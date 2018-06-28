 
 
Life Arts

They've Sown The Wind It's Time They Reap the Whirlwind

By Kevin Tully

From flickr.com: storm cereal
storm cereal
(Image by javier ruiz77)
I've felt genuinely hopeful for the first time in a long time this week. Those restaurant owners throwing Sarah out of their establishment did the trick. And the rank hypocrisy it exposed made me giddy. Watching Beto O'Rourke follow his magnanimous playbook in his run against Ted cruz has been hard to stomach. His strategy may be dead-on but I'm too much of a righteous pugilist to agree. I genuinely, with all my heart, hope he's right but in case he's not I'm going to incite and cajole.

Are you gay? Aren't you really sick to death of Conservatives/Republicans insisting you're a third class citizens and not worthy of good government? Sure wish you could get a cake made, oh well.

Are you a woman? Aren't you totally disgusted that Republicans/Conservatives absolutely adhere to an ideology that parallels Kinky Friedman's lyric, "Get your biscuits in the oven and your buns in the bed"? Well, subservience is kinda like yoga, no, not really, OK?

Are you smart? Boy aren't you a fool.

Are you Hispanic? Aren't you tired of being called a "Mexican" even though you're from Chile? How about being told to go home although your great great great great great grandfather purchased that land grant in Willacy County, Texas one hundred and ninety years ago?

Are you Vietnamese? I bet you feel pretty shitty when you're minding your own business in Walmart and that angry white lady tells you to "speak English or go back to Mexico!"

Are you a Muslim? The Supreme Court just validated Trump's and the Conservative's distaste for you. However, it really isn't a Muslim ban.

Are you African American? Remember how you thought that the North had won and the Civil War was behind us? Yes, I truly do know how it feels to be a sucker.

Are you a Jew? Thank god you folks are around -- tiki torches were on the way out -- not anymore.

Are you sick? Suck it up.

Did you buy a retirement home next to that beautiful river in coal country? Well, who really gives a sh*t about skin lesions and property values anyway?

Are you a grandchild? Remember how you used to love to go visit your grandpa. At least until he found FOX NEWS and became really angry and when you questioned him about the efficacy of building the wall he told you to "f*ck Off."

Are you a homeowner in Houston or Miami?

Are you a Christian? They're turning your guy into a mean-spirited, really dull, vindictive, confused gun range operator. Well, one consolation is Joel Olsteen is really rich and you can be too.

Are you a biker? You've been saving up, pinching pennies for years, in anticipation of buying that brand new Hog -- A Kawasaki is just as good, really.

Next Page  1  |  2

 

Kevin is (writing about yourself in the third person (illeism) is a trip) an artist/writer/carpenter and frustrated songwriter living in Johnson City, Texas. His latest frustrating songwriting attempt is titled, "I Touched the Hand That Touched (more...)
 

David Brittain

(Member since Jun 13, 2010), 2 fans, 14 articles, 166 comments, 2 diaries


Who are these people that spread hate and division throughout the Land of the Free? By what right do they claim the right to be judgemental of anyone that fails to share their bigoted views? The unfortunate thing about the downward slide is the inevtable arrrival at rock-bottom.

Submitted on Thursday, Jun 28, 2018 at 1:51:53 PM

pablo mayhew

(Member since Aug 14, 2014), 8 fans, 6 articles, 1138 comments


This is just the beginning. The Democratic Party is doomed.

Submitted on Thursday, Jun 28, 2018 at 2:12:17 PM

John Lawrence Ré

(Member since Apr 17, 2012), 16 fans, 2 articles, 939 comments


Another bang in the abandoned mine field of perversions that makes up the Clinton legacy.

Submitted on Thursday, Jun 28, 2018 at 4:17:02 PM

Kevin Tully

(Member since May 15, 2010), 23 fans, 112 articles, 30 quicklinks, 1362 comments, 240 diaries


As a Texan it is crystal clear what is going on. Texas has been a pretty consistently economically prosperous place. The discussion about economics being the driving force behind Trumpism doesn't apply here and we are one of the most rabidly red states in the union. Most Trumpers are not bad people, they may do and say some damaging and ridiculous things, but it is not fair to color them all the same. In my opinion this is all about propaganda. Rush Limbaugh started the very effective propaganda campaign thirty-five years ago and the torch was picked up by conservative christian broadcasters and Glenn Beck and Fox News etc. How could it have turned out any other way?

Submitted on Thursday, Jun 28, 2018 at 2:42:14 PM

Kenneth Johnson

(Member since Jun 24, 2014), 18 fans, 11 articles, 8 quicklinks, 2625 comments


There are, no doubt, a number of true-belief haters - like the woman who raged against a Mexican landscaper. (Obviously, she has never done any landscape work.)

click here

On the other hand, most people merely talk a bit of trash now and then, without any real meaning behind their words (in hockey, the announcers call it 'chirping' - I like that word).

IMO, people ought to take a grain of salt and cut people some slack.

It is in the interest of those pushing for mind control to urge their followers to take spilled words literally - and to take action to correct the situation.

Submitted on Thursday, Jun 28, 2018 at 3:49:43 PM

Kevin Tully

(Member since May 15, 2010), 23 fans, 112 articles, 30 quicklinks, 1362 comments, 240 diaries


Kenneth I live in Texas, this should be enough said. If only words were not connected to thought and as innocuous as you say.

Submitted on Thursday, Jun 28, 2018 at 4:19:37 PM

Kenneth Johnson

(Member since Jun 24, 2014), 18 fans, 11 articles, 8 quicklinks, 2625 comments


True that. I'm familiar with both types, as well as many switch-hitters.

There are no easy answers, so to speak, but mind control is certainly not one of them.

The mind-control mindset often smacks of leaders engaged in a profitable religious enterprise.

Submitted on Thursday, Jun 28, 2018 at 4:42:10 PM

John Lawrence Ré

(Member since Apr 17, 2012), 16 fans, 2 articles, 939 comments


Excellent point, Ken, though Kevin does say "most Trumpers are not bad people, they may do and say some damaging and ridiculous things, but it is not fair to color them all the same."

While I agree with him that Limbaugh is a master at inciting "marginalized" whites to grab their pitchforks, we should give equal notice to the masterful job of NPR, PBS, Wapo and the NYT at shading truth to incite progressives to defend neocon and neoliberal policies by positioning them as if they're in their best interests or in defense of liberal tribal affiliation.

Submitted on Thursday, Jun 28, 2018 at 4:27:40 PM

