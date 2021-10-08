 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Click Here to Remove All Ads
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds    H2'ed 10/8/21

This Week's Worst Influential American

By       (Page 1 of 20 pages)   No comments
Become a Premium Member Would you like to know how many people have read this article? Or how reputable the author is? Simply sign up for a Advocate premium membership and you'll automatically see this data on every article. Plus a lot more, too.
Author 47089
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Robert Reich
Become a Fan
  (129 fans)

From Substack

Lots to choose from, but this guy wins hands down


(Image by Robert Reich)   Details   DMCA

Call me old-fashioned, but I think people in public life need to be accountable for whatever damage they're doing to public life. So from time to time I'm going to call out the person I consider to be the worst influential person in American public life.

Tough decision this week, given Kyrsten Sinema and Joe Manchin's efforts to torpedo Biden's (and America's) one shot at reversing widening inequality and combatting climate change, but this week's winner isn't either of them. He's not even a politician. He's the most popular talking head on Fox News, with 3 million viewers and the most dangerous demagogue since Donald Trump. His name: Tucker Carlson.

He gets the prize because he recently played a 2015 clip of then-Vice President Joe Biden discussing America's long history of benefiting from immigration. Then Carlson looked straight at the camera and said the reason Biden was in favor of immigration was "to change the racial mix of the country."

Carlson continued: "That's the reason, to reduce the political power of people whose ancestors lived here, and dramatically increase the proportion of Americans newly arrived from the Third World." And then added: "It's horrifying. But there's a reason Biden said it. In political terms, this policy is called the great replacement, the replacement of legacy Americans with more obedient people from far-away countries."

Carlson has spewed this "great replacement" excrement before, but it's particularly absurd now because the Biden administration is doing just the opposite -- to my horror. It just deported thousands of Haitian refugees desperate to escape Haiti's deathly chaos. (Oh, and the Obama administration set a record for deportations.)

A liberal "great replacement" conspiracy? Horse manure. If there's any conspiracy it involves right-wing hate-mongers like Carlson -- who are intent on sowing more anger and division in an America still reeling from four years of Trump.

Robert Reich @RBReich

Fox News' Tucker Carlson says "there was nothing racist" about yesterday's attempted coup where rioters displayed Nazi symbols and waved confederate flags. Carlson is a Trump's enabler. Watch him carefully. He has his eyes on 2024. Like Cruz, he's smart enough to be dangerous.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3  |  4  |  5  |  6  |  7  |  8  |  9  |  10  |  11  |  12  |  13  |  14  |  15  |  16  |  17  |  18  |  19  |  20

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

 

Well Said 2   Interesting 1  
Rate It | View Ratings

Robert Reich Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Robert Reich, former U.S. Secretary of Labor and Professor of Public Policy at the University of California at Berkeley, has a new film, "Inequality for All," to be released September 27. He blogs at www.robertreich.org.

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Trump Cornered

The Republican's Big Lies About Jobs (And Why Obama Must Repudiate Them)

Paul Ryan Still Doesn't Get It

What Mitt Romney Really Represents

What to Do About Disloyal Corporations

The Gas Wars

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 