 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 2 Share on Twitter 3 Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Tell A Friend Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites
OpEdNews Op Eds

This Isn't News. This Is War Crimes Apologia.

By       Message Caitlin Johnstone       (Page 1 of 2 pages)     Permalink    (# of views)   10 comments

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)

Well Said 12   Must Read 10   Valuable 7  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H2 12/19/18

Author 509347
Become a Fan
  (24 fans)

This piece was reprinted by OpEdNews with permission or license. It may not be reproduced in any form without permission or license from the source.

From Caitlin Johnstone Website

From youtube.com: George W. Bush and Michelle Obama {MID-336270}
George W. Bush and Michelle Obama
(Image by YouTube, Channel: CNN)   Permission   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -

The fact that George W Bush has given Michelle Obama two pieces of candy is once again making headlines in mainstream outlets like Time, The Hill, and Newsweek. He has not given her any new pieces of candy since the last time he did so at his father's funeral. He also has not ceased to be the man who facilitated the murder of a million Iraqis and inflicted a whole new level of military expansionism and Orwellian surveillance upon our world. As near as I can tell, the only reason this story is once again making headlines is because Michelle Obama and the mainstream media have decided to bring it up again.

"He has the presence of mind and the sense of humor to bring me a mint, and he made it a point to give me that mint right then and there and that's the beauty of George Bush," Obama said of the war criminal in conversation at the SAP Center over the weekend, which we apparently need to know about because the news is telling us about it.

"We're all Americans. We all care about our family and our kids, and we're trying to get ahead," Obama continued. "And that's how I feel about [Bush]. You know? He's a beautiful, funny, kind, sweet man."

- Advertisement -

I have always respected Michelle Obama. But continuing to glorify a mass murderer responsible for the death of over a million defenseless innocent civilians, reflects more on her own character than on that of that despicable war criminal. pic.twitter.com/kpnRujHTgv

-- Amir (@AmirAminiMD) December 18, 2018

If you're starting to feel like attempts to rehabilitate George W Bush's image are being aggressively shoved down your throat by the mass media at every opportunity, it's because that is exactly what is happening. Every few weeks there's a new deluge of headlines explaining to consumers of mainstream media why they should love the 43rd president because he's such a cutesy wootsey cuddle pie, and completely forget about the piles upon piles of human corpses he is responsible for creating for no legitimate reason at all. The last Bush appreciation blitz was less than two weeks ago.

- Advertisement -

And there is a reason for this. Make no mistake, this relentless, aggressive campaign to rehabilitate George W Bush whether you like it or not is actually a campaign to rehabilitate what he did and the mass media's unforgivable complicity in it.

The mass media failed spectacularly to practice due diligence and hold power to account in the lead-up to the illegal and unconscionable Iraq invasion, not just the ghouls at Fox News but respected centrist outlets like CNN, the New York Times and the Washington Post as well. Bogus government reports were passed on uncritically and unquestioned, antiwar demonstrations with hundreds of thousands of protesters were ignored and downplayed, and the words "Saddam Hussein" and "9/11" were deliberately mentioned in the same breath so frequently that seven out of 10 Americans still believed Saddam was responsible for the September 11 attacks months after the Iraq invasion had occurred.

In an environment where the New York Times is instructing its readers how to "help fight the information wars" against Russia, the BBC is coaching its audience to scream the word "whataboutism" whenever a skeptic of establishment Russia narratives brings up Iraq, and the US Secretary of Defense is claiming that Putin is trying to "undermine America's moral authority," the massive credibility hit that imperial media and institutions took by deceiving the world into the destruction of Iraq matters.

Propaganda is a lot more important in cold war than in hot war since avoiding direct military confrontation limits the options of the participants, and Iraq is a giant bullet hole in the narrative of US moral authority which Moscow is rightly all too happy to point out.

Exactly this. This is a war on both morality & objective reality. People are rebranded "good" or "bad" not based on their actions, but whether or not they subscribe to a state mandated list of opinions. https://t.co/M3nZuozsZ8

-- OffGuardian (@OffGuardian0) December 19, 2018

- Advertisement -

Without the claim of moral authority, none of America's manipulations against Russia make any sense. It's absurd for America to spend years shrieking about Russian election meddling after it openly rigged Russia's elections in the nineties, unless America claims that it rigged Russia's elections for moral reasons while Russia rigged America's elections for immoral reasons.

It makes no sense to have mainstream western media outlets uncritically manufacturing support for wars and coaching their audiences on how to help government agencies fight "information wars" against Russia while also criticizing RT as "state media," unless you can say that western media functions as an arm of the US government for moral reasons while RT does so for immoral reasons. It makes no sense for the US to criticize Russian military interventionism when the US is vastly more guilty of vastly more egregious forms of military interventionism, unless the US can claim its interventionism is moral while Russia's is immoral.

Next Page  1  |  2

 

- Advertisement -

Well Said 12   Must Read 10   Valuable 7  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Caitlin Johnstone is a brave journalist, political junkie, relentless feminist, champion of the 99 percent. And a powerful counter-propaganda tactician. Rogue journalist, poet, illustrator, utopia prepper, and proudly 100 percent reader-funded through Patreon (more...)
 

