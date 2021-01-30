Thirty-One Flavors of Fascism

From Counterpunch

"Leftists" I know have had their undies tied up in a nasty knot bunch over other leftists' use of the F-word -- fascism -- to describe Trump and his backers.

Fascism, seriously? Yes, absolutely, provided we have a reasonable definition. In his incisive 2009 book The Eliminationists: How Hate Talk Radicalized the American Right, David Neiwert rightly observed that "Fascism is not a single, readily identifiable principle but rather a political pathology best understood (as in psychology) as a constellation of traits. Taken individually," Neiwert wrote, "many of these traits seem innocuous enough, even readily familiar, a part of the traditional American hurry-burly. A few of them "are present throughout the political spectrum. Only when taken together does the constellation become clear, and then it is fated to take on a life of its own."

What comprises this collection of characteristics? Here are my top 31 traits of fascism, cobbled together with no claim to originality in concept or phrasing:

+1. Obsessive anti-liberalism co-joined with obsessive antisocialism/anti-communism and anti-conservatism but with an understanding that fascists are willing to engage in alliance with other sectors, especially on the conservative side.

+2. A sense of grave national and social crisis that cannot to effectively met with traditional solutions from liberals and conservatives.

+3. Fairy-tale and vengeful notions of a glorious national past that was betrayed -- "stabbed in the back" -- by evil liberal and Left elites linked to a sense of the decline of the nation and/or a once properly dominant ethnic or religious group's power under the destructive impact of class struggle, radicalism, liberal individualism, multi-culturalism, and outside/alien influences.

+4. A quest for national re-birth linked to "palingenetic ultra-nationalism," meaning, in historian Roger Griffin's words, a drive "to regenerate the social, economic, and cultural life of a country by basing in on a heightened sense of national belonging or national identity."

+5. The passionate belief that one's formerly and properly dominant national, ethnic, and/or religious group is being unfairly victimized.

+6. A fierce attachment to one's national, ethnic, and/or religious group coupled with the belief that any action without legal or moral limits is justified to eliminate perceived threats to the group's enemies, both internal and external.

+7. Chronic "Us and Them" scapegoating of demonized Others accused of causing great harm.

+8. The dehumanization of racial, ethnic, religious, and cultural Others and political enemies, intimately related to the willingness to abandon past legal and moral norms when it comes to eliminating the threat(s) these demonized Others and enemies are said to pose.

+9. The "right" of the supposedly good and "chosen" people to dominate the supposedly bad Others without since the "right" is conferred by Darwinian and moral superiority.

+10. A fierce and fervent anti-socialism and opposition to Leftists, linked to incessant fearmongering about the real or alleged threat of socialist, communist, and/or left anarchist revolution.

+11. An obsession with the alleged evil of liberals, combined with a false conflation of liberals and "the Left" and the charge that liberals are too weak to stop Left radicals from "taking over the country.

