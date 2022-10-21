 
 
Life Arts

Thirty-One Couplets to Celebrate World Mental Health Month

by John Hawkins
UN Image for World Mental Health Month.
(Image by UN)

Thirty-One Couplets to Celebrate World Mental Health Month

by John Kendall Hawkins

.

It is World Mental Health month. O happiest day!

love is in my old heart and just won't go away

.

the happy UN was set up to stop world war

but men fist-yell at fences "your mother's a whore"

.

if i were any happier i'd have to scream

like a jet fighter strafing my favorite dream

.

I long to be out on the street in mid parade

catching high thrown festive girls longing to be laid

.

I'm wound up tight and long to release my pent up

pantheistic visions last seen in the Lent cup

.

It sucks to wake up and know you're still Catholic

in a world aching to bleed, without love and sick

.

Can I long be here if I'm playing The Moody Blues?

Me tears go swimming, lorn begins to ooze

.

So many people dying of stigmatosis

pointlessly waiting for a burst of fresh roses

.

When I read the latest reports of UFOs

I want to put on me bra and wear liederhose

.

I almost got to Africa to teach the trees

how to recover from the honeyed kiss of bees

.

There are jungles of color, rivers of desire,

ayahuasca waiting, root dreams, lay by the fire

.

I'm wracked by conspiracy theories masked as Truth

just show me the devil and I'll go all Babe Ruth

.

Got disembodied voices in my old man head

it's f*cking Gregorian, and then Grateful Dead

.

There's nothing I'd like more than a warm milky breast

to comfort my old age blues, mom's have stood the test

.

You can rorschach your life away. Please be careful

of what you see in things, who you give an earful

.

I myself see monsters everywhere; in the malls

it's Dawn of the Dead salesmanship right by the balls

.

I miss transubstantiation in my lost loif

Aussies question my Credo: You call that a noif?

.

bumbleclot my way to frozen ceremonies

that celebrate our crowned Love Lord's last agonies

.

Come the animals fresh from the thawing tundra

methane gas blobs rise in tiger fields Down Under

.

If I could smile each day the number of times I pee,

then I could say the revolution's worth it, see?

.

What have I learned since black and white Hank Williams days,

except to yodel well and drink drop-dead Kool-Aids?

.

O my thoughts must now crawl across a mind field full

of Improvised Expressive Devices (puns, bull)

.

Where is the Law in this strangest of most strange places

full of humanity and ripping off faces?

.

I may start my own religion, though late in life,

God's dead, so pantheism's out, but I've got a fife.

.

Find myself dealing with my fear of the Other.

Don't wanna leave feeling no man was my brother.

.

I'd like to buy the world some coke and harmony

but there's just too goddamn much ice cold varmintry

.

You wouldn't believe the rat-like voices they use

to say Pass the salt of the Earth. Orwell abuse.

.

Kennel-heads barking dog mad foam beneath the moon

and howl, You wanted this! Like Nazis, silver spoon.

.

It's late and I'm late for my entanglement class

where black matter matters and the world's seen as glass

.

I've really not thought of doubt or desire today

for this flaw I will no doubt pay and pay and pay

.

It's All Hollow Eve! Time to celebrate the spooks.

When they come for your treats, will you put up your dukes?

.

######

* I hope you have not been triggered by this poem. Please call your local I Got the Blues consultant if you experience fear and trembling. It's free.

John Kendall Hawkins is an American ex-pat freelance journalist and poet currently residing in Oceania.

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
