This Time Next Year (a poem)

this time next year

i will be dead and buried

if something else doesn't happen



this time next year,

through a curious happenstance,

a saudi prince I once performed with in a play

will track me down

and bestow upon me the gift

of a twenty-four-foot sailboat

with which I will win three million dollars in a race



this time next year

i will invent a way

to make electricity out of moonlight

using tinfoil and old bubblegum wrappers

and five cent cigars

freeing the world of utility bills

and creating many unemployed billionaires



this time next year

violating a minor law of physics

i will stumble through a time warp

but will not fiddle with anything

that could change history

preventing my parents' meeting



this time next year

in a complex series of misunderstandings

i will be arrested and charged

with the most heinous crime ever committed

and sentenced to be kept alive

until i have served out all three

consecutive life sentences

this time next year

i will be named to the supreme court

of the united states of america

because of a typographical error

that will not be discovered

until my brilliant career of landmark decisions

has set justice on a new course

this time next year

living in paris with a young artist

whose special talent is painting

everyday objects like thumbtacks

in such a way that people are moved to tears,

never quite regaining their former composure,

some giving up lucrative careers and moving to distant places

in search of something they had long forgotten, but now remembered,

uh - where was i?

this time next year

i will dial a wrong number

that causes an unusual connection in the phone system

awakening it to self-awareness

to astonishment

to desire

it will take pity on humankind

this time next year

having died to all intents and purposes

i will come back to haunt

all those annoying people

who have life all figured out

and have the bucks to prove it

this time next year

they will have invented

the immortality pill

but it will be so expensive

that only the very wealthy can afford immortality

and their crimes will finally have time to catch up with them

making immortality dirt cheap

this time next year

people will have worked it out

that driving to work is pointless

now that everywhere looks just like everywhere else

and they will all stay home

and do their work

and stop complaining about the traffic

(Article changed on July 4, 2020 at 17:24)