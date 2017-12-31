Power of Story Send a Tweet        
- Advertisement -
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
General News

This Pharma-Funded Group Is Also in Bed With Gun Lobby

By       Message Martha Rosenberg       (Page 1 of 1 pages)     Permalink

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; , Add Tags  (less...)  Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H3 12/31/17

Author 1353
Become a Fan
  (80 fans)
- Advertisement -

For years I have reported that the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention is widely considered a Pharma front group, pushing psychiatric drugs not non-drug treatment to prevent suicide. A recent AFSP annual report acknowledges receiving money from Sunovion, Janssen, Forest, Pfizer and Otsuka America Pharmaceuticals and AFSP appointed former Forest executive and JED Foundation founder Phil Satow to its Project 2025 Advisory Committee.

AFSP's 2012 annual report reveals donations from Eli Lilly, Pfizer and five other Pharma companies and a $100,000 donation from psychiatric drug maker Forest Laboratories. In 2011, AFSP appointed psychiatrist Charles Nemeroff president of the group despite a Congressional investigation into his unreported Pharma income study and removal of an NIH grant that he managed before he left Emory University in disgrace.

Now comes news in a New York Times oped this week that the AFSP is also doing the gun lobby's bidding. Last year, it announced a partnership with the National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF), the firearms industry trade group which consists of firearms manufacturers, distributors, retailers, shooting ranges and sportsmen's clubs. Is it any surprise the pact has altered AFSP view of guns and suicide? After all, the NSSF is so uncompromising on "gun rights" it believes people on the Terrorist Watch List should be able to buy guns.

- Advertisement -


AFSP Wants To Talk About Gun Suicides Without Talking About Guns
(Image by Martha Rosenberg)   Permission   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -

AFSP volunteers are now told, writes lawyer Erin Dunkerly in the New York Times, they cannot talk about "gun control" and the links between a gun in the home and suicide. Of course, that is like telling people working against drunk driving they can't talk about alcohol.

Groups "interested in gun control" are now excluded from AFSP's annual Out of the Darkness walks writes Dunkerly----even groups that had participated in the walks and donated to AFSP before the NSSF partnership. After the NSSF partnership, both Dunkerly and another co-chair of the AFSP walk in Pasadena were asked to step down from their posts apparently because of their views about gun dangers.

The partnership between the AFSP and the National Shooting Sports Foundation was billed by the AFSP staff and executives as a "way to educate low-information gun owners about suicide prevention," writes Dunkerly. "But the reality is that this partnership provides no information for the general public, gives incomplete advice and has had the effect of covering up clear and present dangers inside the home to depressed individuals." What? A gun trade group downplaying gun risks and promoting guns?

Both guns and psychiatric medications are linked to suicide. Here is how the warning on Paxil, a popular SSRI antidepressant, reads:

"Antidepressants increased the risk compared to placebo of suicidal thinking and behavior (suicidality) in children, adolescents, and young adults in short-term studies of major depressive disorder (MDD) and other psychiatric disorders. Anyone considering the use of PAXIL [one SSRI] or any other antidepressant in a child, adolescent, or young adult must balance this risk with the clinical need. Patients of all ages who are started on antidepressant therapy should be monitored appropriately and observed closely for clinical worsening, suicidality, or unusual changes in behavior. Families and caregivers should be advised of the need for close observation and communication with the prescriber.

- Advertisement -

But AFSP apparently has no shame partnering with gun or drug makers. In so doing it joins the ranks of soft drink makers promoting "fitness" and hunting groups promoting "conservation."

(Article changed on December 31, 2017 at 03:21)

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Martha Rosenberg is an award-winning investigative public health reporter who covers the food, drug and gun industries. Her first book, Born With A Junk Food Deficiency: How Flaks, Quacks and Hacks Pimp The Public Health, is distributed by Random (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; , Add Tags  (less...)
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Grassley Investigates Lilly/WebMD link Reported by Washington Post

The Drug Store in Your Tap Water

It's the Cymbalta Stupid

Are You Sure You're Not Psychotic Asks Shameless Drug Company?

Another Poorly Regulated "Derivative"--the Antidepressant Pristiq

MRSA and More. Antibiotics Linked to Obesity and Allergies, Too

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Martha Rosenberg

Become a Fan
Author 1353

(Member since Apr 16, 2006), 80 fans, 772 articles, 490 comments, 2 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

Front groups are easy to ID: they always have high budget web sites and PR machines

Submitted on Sunday, Dec 31, 2017 at 3:20:52 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 