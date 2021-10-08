This Week's Worst Influential American

From Substack
Call me old-fashioned, but I think people in public life need to be accountable for whatever damage they're doing
Tough decision this week, given Kyrsten Sinema and Joe Manchin's efforts to torpedo Biden's (and America's) one shot at reversing widening inequality and combatting climate change, but this week's winner isn't either of them. He's not even a politician. He's the most popular talking head on Fox News, with 3 million viewers and the most dangerous demagogue since Donald Trump. His name: Tucker Carlson.
He gets the prize because he recently played a 2015 clip of then-Vice President Joe Biden discussing America's long history of benefiting from immigration. Then Carlson looked straight at the camera and said the reason Biden was in favor of immigration was "to change the racial mix of the country."
Carlson continued: "That's the reason, to reduce the political power of people whose ancestors lived here, and dramatically increase the proportion of Americans newly arrived from the Third World." And then added: "It's horrifying. But there's a reason Biden said it. In political terms, this policy is called the great replacement, the replacement of legacy Americans with more obedient people from far-away countries."
Carlson has spewed this "great replacement" excrement before, but it's particularly absurd now because the Biden administration is doing just the opposite -- to my horror. It just deported thousands of Haitian refugees desperate to escape Haiti's deathly chaos. (Oh, and the Obama administration set a record for deportations.)
A liberal "great replacement" conspiracy? Horse manure. If there's any conspiracy it involves right-wing hate-mongers like Carlson -- who are intent on sowing more anger and division in an America still reeling from four years of Trump.
Robert Reich @RBReichFox News' Tucker Carlson says "there was nothing racist" about yesterday's attempted coup where rioters displayed Nazi symbols and waved confederate flags. Carlson is a Trump's enabler. Watch him carefully. He has his eyes on 2024. Like Cruz, he's smart enough to be dangerous.
Next Page 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7 | 8 | 9 | 10 | 11 | 12 | 13 | 14 | 15 | 16 | 17 | 18 | 19 | 20
(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).
|
2
1
Robert Reich, former U.S. Secretary of Labor and Professor of Public Policy at the University of California at Berkeley, has a new film, "Inequality for All," to be released September 27. He blogs at www.robertreich.org.
OpEdNews
depends upon can't survive without your help.
If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Post Article Comment and Rate This Article
These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.
- OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
- Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
- By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Want to post your own comment on this Article?