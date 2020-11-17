This Regime Must Go NOW: Three Reasons

From Smirking Chimp

Trump and Pence need to be removed from power immediately for three basic reasons.

First, consistent with my own and others' understanding of the current White House as proto-fascist, Trump and his inner circle continue to absurdly claim that the 2020 election vote was fraudulent and have yet to give up conducting a coup. Key Trump operatives speak seriously of a "transition" to "a second Trump administration."

It would be foolish to laugh off such reckless talk. The Trump campaign and White House are scheming to get the Republican-controlled state legislatures of Wisconsin, Michigan, Georgia, Arizona and Pennsylvania to declare invalid the mail-in ballots required by the pandemic Trump fueled and fanned across the nation. This would be the pretext for some or all those legislatures trying to install (over the protests of Democratic governors in Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, and Michigan) un-elected slates of Trump electors to the Electoral College, claiming that Trump won the "legal" popular vote in their states. The murky legal and constitutional tangle that could result from such an action could involve Congress and the far-right Trump-appointed Supreme Court (6-3 Republican, including three justices who served on George W. Bush's side in Bush v. Gore) installing Trump for a second term.

I am not predicting this outcome. It seems unlikely. Such a development could make the United States ungovernable (okay by me) and is for that and other reasons opposed by the nation's top military command and corporate/financial elite. Still, a Trump coup, legal and/or extra-legal is not an impossibility.

It is a common liberal, moderate, and even progressive mistake to underestimate the extent to which the contemporary Republifascist Party has broken with longstanding bourgeois-constitutional and parliamentary, "rule of law" norms in its "eliminationist" determination to smite its liberal and left enemies and advance its ethno-nationalist agenda.

Every day that the maniacal and Orwellian Trump-Barr-Pence regime holds power and refuses to acknowledge its clear electoral defeat is another day in which some event or series of events the White House or other forces might initiate could provide "chance" pretexts for declaring a national emergency and martial law.

It is no laughing matter that Trump last week fired his Secretary of Defense, Mark Esper. Esper got on Trump's bad side by opposing the deployment of federal troops to quash domestic civil rights and social justice protests last summer.

It is cause for no small concern (both domestically and internationally) that Trump last week installed a handful of white-nationalist yes-men in key positions atop the Pentagon and the intelligence system, including Esper's replacement -- a blood-drenched counter-terrorism official. (A skirmish or even full-blown war with Iran, intended among other things to spark domestic dissent and/or terror attacks, real or concocted, that could be used as pretexts for the indefinite suspension of the Biden transition.) This is not remotely normal lame-duck presidential behavior.

The obvious fact that Trump and Barr want to subvert the election and stay in power combines with even the slight possibility that they might seriously act to do so (with a chess pieces in place for a coup) is enough to recommend immediate removal. These fascist charlatans shouldn't be permitted to wield power for another day.

The second reason to demand the immediate defenestration of Trump and his Christian fascist monkey veep is that the Trump forces are doing everything in their power to poison the well and burn the house down for the potentially/likely incoming Biden regime. There's no love from the present writer for the lying neoliberal warmonger Joe Biden (I've criticized Biden's record and politics from the Left in print on at least twenty occasions over the last two years) and his, but the point of Trump transition sabotage project is to set up a fascist return to the White House in 2024/25 if not sooner. Top Congressional Republifascists are deeply complicit in this nihilistic, top-down monkey-wrenching exercise. The incapacitation project is so extreme as to include denying Biden access to critical medical and public health information the likely next White House will need in order to have a running start in managing the federal response to the COVID-19 pandemic

This brings us to third and top reason to demand Trump and Pence's immediate removal. The virulent racist and pandemo-fascist Social Darwinist herd-immunitarian Trump is on pace to have epidemiologically exterminated half a million if not more Americans, disproportionately poor and nonwhite, by February 2021. Trump has fanned and fueled the pandemic from the very beginning in numerous overlapping ways: publicly denying its lethal impact while (as we learned from Bob Woodward before the election) privately understanding its deadly nature early on; falsely and repeatedly claiming that the virus would soon disappear; backing neo-fascist protests of basic state-level public health protection measures; embracing childish quack cures; opposing and undermining efforts for a comprehensive national testing plan; failing to issue a common-sense national mask mandate; failing to use the Defense Production Act to order the manufacture of adequate medical supplies; infecting his own White House staff and Secret Service personnel; demeaning and denying basic medical and public health science and expertise; influentially modeling and encouraging reckless behavior by not wearing masks in public events; mocking and lethally politicizing mask-wearing; holding super-spreader events that directly expanded the virus; using his own COVID-19 infection to downplay the lethality and danger of the disease.

The ugly white-nationalist "Million MAGA[t] March" that the Trump forces held in Washington DC two days ago was notable among other terrible things for its participants' persistent stubborn refusal to wear masks. The super-spreader death cult continues after the Super-Spreader-in-Chief's electoral loss, naturally enough.

We can hypothesize about the intentions behind the pathological and pathogenic Trump administration's spreading of the virus before the election. Likely motives included the early partisan calculation that the disease would mainly target Blue (Democratic) metropolitan areas but not the Red (Republican) regions claimed by Trump and the Republicans; fear that acknowledging the pandemic's deadliness would undermine the "booming Trump economy" Trump was expecting to ride to a second victory; a Social Darwinian indifference to and even embrace of accelerated death for the elderly and infirm; a genocidal-racist welcoming of the pandemic's disproportionate deadly impact on non-whites; the expectation that the virus would spread electoral chaos that might favor Trump winning the vote through the de-legitimization of the mail-in ballots that the pandemic required.

Now that Trump has lost the election, his motives in spreading the virus likely combine his ongoing virulent racism and Social Darwinism with a desire to punish the nation for voting him (hopefully) out and the goal of crippling the likely (but not certain) coming Biden presidency.

Next Page 1 | 2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).