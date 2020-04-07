From Michael Moore Facebook

Trump and the profit motive are murdering our doctors and nurses and citizens. We've now been told that the National Stockpile of emergency equipment is there for the PRIVATE SECTOR to use to supply BUSINESS so that the PRIVATE SECTOR can SELL medical gear to hospitals for a PROFIT. That is what Pence and Jared Kushner and the Pentagon told the American people yesterday at the White House press conference.

Are we going to put up with this? What are we going to do? This ignorant arrogant murdering bastard of a president must be removed from office and we cannot wait until November. Every one of his enablers must be shut down too. We must rise up. We must be heard. I will help in any way I can.

A nonviolent mass movement of millions can shut these people down, can force them to do what we tell them to do. Why wait until you've lost a loved one to act? This White House doesn't give two shits about you. They told you this pandemic was a "hoax." Trump told you this virus was "like the flu," that it was nothing, that it would be gone just like that. Months after he could've acted, he sits there today refusing to send the full help that's needed, refusing to set up a national coordinated effort, refusing to declare a national lockdown, refusing even to keep his own hands off his own face.

Trump, through stupidity or design, is out to kill us. This sounds like it can't be happening. It is. IT IS. We need to use our collective smarts to survive. And we have no time. FEMA has just ordered another 100,000 body bags! They need a MILLION! Or more.

History is full of people who just stood by and did nothing. Sometimes because they were paralyzed by fear, sometimes because they just didn't believe they could make a difference. This is one of those moments when you must not be frozen in place. We've been told to "shelter in place." But when that term is used in a school or mass shooting it means that once you shelter in place you must also immediately join with others to rush the shooter and take him down. If you just sit there or hide under your theater seat, he is going to go up and down the aisle and shoot you like the sitting duck you are.

Trump is his own psychopath and he will not change so that you can live. Do you want to live? Do you want your parents and grandparents to live? What are you willing to do? Not with a gun, but with your brain and your guts and your ability to organize others.

What is your idea? WHAT IS YOUR IDEA? Tell me! Tell us! Post it here. And then let's organize and lead and ACT like our lives depended on it. Because they do.