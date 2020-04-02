 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Poll Analyses
Share on Facebook 15 Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
General News    H2'ed 4/2/20

These US Senators May Soon See the Folly of Endorsing Joe Biden: Stay Tuned as this Epic Tragedy Unfolds

By       (Page 1 of 4 pages) (View How Many People Read This)   3 comments
Author 4578
Message Stephen Fox
Become a Fan
  (31 fans)


Krystal Ball: Biden so WEAK establishment already blaming Bernie for his loss Krystal talks about establishment Dems putting pressure on Bernie Sanders to drop out of the race and put his support behind Joe Biden. About Rising: Rising is ...
(Image by YouTube, Channel: The Hill)   Details   DMCA

Krystal Ball: Biden so WEAK establishment already blaming Bernie for his loss

.youtube.com/watch?v=B5UkNoCJGg4

These two commentators are the most hardball right-on brilliant commentators in America. I watch their What's on Your Radar broadcasts several times a day, but with this particular segment, I have to speak up; judge for yourself.... Whoopi Goldberg was so colossally rude when she repeatedly interrupted Bernie Sanders. You shouldn't talk to anyone this way, let alone a US Senator with the credibility and humility of Bernie Sanders.

As Saagar puts it, for Bernie to capitulate as these imperious misleading DNC hacks want him to do, means he would get "all of the downside, and none of the upside..."

Krystal: "These leaders know already how weak Biden is....They are wholly lacking in any confidence in their anointed candidate."

I can't understand Whoopi at all on this one. She visited my gallery in the 80's; I gave her an ink drawing of a New Mexico graveyard, up in the mountains. I told her about the Santa Fe Film Festival going on, which she didn't know about but decided to go to it and it made front page of our newspaper, the Santa Fe New Mexican, as if she were the big star of that event, which, in fact, she was.

But this video shows a staggeringly rude side to her, especially since as a prominent African American poking her nose into national politics, she should really be at least aware of Shaun King's exposure of Biden's totally phony civil rights record, horribly problems of elect-ability that long ago preceded any of these more recent concerns about his congnitive decline. That is something I have written about extensively here at OpEdNews.

She goes on and on, battering Bernie like he was some naughty school child that wouldn't answer the overlord teacher's questions....too much to watch or even analyze.

All of these prominent backers of Biden, the Governors and the Senators and the Members of Congress must all be terribly uncomfortable as their candidate continues to embarrass them, and as increasing numbers of the press point out the obvious, that Biden is going to implode. For kicks, here is a list of some of the top Biden endorsers; I have to wonder, at what stage are they at this moment in the sad process of "eating crow"?

I don't have time to ask them, mere mortal that I am, but somebody should take that project on a journalistic tour de force. It is all going to turn into a worsening and very tragic nightmare. Maybe Bernie can save it and be picked at the convention in July, which I predict is going to be even uglier than the 1968 Democratic Convention in Chicago.

Just how the hell do you ask this level of leadership and former leadership to please hurry up and wake up?

U.S. Senators Current

Cory Booker, U.S. Senator from New Jersey (2013present), Mayor of Newark, NJ (20062013), 2020 candidate for president

Tom Carper, U.S. Senator from Delaware (2001present), Ranking Member of the Senate Environment Committee (2017present), Ranking Member (20152017) and Chair (20132015) of the Senate Homeland Security Committee, Chair of the National Governors Association (19981999), Governor of Delaware (19932001), U.S. Representative from DE-AL (19831993), Treasurer of Delaware (19771983)

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3  |  4

 

Well Said 1   Interesting 1   Valuable 1  
Rate It | View Ratings

Stephen Fox Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Early in the 2016 Primary campaign, I started a Facebook group: Bernie Sanders: Advice and Strategies to Help Him Win! As the primary season advanced, we shifted the focus to advancing Bernie's legislation in the Senate, particularly the most (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

NYC Council "STANDS UNITED" WITH N.DAKOTA PROTESTERS, 2 new videos of police using pepper spray and rubber bullets

Bernie Meets with LA Times Editorial Board (this is the complete transcript!)

Mirena Interuterine Devices can cause Depression, Mood swings, Acne, Back Pain, Uterine Cysts, and Uterine Perforations

What does Coca Cola's Dasani bottled water have in common with Death by Lethal Injection?

CA Exit Polls reveal 23% Discrepancy; 11 States With Vote "Flipping" Evidence; Our New Directions in American History?

In the California Primary, More Ballots Remain Uncounted than the Total Number of votes for Hillary Clinton!

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

3 people are discussing this page, with 3 comments  Post Comment

Ken Swiatek

Become a Fan
Author 514190
(Member since Sep 12, 2019), 1 articles, 64 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

Anyone who voted for the Iraq war and all the deaths it caused is either too stupid to be president or too evil to be president. Anyone who opposes Medicare for all is too corrupt to be president. Anyone who appears to have dementia should not be running for president. Anyone who lied and plagiarized throughout his career lacks the moral fiber to be president.

Submitted on Thursday, Apr 2, 2020 at 10:51:12 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Help
Share Comment More Sharing   
Rob Kall

Become a Fan
Author 1
Editor-in-Chief
Follow Me on Twitter
(Member since Jun 5, 2005), 306 fans, 2557 articles, 5272 quicklinks, 6339 comments, 518 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

My you are an optimist. Of course, Biden is a weak, pathetic shell of himself at his best and he was NEVER, EVER a strong leader.

Let's hope that with the delay of the convention until August there will be time to wake people up to just how impaired Biden is. Unfortunately, there is a #BlueMaga cult among centrists and they are really, really brainwashed.

Submitted on Thursday, Apr 2, 2020 at 10:53:03 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Help
Share Comment More Sharing   
molly cruz

Become a Fan
Author 7804
(Member since Sep 16, 2007), 15 fans, 17 articles, 655 quicklinks, 2941 comments, 14 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

As Bernie hammered on about taxing the wealthy, while Tulsi Gabbard quietly pointed out that we spend absurd amounts of money on war toys when we virtually have no enemies capable of pulling of any kind of attack, I wondered at the folly of threatening the wealthy with the kind of tax rates pursued in the past that always seemed excessive to me in the first place. Why, I wonder, should the rate change, when the same rate results in greater amounts paid when the income is greater?

Why should anyone pay more than ten percent? It's so easy to calculate, so easy to trace, would eliminate CPA's, expensive calculations making it even more bothersome, more likely to drive people to fudge things, more likely to cause fraud and cash flight, when we could simply eliminate the excessive military spending and accomplish the same thing? In the end, after paying my CPA, I end up paying ten percent anyway. Corporations would have to pay the same rate, no deductions, no loopholes. The fact is the total haul would be twice what it is now, everyone but the CPA's would be ecstatic, and most important, Bernie, it would be FAIR.

There are apparently enough wealthy Democrats who like the new tax rate they're paying to sway them, and Biden read them right. If we want free health care and education, all we have to do is stop threatening the rest of the world with our very expensive Defense Budget, which is actually an OFFENSE BUDGET. Bernie is clearly the more stable intellectual,with a far greater performance record; but he wants to tax the rich, and they simply won't have it. I wish it were more complicated. Everyone, including corporations, should pay the same rate and that rate is 10%. So saith Isaiah 12/1; something about sheep.

Submitted on Thursday, Apr 2, 2020 at 11:07:00 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Help
Share Comment More Sharing   

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 