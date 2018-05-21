- Advertisement -

The site encourages to support their vision. I encourage you to spread the word with the tabs on the top of OEN pages. On the 6th of May 2018 an event was organized an event in Munich with Glenn Greenwald, Jill Stein & Abby Martin under the title "Freedom & Democracy: Global Issues in Context 2.0". Scroll below to view the video of this event. This is the second installment of an event series that we started in 2017 in Munich that included Edward Snowden, Jeremy Scahill and other leading experts. [My main reason for posting this is to show any viewer what Jill Stein is all about. I particularly advocate this video in re Jill, starting at 40 minutes, in to see Jill. Both Abbey and Glen are well worth a look as well. dg]

(Article changed on May 21, 2018 at 21:15)