This poem is not for everyone

.We take a big step in life when we stop generalizing about others, and we consider each individually, even if it is anyway part of a whole that exceeds it.
What is that mesmerizing syncopation?
Could it be the Climate Clock
And the Doomsday Clock together
Along with a trader's heart counting down to the bell?
With my new hearing aids I can even detect my own oven timer
Timing the cooking of this poem
I'm waiting for someone by the back entrance door
Of this healthy building
I drove like mad to get here
For this meeting
Parked my car by the recycling dumpster
It being Saturday
But I think my car is being towed
It's sending me an SOS
Oh, not another metaphor, you say
Now you are saying: "Do us a favor and muffle your old soul."
Ouch
You think the world needs facts, hard core
Ok, here's some facts for you
Do you know your house is killing you?
Could be mold (mildew on the brain)
EMFs
Ignore what's in the brackets
(Despite extensive research, to date there is no evidence to conclude that exposure to low level electromagnetic fields is harmful to human health. The focus of international research is the investigation of possible links between electromagnetic fields in the environment and cancer / brain fog / voting republican and getting into fights and electromagnetic fields near power lines and exposure to transmission signals from weather satellites.)
. . . Radon, dyes, the chemicals we use to remove stains from our brains
I'm picking up a weird vibration right now
Excuse me Hello?
Hello?
At our last men's gathering we were discussing eco-friendly ways of disposing of our bodies when
We got distracted by the moon rising through the trees
And just then I was treated to an epiphany:
Those great oak trees are my age
They were planted by my father and me when I was six
And then this:
I passed through this place at twenty whistling
I had a high whistle like a tea kettle
And you
You dressed in gold that caught the sun
We were like young gods
My soul had such plans for me
But then because of one thing or another
I fell between the cracks
Became addicted to supplements
Even considered becoming a vegan
I need to end this poem now
It's getting away from me
Study the periodic table
There will be a test in your dream which you need to fail
Recycle the moon
Compost the sun
If you lean back in this chair it will turn you around
Learn your scales
Become a rock star
Trust the message in the song that you will hear
If you will only stop talking to yourself
If you don't trust your own metaphors trust mine
I'm only trying to get us out of here alive
