He defended Michael Vick's dogfighting. He followed environmental lawyer Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. across the country to bash his anti-factory farm speeches. He went undercover to spy on animal rights group Farm Sanctuary.



Increasingly consumers want to know how their food was produced

(Image by Martha Rosenberg) Permission Details DMCA



Now radio show host Trent Loos, whose audience includes people who believe, among other things, that the Endangered Species Act is a government conspiracy to run ranchers off their land, is a member of Trump's Agriculture Advisory Committee.

And he's got Trump's ear.

