Thirty-One Couplets to Celebrate World Mental Health Month

by John Kendall Hawkins

.



It is World Mental Health month. O happiest day!

love is in my old heart and just won't go away

.



the happy UN was set up to stop world war

but men fist-yell at fences "your mother's a whore"

.



if i were any happier i'd have to scream

like a jet fighter strafing my favorite dream

.



I long to be out on the street in mid parade

catching high thrown festive girls longing to be laid

.



I'm wound up tight and long to release my pent up

pantheistic visions last seen in the Lent cup

.



It sucks to wake up and know you're still Catholic

in a world aching to bleed, without love and sick

.



Can I long be here if I'm playing The Moody Blues?

Me tears go swimming, lorn begins to ooze

.



So many people dying of stigmatosis

pointlessly waiting for a burst of fresh roses

.



When I read the latest reports of UFOs

I want to put on me bra and wear liederhose

.



I almost got to Africa to teach the trees

how to recover from the honeyed kiss of bees

.



There are jungles of color, rivers of desire,

ayahuasca waiting, root dreams, lay by the fire

.



I'm wracked by conspiracy theories masked as Truth

just show me the devil and I'll go all Babe Ruth

.



Got disembodied voices in my old man head

it's f*cking Gregorian, and then Grateful Dead

.



There's nothing I'd like more than a warm milky breast

to comfort my old age blues, mom's have stood the test

.



You can rorschach your life away. Please be careful

of what you see in things, who you give an earful

.



I myself see monsters everywhere; in the malls

it's Dawn of the Dead salesmanship right by the balls

.



I miss transubstantiation in my lost loif

Aussies question my Credo: You call that a noif?

.



bumbleclot my way to frozen ceremonies

that celebrate our crowned Love Lord's last agonies

.



Come the animals fresh from the thawing tundra

methane gas blobs rise in tiger fields Down Under

.



If I could smile each day the number of times I pee,

then I could say the revolution's worth it, see?

.



What have I learned since black and white Hank Williams days,

except to yodel well and drink drop-dead Kool-Aids?

.



O my thoughts must now crawl across a mind field full

of Improvised Expressive Devices (puns, bull)

.



Where is the Law in this strangest of most strange places

full of humanity and ripping off faces?

.



I may start my own religion, though late in life,

God's dead, so pantheism's out, but I've got a fife.

.



Find myself dealing with my fear of the Other.

Don't wanna leave feeling no man was my brother.

.



I'd like to buy the world some coke and harmony

but there's just too goddamn much ice cold varmintry

.



You wouldn't believe the rat-like voices they use

to say Pass the salt of the Earth. Orwell abuse.

.



Kennel-heads barking dog mad foam beneath the moon

and howl, You wanted this! Like Nazis, silver spoon.

.



It's late and I'm late for my entanglement class

where black matter matters and the world's seen as glass

.



I've really not thought of doubt or desire today

for this flaw I will no doubt pay and pay and pay

.



It's All Hollow Eve! Time to celebrate the spooks.

When they come for your treats, will you put up your dukes?

.



######

* I hope you have not been triggered by this poem. Please call your local I Got the Blues consultant if you experience fear and trembling. It's free.