These US Senators May Soon See the Folly of Endorsing Joe Biden: Stay Tuned as this Epic Tragedy Unfolds

These two commentators are the most hardball right-on brilliant commentators in America. I watch their What's on Your Radar broadcasts several times a day, but with this particular segment, I have to speak up; judge for yourself.... Whoopi Goldberg was so colossally rude when she repeatedly interrupted Bernie Sanders. You shouldn't talk to anyone this way, let alone a US Senator with the credibility and humility of Bernie Sanders.

As Saagar puts it, for Bernie to capitulate as these imperious misleading DNC hacks want him to do, means he would get "all of the downside, and none of the upside..."

Krystal: "These leaders know already how weak Biden is....They are wholly lacking in any confidence in their anointed candidate."

I can't understand Whoopi at all on this one. She visited my gallery in the 80's; I gave her an ink drawing of a New Mexico graveyard, up in the mountains. I told her about the Santa Fe Film Festival going on, which she didn't know about but decided to go to it and it made front page of our newspaper, the Santa Fe New Mexican, as if she were the big star of that event, which, in fact, she was.

But this video shows a staggeringly rude side to her, especially since as a prominent African American poking her nose into national politics, she should really be at least aware of Shaun King's exposure of Biden's totally phony civil rights record, horribly problems of elect-ability that long ago preceded any of these more recent concerns about his congnitive decline. That is something I have written about extensively here at OpEdNews.

She goes on and on, battering Bernie like he was some naughty school child that wouldn't answer the overlord teacher's questions....too much to watch or even analyze.

All of these prominent backers of Biden, the Governors and the Senators and the Members of Congress must all be terribly uncomfortable as their candidate continues to embarrass them, and as increasing numbers of the press point out the obvious, that Biden is going to implode. For kicks, here is a list of some of the top Biden endorsers; I have to wonder, at what stage are they at this moment in the sad process of "eating crow"?

I don't have time to ask them, mere mortal that I am, but somebody should take that project on a journalistic tour de force. It is all going to turn into a worsening and very tragic nightmare. Maybe Bernie can save it and be picked at the convention in July, which I predict is going to be even uglier than the 1968 Democratic Convention in Chicago.

Just how the hell do you ask this level of leadership and former leadership to please hurry up and wake up?

U.S. Senators Current

Cory Booker, U.S. Senator from New Jersey (2013present), Mayor of Newark, NJ (20062013), 2020 candidate for president

Tom Carper, U.S. Senator from Delaware (2001present), Ranking Member of the Senate Environment Committee (2017present), Ranking Member (20152017) and Chair (20132015) of the Senate Homeland Security Committee, Chair of the National Governors Association (19981999), Governor of Delaware (19932001), U.S. Representative from DE-AL (19831993), Treasurer of Delaware (19771983)

