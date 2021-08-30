 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Click Here to Remove All Ads
Share on Facebook 2 Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds   

This Black Life Must Matter! MLK's greater message to America

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages)   No comments
Become a Premium Member Would you like to know how many people have read this article? Or how reputable the author is? Simply sign up for a Advocate premium membership and you'll automatically see this data on every article. Plus a lot more, too.

What I want America to realize today is how the legacy of Martin Luther King's life and thinking is being hidden from us and expunged from our history. MLK's teachings enraged those who have reason to hate truth, so they were not satisfied with his death. They sought the death of his thinking too.

On April 4, 1967, he delivered a speech in Riverside Church in Manhattan of a kind never heard before from any American political leader. It was addressed to the American people, not the government. It called upon us to open our eyes and our minds to evils inherent in the American capitalist hegemonic system. He denounced the United States government, stating ""I knew that I could never again raise my voice against the violence of the oppressed in the ghettos, without having first spoken clearly to the greatest purveyor of violence in the world: my own government." That speech is, Beyond Vietnam - A Time to Break Silence .

Time magazine later called the speech "demagogic slander that sounded like a script for Radio Hanoi." The Washington Post called it "sheer inventions of unsupported fantasy" declaring that King had "diminished his usefulness to his cause, his country, and his people." The New York Times wrote an editorial entitled "Dr. King's Error", and even the NAACP objected to it. That's what can be expected when a public figure tells the whole truth.

I've always seen the speech as the finest political speech in America since the Gettysburg Address. In its political acumen, it was in keeping with Karl Marx's, "But if the designing of the future and the proclamation of ready-made solutions for all time is not our affair, then we realize all the more clearly what we have to accomplish in the present-I am speaking of a ruthless criticism of everything existing, ruthless in two senses: The criticism must not be afraid of its own conclusions, nor of conflict with the powers that be." (1844) King read a bit of Marx and Gandhi at Boston University while studying for his Ph.D. He was devoted to nonviolence, but he saw all the violence we were perpetrating throughout the world.

He began that speech in Riverside Church with the words, "I come to this magnificent house of worship tonight because my conscience leaves me no other choice." In it, he called out the "giant triplets of racism, extreme materialism and militarism", asserting that, "A nation that continues year after year to spend more money on military defense than on programs of social uplift is approaching spiritual death." This must now be seen as judgment of our foreign policy and a plea for social justice. He traced America's involvement in Southeast Asia since 1945, history about which Americans knew little, and decried the Vietnam War's (aptly known in Vietnam as the American War) effect on the people of Southeast Asia as well as on our own soldiers, "taking the Black young men who had been crippled by our society and sending them eight thousand miles away to guarantee liberties in Southeast Asia which they had not found in southwest Georgia and East Harlem," war that corrupted our nation.

His Legacy Is Being Hidden from Us

Since his assassination, his vision of social justice has been replaced in the media by the 1963 I Have A Dream speech in which he expressed a vision for a world where content of character matters more than skin color. In a 1965 sermon, King explained that the "majestic words" of the Declaration of Independence penned by Thomas Jefferson, that "all men are created equal," were the cornerstone of the civil rights movement. But he devoted the final 18 months of his life to making his greater message explicit, one that promoted the solidarity of all mankind. Fifty-four years have passed now since he delivered that visionary speech at Riverside Church. Will the nation let another year pass without acknowledging his true legacy, his best thinking? Will we fail to see how only the principal victims of our militarism have changed, Afghanistan and Iraq now, Vietnam then? He said then that "the world now demands a maturity of America that we may not be able to achieve," and fifty-four years later it still does. In reminding us of what most matters, he was trying to save our soul, but our redemption will now require the admission of our mistakes and our responsibility for them.

But he devoted the final 18 months of his life to making his greater message explicit, one that promoted the solidarity of all mankind. Fifty-four years have passed now since he delivered that visionary speech at Riverside Church. Will the nation let another year pass without acknowledging his true legacy, his best thinking? Will we fail to see how only the principal victims of our militarism have changed, Afghanistan and Iraq now, Vietnam then? He said then that "the world now demands a maturity of America that we may not be able to achieve," and fifty-four years later it still does. In reminding us of what most matters, he was trying to save our soul, but our redemption will now require the admission of our mistakes and our responsibility for them.

Our nation is caught up in a maelstrom of polarized conflict over issues in racial justice, and Dr. King surely devoted his life to that. But he did so much more than that. In this era of the commodification of protest, I think it is our responsibility to ensure that his being made a saint of civil rights doesn't obscure his devotion to America and to human rights. Let his true epitaph be known.

Let us recall one of the best-known messages he left us: "Our lives begin to end the day we become silent about things that matter." We must no longer allow his greatest message to be silenced in our media, one that insisted that all lives matter.

Ensuring That His Life Matters

This year, we celebrated the 26th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service, passed by Congress and signed into law by President Bill Clinton in 1994. Or, did we? It encourages people to make the day one of national service, a "day on, not a day off". The most appropriate way to do that would be to honor and reinforce King's protest of our immoral system of racial and economic injustice, and non-violently resist the American hegemonic warfare state. That takes such "service" out of being mere propaganda and into truth. Political truth and moral courage were what he lived and died for, so our service should honor his life by realizing the moral revolution of values he envisioned, and avoiding our spiritual death.

Next Page  1  |  2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

 

Rate It | View Ratings

John Steen Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

John Steen has a half-century of experience in community health planning, state health regulation, public health, and health policy.

After earning undergraduate and graduate degrees in philosophy at NYU, John began his first career of (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

The Ignominious End of Our War in Afghanistan

Pathological Politics and the Mission of Public Health

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 