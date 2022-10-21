 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Life Arts    H4'ed 10/21/22

This poem is not for everyone

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)   No comments
Message Gary Lindorff
Become a Fan
  (5 fans)

.We take a big step in life when we stop generalizing about others, and we consider each individually, even if it is anyway part of a whole that exceeds it.
.We take a big step in life when we stop generalizing about others, and we consider each individually, even if it is anyway part of a whole that exceeds it.
(Image by Fan.D & Dav.C Photgraphy)   Details   DMCA

What is that mesmerizing syncopation?
Could it be the Climate Clock
And the Doomsday Clock together
Along with a trader's heart counting down to the bell?
With my new hearing aids I can even detect my own oven timer
Timing the cooking of this poem

I'm waiting for someone by the back entrance door
Of this healthy building
I drove like mad to get here
For this meeting
Parked my car by the recycling dumpster
It being Saturday

But I think my car is being towed
It's sending me an SOS

Oh, not another metaphor, you say
Now you are saying: "Do us a favor and muffle your old soul."
Ouch

You think the world needs facts, hard core
Ok, here's some facts for you
Do you know your house is killing you?
Could be mold (mildew on the brain)
EMFs
Ignore what's in the brackets
(Despite extensive research, to date there is no evidence to conclude that exposure to low level electromagnetic fields is harmful to human health. The focus of international research is the investigation of possible links between electromagnetic fields in the environment and cancer / brain fog / voting republican and getting into fights and electromagnetic fields near power lines and exposure to transmission signals from weather satellites.)
. . . Radon, dyes, the chemicals we use to remove stains from our brains
I'm picking up a weird vibration right now
Excuse me Hello?
Hello?

At our last men's gathering we were discussing eco-friendly ways of disposing of our bodies when
We got distracted by the moon rising through the trees
And just then I was treated to an epiphany:
Those great oak trees are my age
They were planted by my father and me when I was six

And then this:
I passed through this place at twenty whistling
I had a high whistle like a tea kettle
And you
You dressed in gold that caught the sun
We were like young gods

My soul had such plans for me
But then because of one thing or another
I fell between the cracks
Became addicted to supplements
Even considered becoming a vegan

I need to end this poem now
It's getting away from me
Study the periodic table
There will be a test in your dream which you need to fail

Recycle the moon
Compost the sun

If you lean back in this chair it will turn you around
Learn your scales
Become a rock star
Trust the message in the song that you will hear
If you will only stop talking to yourself

If you don't trust your own metaphors trust mine
I'm only trying to get us out of here alive

(Article changed on Oct 21, 2022 at 11:48 AM EDT)

(Article changed on Oct 21, 2022 at 11:54 AM EDT)

Rate It | View Ratings

Gary Lindorff Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Gary Lindorff is a poet, writer, blogger and author of several nonfiction books, a collection of poetry, "Children to the Mountain" and a memoir, "Finding Myself in Time: Facing the Music" Over the last few years he has begun calling (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

We must be more than prophets -- a prose poem

Your conscience

Truth was everywhere

And there goes the neighborhood

Poet's Notebook: My poem, "What do I do about the mice: A pacifist's quandary" and comments

Total Recall

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend