Exclusive to OpEdNews:
Life Arts

Think Critically about Syria, Skripal, and Building # 7 Before It's Too Late: Apply "The 9/11 Principle"

By       Message Mike Rivage-Seul       (Page 1 of 2 pages)     Permalink

opednews.com Headlined to H4 4/11/18

Author 47372
(Image by mikerivage-seul.wordpress.com)   Permission   Details   DMCA

What level of evidence of an opponent's criminal state activity justifies sanctions, diplomatic expulsions, retaliatory bombings, conventional war or even the risk of nuclear war? The question finds urgent relevance amid unsubstantiated charges of chemical weapons use by the Assad government in Syria and in the light of wild accusations against Vladimir Putin of Russian responsibility for the poisoning of double-agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia.

In my new book, The Magic Glasses of Critical Thinking: seeing through alternative fact and fake news, I offer a whole series of criteria for answering questions of evidence and judgment of guilt.

"Magic Glasses" is a term coined by the late comedian and social activist, Dick Gregory for habitual critical perspective that refuses to go along with group-think imposed by American oligarchs and propagated by the mainstream media (MSM). For Gregory, critical thinking was like donning a pair of spectacles that reveal things as they truly are, not as the oligarchs and their publicists would have us see them.Prominent among the criteria I offer in my own Magic Glasses is what might be called the "9/11 Principle." It enjoys new relevance in the light of a recently-filed petition for a grand jury hearing about the true causes of the destruction of the 3 World Trade Center buildings on 9/11/01. The 54-page petition with 57 exhibits was submitted on April 8th by the Lawyers' Committee for 9/11 Inquiry. The principle states that:

Since 9/11/01, any evidence for enemy-state wrongdoing (such as use of chemical weapons or alleged assassinations) must surpass the level of the evidence routinely dismissed by the U.S. government indicating that the World Trade Center destruction of 9/11/01 was the result of controlled demolition rather than of fires caused by planes crashing into the structures.

My 9/11 Principle and its implied relationship to Assad, Skripal and the attack on the World Trade Center is found in the final chapter of The Magic Glasses. There I attempt to appropriate Noam Chomsky's propaganda model of mainstream media (MSM) which identifies its function as not that of seeking truth, but of defending government policy despite the facts.

In the case of designated enemies, Chomsky explains, merely circumstantial evidence, hearsay, and the work of discredited intelligence agencies is all that's required to establish guilt and justify retaliation. Moreover, responsibility for the alleged misconduct will be attributed to the highest level possible.

This syndrome finds its most recent expression in the just mentioned cases of alleged Syrian use of chemical weapons, and in the Skripal poisonings. In both cases, long before the dust had settled, the Trump administration on the one hand, and Theresa May on the other quickly drew conclusions condemnatory of designated enemies (Syria in Trump's case, and Russia in May's) before standard criminal investigations were allowed to unfold. In each case, guilt was linked directly and immediately to the relevant head of state -- Bashar Assad and Vladimir Putin.

Contrast such premature judgment with MSM coverage of alleged U.S. crimes. There smoking guns are always demanded. And then if the "gun" is found, responsibility for its use is routinely assigned to the lowest official available. Abu Ghraib represents a case in point. Crimes that were later traced to the oval office itself were originally presented as the work of a few low-ranking bad apples.

More to the point, consider the official story of 9/11. That Washington-sanctioned account has carried the day for more than 16 years despite problematic evidence ignored or dismissed by government investigators. That's the evidence undergirding the case submitted by the Lawyers Committee for 9/11 Inquiry. It includes:

* The historical facts that no steel-framed building in the history of the world has ever fallen as the result of even the most intense fires burning in some cases for days on end.
" Yet three such buildings fell on a single day after a few hours of localized conflagration.
" World Trade Center Building #7 was not struck by aircraft; yet it too fell into its footprint like Building #1 and Building #2 in fewer than 10 seconds after a relatively few hours of fire.
" Larry Silverstein, the owner of WTC Building #7 is heard on tape admitting that he and an unnamed NYC fire official decided to issue the order to "pull" the building in question. Using the language of demolition engineers, where to "pull it" means to initiate the final demolition process, Silverstein says,

"I remember getting a call from the fire department commander telling me they were not sure they would be able to contain the fire. I said, 'You know, we've had such terrible loss of life, maybe the smartest thing to do is just to pull it. And they made that decision to pull. Then we watched the building collapse.'"