Caitlin Johnstone Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Nothing In Any Conspiracy Theory Is As Bad As What's Being Done Out In The Open

The Friendly Mask Of The Orwellian Oligarchy Is Slipping Off

I've Been Banned From Facebook For Sharing An Article About False Flags

Bernie Keeps Promoting The New Cold War, And Yes, We Need To Talk About It

If You Murdered A Bunch Of People, Mass Murder Is Your Single Defining Legacy

In Refusing To Defend Assange, Mainstream Media Exposes Its True Nature

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
9 people are discussing this page, with 10 comments  Post Comment

Leslie Johnson

Become a Fan
Author 500983
Follow Me on Twitter
(Member since Dec 9, 2014), 17 fans, 12 articles, 1 quicklinks, 1074 comments
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


  New Content

I so appreciate and respect all that you write....while detesting to my core US Foreign Policy of Death and Destruction.

Submitted on Wednesday, Dec 19, 2018 at 4:29:40 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (9+)
Help
 
911TRUTH

Become a Fan
Author 15356

(Member since Apr 29, 2008), 26 fans, 2386 comments
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


  New Content

The Obama's are much better and smarter con artists than the Trump's.

Submitted on Wednesday, Dec 19, 2018 at 4:53:23 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (7+)
Help
 
Indent
Jon Fox

Become a Fan
Author 50366

(Member since Jun 28, 2010), 4 fans, 151 comments
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


Reply to 911TRUTH:   New Content

Treasonous con artists.

Submitted on Wednesday, Dec 19, 2018 at 11:03:35 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (4+)
Help
 
IndentIndent
BFalcon

Become a Fan
Author 28059

(Member since Dec 20, 2008), 21 fans, 3 articles, 16397 comments
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


Reply to Jon Fox:   New Content

The two of you above misinform innocent people.

Submitted on Thursday, Dec 20, 2018 at 3:29:55 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
Indent
Richard Pietrasz

Become a Fan
Author 6357

(Member since Jun 7, 2007), 13 fans, 2758 comments, 1 diaries
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


Reply to 911TRUTH:   New Content

The Obamas are not better people, of course, just far more skilled at acting out their various cons.

Submitted on Thursday, Dec 20, 2018 at 9:00:55 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
Devil's Advocate

Become a Fan
Author 500650

(Member since Nov 9, 2014), 9 fans, 1973 comments
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


  New Content

Aside from the need to "address the nation", any other time you see a politician on a television show, you can be sure it's propaganda time.

Whether it's Michelle Obama on the Ellen show, berating Trump while they're promoting CVS in some "feel good" shopping spree; or Bernie Sanders on Colbert's Late Show, telling you he's not running for President in 2020; or John McCain on CNN, offering his "war-hero wisdom" on the "evils of Iran", all these appearances are being made to mold your thinking.

I've never agreed with having politicians participate in network TV shows. They do it here in Canada as well - appearing on comedy shows like 22 Minutes or Air Farce, supposedly to "poke fun at themselves" and show us how "human" they are.

Most people seem to accept that's all that's going on, but I just don't buy it. These people, whose time we are supposed to believe is too precious to be confronting the population directly when we ask, or answer our questions themselves through simple correspondence, seem to have all the time in the world to be in front of a camera when it benefits themselves.

Submitted on Wednesday, Dec 19, 2018 at 7:09:27 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (7+)
Help
 
Lance Ciepiela

Become a Fan
Author 14196
Follow Me on Twitter
(Member since Apr 4, 2008), 50 fans, 58 articles, 59 quicklinks, 3849 comments, 213 diaries
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


  New Content

Yes, of course, W Bush "gets away with it" (Ms Obama "should have" "signed the petition" instead of accepting some candies from W Bush?) and remains "above the reach of law" and justice in the United States.

His #IraqWar - a "Fraudulent Justification" - Article II Bush Impeachment Articles - #NurembergCrimes #TheCrimeOfAggression #AmericanChilcotReport. #TheSlums left "in the wake of" W Bush.

9/11 AM & 9/11 PM - "it wasn't the Iraqis". #GrandJuryPetition #PrePlantedExplosives"used at the WTC" (on Page 12) and at the Pentagon.

Submitted on Wednesday, Dec 19, 2018 at 11:50:54 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (3+)
Help
 
Jerry Lobdill

Become a Fan
Author 4979
Follow Me on Twitter
(Member since Feb 17, 2007), 24 fans, 38 articles, 101 quicklinks, 3022 comments, 22 diaries
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


  New Content

If there was doubt about Obama's loyalty to Wall Street his $1.2M fees for three speeches at Wall Street banks in his first year as a former POTUS should raise your eyebrows.

Submitted on Thursday, Dec 20, 2018 at 5:00:36 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (1+)
Help
 
Indent
Richard Pietrasz

Become a Fan
Author 6357

(Member since Jun 7, 2007), 13 fans, 2758 comments, 1 diaries
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


Reply to Jerry Lobdill:   New Content

Since I had no doubt of his loyalty to Wall Street, I am not the least bit surprised to read this. Thanks for adding this info.

Submitted on Thursday, Dec 20, 2018 at 9:05:03 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
Ramani K V

Become a Fan
Author 77250

(Member since Mar 8, 2012), 31 fans, 5 articles, 14 quicklinks, 2608 comments
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


  New Content
"...unless America claims that it rigged Russia's elections for moral reasons while Russia rigged America's elections for immoral reasons."

That nails it quite succinctly. Isn't that the core of the justifications for everything? Our nukes are moral, everyone else's are immoral.

Submitted on Friday, Dec 21, 2018 at 2:47:46 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 