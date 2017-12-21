Power of Story Send a Tweet        
This week Trump Commuted the Sentence of Meat Tycoon Sholom Rubashkin. Here is the Back Story

By Martha Rosenberg

After he served 8 years of a 27-year sentence for money laundering, kosher meatpacking executive Sholom Rubashkin had his sentence commuted.


Cheap Chicken Will Soon Come From China
(Image by Martha Rosenberg)   Permission   Details   DMCA

On May 14, 2008, hundreds of officers from US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) swooped down on Agriprocessors, the nation's largest kosher slaughterhouse in Postville, Iowa, with helicopters in the largest single- site raid in US history, arresting half of the eight-hundred-person workforce. Two hundred and ninety Guatemalans, ninety-three Mexicans, two Israelis, and four Ukrainians were marched off to a waiting phalanx of buses and vans and a makeshift detention center.

Initial charges against Agriprocessors's employees included harboring illegal aliens, use of child labor, document fraud, identity theft, physical and sexual abuse of workers, unsafe working conditions, wage and hour violations, and shorting workers' pay. According to the search warrant, one thousand discrepancies between worker names and social security numbers occurred in three years. There was even a methamphetamine production plant existing within the slaughterhouse, sanctioned by management.80 Even Barack Obama, then an Illinois senator, weighed in on Agriprocessors.

"They have kids in there wielding buzz saws and cleavers. It's ridiculous," he said during a campaign stop in Davenport, Iowa.

Three hundred workers served federal prison sentences of five months for identity theft, and human resources managers and floor supervisors were convicted of felony charges of harboring illegal immigrants. Agriprocessors itself filed for bankruptcy. While thousands of child-labor charges were initially filed against Agriprocessors's owner, Aaron Rubashkin; his son Sholom; and others, the charges were dropped as prosecutors unspooled elaborate financial wrongdoing at the plant, which they pursued instead. In 2008, Sholom Rubashkin was convicted of eighty-six counts of federal-bank fraud in connection with loans to the company, including fabricating fake collateral for loans, ordering employees to create false invoices, and laundering millions through a secret bank account in the name of Torah Education, reported the New York Times. Sentencing documents also suggest the Postville mayor, Robert Penrod, received or extorted money from Agriprocessors to discourage unionizing at the plant.

The immigration raid was not Agriprocessors' first troubles. In 2004, an undercover video showed cows very much alive after being "slaughtered" and having their throats cut, and it led to a USDA investigation that "reported many violations of animal cruelty laws at the plant," says the New York Times. A year and a half after the cruelty video, the Forward paid a visit to Postville and reopened public scrutiny. Hundreds of semi-indentured immigrant employees were working ten- to twelve-hour shifts, six days a week, for $6.25 to $7 a hour, wrote the newspaper calling them "the impoverished humans who do the factory's dirty work."

Before the immigration raid, Agriprocessors had six Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) violations in one year, and Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) complaints that supervisors extorted bribes from workers. Employees were untrained and unprotected from dangerous equipment, reported the Forward. Two workers required amputations in one month, and one was still working at the plant with a hand missing when the Forward visited, "hoping to collect enough to pay off his debts back home."

After the immigration raid, prosecutors asked for a life sentence for the young Sholom Rubashkin, citing his lawlessness and lack of remorse, more than one dozen former US attorneys cried to the judge: Unfair! "We cannot fathom how truly sound and sensible sentencing rules could call for a life sentence--or anything close to it--for Mr. Rubashkin, a 51-year-old, first-time, nonviolent offender," said a letter signed by former attorney generals Janet Reno, William Barr, Richard Thornburgh, Edwin Meese III, Ramsey Clark, and Nicholas Katzenbach. Nonviolent if you leave out what happened to the workers and the animals at Agriprocessors.

Martha Rosenberg is an award-winning investigative public health reporter who covers the food, drug and gun industries. Her first book, Born With A Junk Food Deficiency: How Flaks, Quacks and Hacks Pimp The Public Health, is distributed by Random
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

  New Content

AgriProcessors and its owners show the meat industry at its worst

Submitted on Thursday, Dec 21, 2017 at 7:55:43 PM

What were the grounds for the commutation, please?


What a horrifying story, one I remember as it made the news, but which I later forgot about. Thank you for bringing it to the world's attention.


I would add whatever Trump had to say for a reason at the beginning or the end. You can always modify or extend any article at OEN. That add the final denouement to the rest of the article.

Submitted on Friday, Dec 22, 2017 at 3:14:28 AM

This is what is said about the Trump commutation

The White House said in a statement that Trump made the decision at the urging of officials, scholars and congressional leaders from both sides of the aisle, including House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Sen. Orrin Hatch (R-Utah). The statement offered few details, but noted that the action was not a presidential pardon vacating his conviction.

"The President's review of Mr. Rubashkin's case and commutation decision were based on expressions of support from Members of Congress and a broad cross-section of the legal community," the statement read, adding that many had expressed concerns "about the evidentiary proceedings in Mr. Rubashkin's case and the severity of his sentence."

Submitted on Friday, Dec 22, 2017 at 6:22:46 PM

In this case the stench on both sides is overwhelming.

Rubashkin was a scofflaw, and his conviction does not even cover all the company's potential liabilities. The state of Iowa was preparing charges against the company for numerous and serious environmental violations, but the Feds preempted them. The company reportedly failed to pay many of its suppliers, most of who were Amish and reluctant to testify in court.

All the same, the zeal of the prosecution and the severity of the sentence contrasts with gentler treatment of companies such as Enron that were better connected. FYI: the prosecutors recommended a 25-year sentence, not life. In a highly unusual move the judge raised that to 27. The judge was involved in preparing the case before the raid.

Submitted on Saturday, Dec 23, 2017 at 1:59:36 AM

