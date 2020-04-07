 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Poll Analyses
Share on Facebook 1 Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 4/7/20

This White House Doesn't Give Two Shits About You

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages) (View How Many People Read This)   No comments
Author 2347
Message Michael Moore
Become a Fan
  (80 fans)

From Michael Moore Facebook

Michael Moore
Michael Moore
(Image by YouTube, Channel: The View)   Details   DMCA

Trump and the profit motive are murdering our doctors and nurses and citizens. We've now been told that the National Stockpile of emergency equipment is there for the PRIVATE SECTOR to use to supply BUSINESS so that the PRIVATE SECTOR can SELL medical gear to hospitals for a PROFIT. That is what Pence and Jared Kushner and the Pentagon told the American people yesterday at the White House press conference.

Are we going to put up with this? What are we going to do? This ignorant arrogant murdering bastard of a president must be removed from office and we cannot wait until November. Every one of his enablers must be shut down too. We must rise up. We must be heard. I will help in any way I can.

A nonviolent mass movement of millions can shut these people down, can force them to do what we tell them to do. Why wait until you've lost a loved one to act? This White House doesn't give two shits about you. They told you this pandemic was a "hoax." Trump told you this virus was "like the flu," that it was nothing, that it would be gone just like that. Months after he could've acted, he sits there today refusing to send the full help that's needed, refusing to set up a national coordinated effort, refusing to declare a national lockdown, refusing even to keep his own hands off his own face.

Trump, through stupidity or design, is out to kill us. This sounds like it can't be happening. It is. IT IS. We need to use our collective smarts to survive. And we have no time. FEMA has just ordered another 100,000 body bags! They need a MILLION! Or more.

History is full of people who just stood by and did nothing. Sometimes because they were paralyzed by fear, sometimes because they just didn't believe they could make a difference. This is one of those moments when you must not be frozen in place. We've been told to "shelter in place." But when that term is used in a school or mass shooting it means that once you shelter in place you must also immediately join with others to rush the shooter and take him down. If you just sit there or hide under your theater seat, he is going to go up and down the aisle and shoot you like the sitting duck you are.

Trump is his own psychopath and he will not change so that you can live. Do you want to live? Do you want your parents and grandparents to live? What are you willing to do? Not with a gun, but with your brain and your guts and your ability to organize others.

What is your idea? WHAT IS YOUR IDEA? Tell me! Tell us! Post it here. And then let's organize and lead and ACT like our lives depended on it. Because they do.

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Michael Moore Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Michael Francis Moore (born April 23, 1954) is an American film director, author, and social commentator. He is widely known for his outspoken, critical views on globalization, large corporations, gun violence, the Iraq War, and the George W. Bush administration. (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

30 Years Ago Today: The Day the Middle Class Died ...a letter from Michael Moore

Michael Moore Talks About SCOTUS, Occupy, Weasel Democrats and Obama

Where Does Occupy Wall Street Go From Here? ...a proposal from Michael Moore

Why I'm Posting Bail Money for Julian Assange

An Open Letter to President Obama "from Michael Moore

"We the People" to "King of the World": "YOU'RE FIRED!"

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 