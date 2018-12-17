 
 
OpEdNews Op Eds

This Radical Plan to Fund the "Green New Deal" Just Might Work

By Ellen Brown

From Truthdig

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez
(Image by YouTube, Channel: Fox Business)   Permission   Details   DMCA
With what author and activist Naomi Klein calls "galloping momentum," the "Green New Deal" promoted by Rep.-elect Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., appears to be forging a political pathway for solving all of the ills of society and the planet in one fell swoop. Her plan would give a House select committee "a mandate that connects the dots" between energy, transportation, housing, health care, living wages, a jobs guarantee and more. But even to critics on the left, it is merely political theater, because "everyone knows" a program of that scope cannot be funded without a massive redistribution of wealth and slashing of other programs (notably the military), which is not politically feasible.

That may be the case, but Ocasio-Cortez and the 22 representatives joining her in calling for a select committee also are proposing a novel way to fund the program, one that could actually work. The resolution says funding will come primarily from the federal government, "using a combination of the Federal Reserve, a new public bank or system of regional and specialized public banks, public venture funds and such other vehicles or structures that the select committee deems appropriate, in order to ensure that interest and other investment returns generated from public investments made in connection with the Plan will be returned to the treasury, reduce taxpayer burden and allow for more investment."

A network of public banks could fund the Green New Deal in the same way President Franklin Roosevelt funded the original New Deal. At a time when the banks were bankrupt, he used the publicly owned Reconstruction Finance Corp. as a public infrastructure bank. The Federal Reserve could also fund any program Congress wanted, if mandated to do so. Congress wrote the Federal Reserve Act and can amend it. Or the Treasury itself could do it, without the need to even change any laws. The Constitution authorizes Congress to "coin money" and "regulate the value thereof," and that power has been delegated to the Treasury. It could mint a few trillion-dollar platinum coins, put them in its bank account and start writing checks against them. What stops legislators from exercising those constitutional powers is simply that "everyone knows" Zimbabwe-style hyperinflation will result. But will it? Compelling historical precedent shows that this need not be the case.

Michael Hudson, professor of economics at the University of Missouri-Kansas City, has studied the hyperinflation question extensively. He writes that disasters such as Zimbabwe's fiscal troubles were not due to the government printing money to stimulate the economy. Rather, "Every hyperinflation in history has been caused by foreign debt service collapsing the exchange rate. The problem almost always has resulted from wartime foreign currency strains, not domestic spending."

As long as workers and materials are available and the money is added in a way that reaches consumers, adding money will create the demand necessary to prompt producers to create more supply. Supply and demand will rise together and prices will remain stable. The reverse is also true. If demand (money) is not increased, supply and gross domestic product (GDP) will not go up. New demand needs to precede new supply.

The Public Bank Option: The Precedent of Roosevelt's New Deal

Infrastructure projects of the sort proposed in the Green New Deal are "self-funding," generating resources and fees that can repay the loans. For these loans, advancing funds through a network of publicly owned banks would not require taxpayer money and could actually generate a profit for the government. That was how the original New Deal rebuilt the country in the 1930s at a time when the economy was desperately short of money.

The publicly owned Reconstruction Finance Corp. (RFC) was a remarkable publicly owned credit machine that allowed the government to finance the New Deal and World War II without turning to Congress or the taxpayers for appropriations. First instituted in 1932 by President Herbert Hoover, the RFC was not called an infrastructure bank and was not even a bank, but it served the same basic functions. It was continually enlarged and modified by Roosevelt to meet the crisis of the times, until it became America's largest corporation and the world's largest financial organization. Its semi-independent status let it work quickly, allowing New Deal agencies to be financed as the need arose.

The Reconstruction Finance Corp. Act of 1932 provided the financial organization with capital stock of $500 million and the authority to extend credit up to $1.5 billion (subsequently increased several times). The initial capital came from a stock sale to the U.S. Treasury. With those resources, from 1932 to 1957 the RFC loaned or invested more than $40 billion. A small part of this came from its initial capitalization. The rest was borrowed, chiefly from the government itself. Bonds were sold to the Treasury, some of which were then sold to the public, although most were held by the Treasury. All in all, the RFC ended up borrowing a total of $51.3 billion from the Treasury and $3.1 billion from the public.

In this arrangement, the Treasury was therefore the lender, not the borrower. As the self-funding loans were repaid, so were the bonds that were sold to the Treasury, leaving the RFC with a net profit. The financial organization was the lender for thousands of infrastructure and small-business projects that revitalized the economy, and these loans produced a total net income of $690,017,232 on the RFC's "normal" lending functions (omitting such things as extraordinary grants for wartime). The RFC financed roads, bridges, dams, post offices, universities, electrical power, mortgages, farms and much more, and it funded all this while generating income for the government.

The Central Bank Option: How Japan Is Funding Abenomics with Quantitative Easing

The Federal Reserve is another Green New Deal funding option. The Fed showed what it can do with "quantitative easing" when it created the funds to buy $2.46 trillion in federal debt and $1.77 trillion in mortgage-backed securities, all without inflating consumer prices. The Fed could use the same tool to buy bonds earmarked for a Green New Deal, and because it returns its profits to the Treasury after deducting its costs, the bonds would be nearly interest-free. If they were rolled over from year to year, the government, in effect, would be issuing new money.