* The scientific fact that Jet fuel (the medium responsible for ignition of the fires in question) cannot produce fires whose temperatures can cause steel to melt.
* The evidentiary fact that widespread traces of thermite explosives were found amid the wreckage of the collapsed WTC buildings.
* The procedural fact that thorough investigation of the WTC debris was prevented by an inexplicably hastened and immediate removal of crime scene evidence following the buildings' destruction.

In the light of the differences between government and MSM treatment of alleged crimes of the U.S. government on the one hand and of designated enemies on the other, let me repeat my 9/11 principle. It states:

Since 9/11/01, any evidence for enemy-state wrongdoing (such as use of chemical weapons or alleged assassinations) must surpass the level of the evidence routinely dismissed by the U.S. government indicating that the World Trade Center destruction of 9/11/01 was the result of controlled demolition rather than of fires caused by planes crashing into the structures.

opednews.com

Mike Rivage-Seul is a liberation theologian and former Roman Catholic priest. Recently retired, he taught at Berea College in Kentucky for 40 years where he directed Berea's Peace and Social Justice Studies Program.Mike blogs (more...)
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Mike Rivage-Seul

Author 47372

(Member since Apr 9, 2010), 39 fans, 208 articles, 683 comments, 3 diaries


  New Content

Applying to designated enemies the same evidentiary standards the oligarchs apply to themselves would virtually eliminate the possibility of war.

Submitted on Wednesday, Apr 11, 2018 at 2:27:38 PM

Janet Supriano

Author 90270

(Member since Oct 7, 2013), 10 fans, 941 comments


  New Content

Thank you, Mike.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u9eTTQctVwo

Submitted on Wednesday, Apr 11, 2018 at 4:24:21 PM

Chuck Nafziger

Author 24101

(Member since Oct 12, 2008), 14 fans, 6 articles, 8 quicklinks, 1467 comments


  New Content

Great article! 9-11 evidence is so "in your face" as to cause brain short circuits for anyone looking at evidence compared to the official story.

But I will nit pick your statement "There I attempt to appropriate Noam Chomsky's propaganda model of mainstream media (MSM) which identifies its function as not that of seeking truth, but of defending government policy despite the facts." The MSM is not just "defending" government policy, it is creating it.

The mainstream media is owned by the corporations and oligarchs commonly called the deep state. Media consolidation and the placement of CIA operatives in all major news bureaus is a tipoff that all MSM noise is pure propaganda. As Randolph Hearst said in preparation for the the Spanish American War, "You furnish the pictures and I'll furnish the war." Wikipedia calls it "the beginning of the practice of yellow journalism."

Hearst was an oligarch and developed the model for the current, well developed, scientifically guided job of the MSM to lead the American sheeple into supporting American atrocities. The MSM does not just defend the atrocities, it foments them, pushes our puppet government into implementing them, and discourages "we the people" from resisting them.

If you are so frightened and angry that you need to kill something, kill your TV!

Submitted on Wednesday, Apr 11, 2018 at 5:16:39 PM

Mike Rivage-Seul

Author 47372

(Member since Apr 9, 2010), 39 fans, 208 articles, 683 comments, 3 diaries


Reply to Chuck Nafziger:   New Content

Chuck, I stand corrected. You are absolutely right. I was too cautious (and inaccurate) in my expression. Thank you.

Submitted on Wednesday, Apr 11, 2018 at 5:42:22 PM

Kristine Hoggatt

Author 55710

(Member since Nov 7, 2010), 8 fans, 806 comments


  New Content

"In the case of designated enemies, Chomsky explains, merely circumstantial evidence, hearsay, and the work of discredited intelligence agencies is all that's required to establish guilt and justify retaliation. Moreover, responsibility for the alleged misconduct will be attributed to the highest level possible."

Whereas US military crimes are always perpetrated by rogue soldiers. Is there no end to US hypocrisy?

BTW, who is Alexander Putin?

Submitted on Wednesday, Apr 11, 2018 at 5:44:12 PM

Mike Rivage-Seul

Author 47372

(Member since Apr 9, 2010), 39 fans, 208 articles, 683 comments, 3 diaries


Reply to Kristine Hoggatt:   New Content

My face is red. Is there no end this a.m. of my need to apologize and correct. Thanks, Kristine. Sorry, Vladimir. Ouch.

Submitted on Wednesday, Apr 11, 2018 at 5:49:15 PM

