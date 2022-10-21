This poem is not for everyone



.We take a big step in life when we stop generalizing about others, and we consider each individually, even if it is anyway part of a whole that exceeds it.

What is that mesmerizing syncopation?

Could it be the Climate Clock

And the Doomsday Clock together

Along with a trader's heart counting down to the bell?

With my new hearing aids I can even detect my own oven timer

Timing the cooking of this poem



I'm waiting for someone by the back entrance door

Of this healthy building

I drove like mad to get here

For this meeting

Parked my car by the recycling dumpster

It being Saturday



But I think my car is being towed

It's sending me an SOS



Oh, not another metaphor, you say

Now you are saying: "Do us a favor and muffle your old soul."

Ouch

You think the world needs facts, hard core

Ok, here's some facts for you

Do you know your house is killing you?

Could be mold (mildew on the brain)

EMFs

Ignore what's in the brackets

(Despite extensive research, to date there is no evidence to conclude that exposure to low level electromagnetic fields is harmful to human health. The focus of international research is the investigation of possible links between electromagnetic fields in the environment and cancer / brain fog / voting republican and getting into fights and electromagnetic fields near power lines and exposure to transmission signals from weather satellites.)

. . . Radon, dyes, the chemicals we use to remove stains from our brains

I'm picking up a weird vibration right now

Excuse me Hello?

Hello?

At our last men's gathering we were discussing eco-friendly ways of disposing of our bodies when

We got distracted by the moon rising through the trees

And just then I was treated to an epiphany:

Those great oak trees are my age

They were planted by my father and me when I was six

And then this:

I passed through this place at twenty whistling

I had a high whistle like a tea kettle

And you

You dressed in gold that caught the sun

We were like young gods



My soul had such plans for me

But then because of one thing or another

I fell between the cracks

Became addicted to supplements

Even considered becoming a vegan



I need to end this poem now

It's getting away from me

Study the periodic table

There will be a test in your dream which you need to fail



Recycle the moon

Compost the sun

If you lean back in this chair it will turn you around

Learn your scales

Become a rock star

Trust the message in the song that you will hear

If you will only stop talking to yourself



If you don't trust your own metaphors trust mine

I'm only trying to get us out of here alive