This is not just theory. Japan is actually doing it, without creating even the modest 2 percent inflation the government is aiming for. "Abenomics," the economic agenda of Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, combines central bank quantitative easing with fiscal stimulus (large-scale increases in government spending). Since Abe came into power in 2012, Japan has seen steady economic growth, and its unemployment rate has fallen by nearly half, yet inflation remains very low, at 0.7 percent. Social Security-related expenses accounted for 55 percent of general expenditure in Japan's 2018 federal budget, and a universal health care insurance system is maintained for all citizens. Nominal GDP is up 11 percent since the end of the first quarter of 2013, a much better record than during the prior two decades of Japanese stagnation, and the Nikkei stock market is at levels not seen since the early 1990s, driven by improved company earnings. Growth remains below targeted levels, but according to Financial Times, this is because fiscal stimulus has actually been too small. While spending with the left hand, the government has been taking the money back with the right, increasing the sales tax from 5 percent to 8 percent.

Abenomics has been declared a success even by the once-critical International Monetary Fund. After Abe crushed his opponents in 2017, Noah Smith wrote in Bloomberg, "Japan's long-ruling Liberal Democratic Party has figured out a novel and interesting way to stay in power--govern pragmatically, focus on the economy and give people what they want." Smith said everyone who wanted a job had one, small and midsize businesses were doing well; and the Bank of Japan's unprecedented program of monetary easing had provided easy credit for corporate restructuring without generating inflation. Abe had also vowed to make both preschool and college free.

Not that all is idyllic in Japan. Forty percent of Japanese workers lack secure full-time employment and adequate pensions. But the point underscored here is that large-scale digital money-printing by the central bank to buy back the government's debt, combined with fiscal stimulus by the government (spending on "what the people want"), has not inflated Japanese prices, the alleged concern preventing other countries from doing the same.

Abe's novel economic program has done more than just stimulate growth. By selling its debt to its own central bank, which returns the interest to the government, the Japanese government has, in effect, been canceling its debt. Until recently, it was doing this at the rate of a whopping $720 billion per year. According to fund manager Eric Lonergan in a February 2017 article:

Next Page  1  |  2

 

Ellen Brown is an attorney, founder of the Public Banking Institute, a Senior Fellow of the Democracy Collaborative, and author of twelve books including Web of Debt and The Public Bank Solution. A thirteenth book titled The Coming Revolution in Banking is due (more...)
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
John Peebles

Right now, the Federal Reserve is raising interest rates. This will hinder the ability to borrow and slow economic growth.

Corporations are borrowing but not in order to invest in new plants & equipment, employee productivity, or hiring new workers. The government's unemployment numbers are doctored as are growth rates expressed as GDP, an antiquated measuring tool for growth or at least sustainable growth.

Politics enter in when spending priorities--the fiscal side--comes under consideration. Most of the budget automatically renews. This of course forces the government's other arm--the Treasury--to come up with increasing amounts of money to cover ever-expanding spending, what we call runaway spending.

The deficit--the difference between what the government takes in, its receipts, and what it spends--came up sharply in November to the point they're now borrowing $100 billion to cover one month's deficit.

Again politics. Spending priorities define the need to borrow. Japan is pumping its Yen into infrastructure to stimulate the economy.

At the present there appears no subsequent negative effects on the economy by monetizing this debt. Yet sooner or later though the government's artificial stimulus displaces private sector initiative. Malinvestment occurs, and productivity-enhancements made by the private sector aren't rewarded.

Government spending--Keynesian-ism--is always the last recourse as it's less well delivered. Money isn't spent on aircraft carriers and big projects as productively as it is by consumers exerting choices through consumption. This is why public banks work; they provide bottom-up benefits rather then command control top down planning like that which doomed the USSR.

Crony capitalist perversion that we have in our country limits the benefits to the economy that higher multiplier effect stimuli like higher Social Security payments might offer. Loans are available not for Main Street but for stock buybacks, which don't benefit middle class Americans.

Keep hammering on Japan and its universal health care and lower CEO pay as it has the least inequity in the developed world.

Submitted on Tuesday, Dec 18, 2018 at 3:00:37 AM

Author 0
SHESHU BABU

(Member since May 19, 2017), 1 fan, 189 comments
Brilliantly explained with profound analysis. Green New Deal has many chances of giving right alternative

Submitted on Tuesday, Dec 18, 2018 at 7:10:02 AM

Author 0
SHESHU BABU

Submitted on Tuesday, Dec 18, 2018 at 7:10:24 AM

Author 0
Michael Dewey

Can we print US Notes from the Treasury to fund public city and state banks? I think of the SS cap being removed and half invested backed by US Notes, or backing US Notes.

Submitted on Tuesday, Dec 18, 2018 at 7:12:42 PM

Author 0
