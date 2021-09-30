 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 1 Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Life Arts    H4'ed 9/30/21

This poem is done

By   No comments
Become a Premium Member Would you like to know how many people have read this article? Or how reputable the author is? Simply sign up for a Advocate premium membership and you'll automatically see this data on every article. Plus a lot more, too.
Author 86636
Message Gary Lindorff
Become a Fan
  (6 fans)


Eden Australia
Eden Australia
(Image by Photo by Kunze)   Details   DMCA

Dolphins have been around for 50 million years.


Koala Bears have been around for over 23 million years.


People (human beings) have been around for 300,000 years.


Because of people, dolphins and koalas and people

May not be around too much longer.


I'm sorry, dolphin.


I'm sorry, koala.


I'm not very sorry for people.


To be sorry for us I would have to be a saint.

All of this could have been avoided.

We could have changed how we do civilization

Any number of times.


We talk a good talk

But we walk a bad walk.


We walk through each other,

We walk lying down,

We walk in place,

We walk on the moon,

We walk to our car,

We walk into the store.

We walk back to the car with bags full of X, Y or Z.

We walk to the war drum,

We walk right through golden opportunities

With our eyes shut, always thinking,

thinking, thinking . . .

We sleepwalk,

We walk ignoring the dead. . .


In our obituary it ought to be noted:

"They were really good at starting over."


While crossing from an island in Maine to the mainland

I saw a dolphin stitching the waves together with its sleek silver body.


In a video I saw a koala demonstrating how to slow down.

But that makes you a target for any predator, I said

To my imaginary koala.

My koala didn't look up.

I guess he figured I was smart enough to figure it out for myself

That if slowness was a deathwish

They wouldn't have survived for 23 millions years.


But the fires that are burning up the earth

(Legacy of our brief 300,000 years

Of sharing the planet with dolphins and koalas)

Those fires have decimated 30% of the koala nation

All within the last decade.


I slowed down one day

Enough to overhear my heart chakra

Talking to my root chakra:

I can't stand it, my heart said. It's all too sad and upsetting.

My root chakra didn't look up.

My root chakra was focused

On moving slowly and balancing my steps


I try to move slowly like the koala

Through the hurting land.

I try not to look over my shoulder too often.

But honestly?

I'm talking karmically now, but

I don't think I want to start over again.

It's too hard

And what's the point?

I think 300,000 years should be long enough.

We're 300,000 years old!

And we still haven't learned

How to play nicely,

How to share,

How to eat and drink in moderation,

And how to pick up after ourselves.


This poem is done.

..................

Reflection:

I'm satisfied with how this poem ends without warning. When I say, "I don't think I can start over again", I am speaking for myself and as a human being with 300,000 year old DNA. I'm perplexed: 40 or 50 years should be enough time for one human being to master enough of life to grow up which is defined as "playing nicely, sharing, eating and drinking in moderation and picking up" after oneself, but 300,000 years of being human should be enough to have mastered our big brain and walking upright and being a mature species, like the dolphin or the koala. Don't you think?? I see this poem as my way of announcing a certain weariness of spirit. The feeling is that I've been here any number of times before, done that, been that, tried that. I'm tired of "starting over", which is what the human race, in the end, is probably best at. But it's dumb, it's meaningless, it isn't going anywhere compared to the success of the dolphin and the koala, who we could have learned from, but instead we are wiping them out with pollution and fire, even as we prepare to "start over", as we have done again and again and again for our entire evolutionary history. I don't know where this poem leaves me but I feel like taking a break, not to start over but to retool. Whether I do or not remains to be seen. This poem might just be a way of clearing my head of a few cobwebs.


(Article changed on Sep 30, 2021 at 8:27 AM EDT)
(Article changed on Sep 30, 2021 at 8:29 AM EDT)
(Article changed on Sep 30, 2021 at 8:30 AM EDT)
(Article changed on Sep 30, 2021 at 8:33 AM EDT)

(Article changed on Sep 30, 2021 at 8:36 AM EDT)

(Article changed on Sep 30, 2021 at 8:41 AM EDT)

(Article changed on Sep 30, 2021 at 8:42 AM EDT)

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Gary Lindorff Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Gary Lindorff is a poet, writer, blogger  and author of several books, the latest: 13 Seeds: Health, Karma and Initiation. Over the last few years he has begun calling himself an activist poet, channeling his activism through poetic (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

We must be more than prophets -- a prose poem

Truth was everywhere

Your conscience

And there goes the neighborhood

Poet's Notebook: My poem, "What do I do about the mice: A pacifist's quandary" and comments

Total Recall

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 