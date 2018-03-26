Power of Story Send a Tweet        
This Is What Makes John Bolton so Dangerous

John Bolton
"Snowpocalypse." "Robo-apocalypse." "Retail apocalypse."

Casual references to annihilation pop up every day in American life. That makes it harder to communicate the danger posed by Donald Trump's appointment of John Bolton as National Security Advisor.

Bolton has poor judgement, a mean spirit, and an intellect that's weaker than he thinks. He spreads ethnic hatred and argues for sending others to fight and die.

This weekend, young people around the country stood up against gun violence in their schools. Bolton's appointment tells us that senseless violence may soon dominate our foreign policy, too, even more than it already does.

Bolton seems to pursue Machiavelli's dictum that "it is much safer to be feared than loved." But it's not safer. As we've learned from Bolton's past mistakes, foolish wars bring fresh dangers as well as needless tragedies.

Machiavelli also said, "The first method for estimating the intelligence of a ruler is to look at the men he has around him." This appointment confirms what many of us already thought about Trump's intelligence.

But Bolton's no Trumpian deviation from social or political norms. He's a political insider, beloved by think-tankers and mainstream media outlets alike. They're already clucking their tongues in disapproval at Bolton's appointment, but it's all for show.

Bolton's one of them.

Emails From the Apocalypse

Progressive social media and discussion groups were burning with news of Bolton's appointment. Many notes were variations on a theme: "Goodbye, everyone, it's been nice knowing you."

Could North Korea really launch a nuclear strike on the United States? Apparently, it's possible. But most of the people sending those notes are probably safe. The Korean Peninsula is the likeliest target, with the Middle East second. Kim Jong-un would need some luck to reach the West Coast of the United States, although that will be of scant comfort to Seattle or Portland residents if it does come to pass.

But every war death is a personal apocalypse. With or without nuclear weapons, there are likely to be many more deaths now that Bolton has been appointed. His proposed attack on nuclear-armed North Korea would almost certainly bring war to South Korea as well. He also advocates preemptive war against Iran. Either action would lead to mass death and chaos.

But then, Bolton is the ambassador of chaos. He was an enthusiastic backer of both the Iraq invasion and the overthrow of Muammar Gaddafi, two moves that destabilized the entire Middle East and led to the formation of ISIS.

Strange Associations

Bolton has been associated with Mujahidin e-Khalq (MeK), an Iranian terror-linked insurgent group that has reportedly been very generous with its friends in Washington. He is also, incontestably, a bigot. Bolton is closely associated with fellow Islamophobes Pamela Geller, who once asserted that Barack Obama is "the love child" of Malcolm X and "was involved with a crack whore," and the alt-right white supremacist Richard Spencer. Charming.

Bolton is the chair of a fake-news source, the Gatestone Institute, which publishes false, hate-filled screeds against Muslims. "The fact-checking website Snopes has found multiple false viral stories originating with Gatestone," writes The Intercept's Lee Fang.

Host of 'The Breakdown,' Writer, and Senior Fellow, Campaign for America's Future

molly cruz

I've never like Bolton; but I have a suspicion about North Korea that something happened during one of their nuclear tests, as I recall they even incited an earthquake; but in any event I thing they may have had a huge accident and are very worried about resulting tragedies such as in Chernobyl, and it has hit them that they have to make some friends now, because they are in trouble. We'll see. Children with matches comes to mind.

I also don't think Trump is going to last much longer. Nobody wants to work for him, because he's nuts. His rope, which he is practically at the end of, is fraying every day. I just got a letter from the White House in response to an anti fracking petition, explaining why they have to keep polluting, and cutting back regulations"for the economy".

Ay Dios mio!

Submitted on Monday, Mar 26, 2018 at 11:37:16 PM

