans, 129 articles, 1 quicklinks, 264 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

Jfferson's edited cut and paste version of the Bible reveals that he embraced Judaism, perhaps without full awareness that he did so.

Submitted on Wednesday, Nov 22, 2017 at 9:25:15 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 