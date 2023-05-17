 
 
OpEdNews Op Eds

There seems to be a sort of madness taken hold in this country in the form of indignation and resentment by many people

Sen. Lindsey Graham: WaPo, NYT Pulitzer Prizes should be taken away Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., joined 'America's Newsroom' to discuss his reaction to the media's dismissal of the Durham report ...
(Image by YouTube, Channel: Fox News)   Details   DMCA

Senator Lindsey Graham (R.S.C.) on Fox News denigrating the New York Times and Washington Post over its coverage of Donald Trump in light of the FBI's Durham Report

A sort of madness seems to have taken hold in this country.

What do I mean by "madness"? It's in the form of indignation, resentment of a sort by people.

Take a look at the US main stream media where blowhard Senator Lindsey Graham (R. S.C.) was indignant about the FBI's Durham Report saying, "What have we learned from the Durham Report? That the New York Times and Washington Post were given a Pulitzer Prize for writing a bunch of politically motivated crap". [1]

"When it comes to reporting on Donald Trump, the mainstream media is dead".

Well Senator Graham the MSM isn't dead simply because of the Times and Post reporting on Trump. It's because of their reporting on anything of consequence.

Take the war in Ukraine and their reporting toward Russia. As we know Russia invaded Ukraine in late February 2021. A few prime reasons the Russians gave was NATO moving to Russia's doorstep- in contravention of the verbal assurances given by the Bush Sr. administration in 1989 if the two Germany's were allowed to reunite NATO would not move "one inch" eastward. The other reasons were Ukraine talking about joining the bloc and acquiring nuclear weapons .

The MSM condemns Russia's invasion of Ukraine yet where are they reporting the betrayal of the 1989 agreement by US presidents from Clinton to Trump? They haven't because that would challenge their biased reporting in support of Ukraine.

Where was MSM reporting of now Undersecretary of State Victoria Nuland's role supporting the coup in Kiev in February 2014 forcing the legitimately elected President Viktor Yanukovich to flee for his life. Or the honest reporting of the people of Crimea voting in a referendum to join the Russian Federation because they wouldn't support the post coup regime in Kiev.

Then of course there was the MSM supporting "Dubya" Bush's invasion of Iraq in March 2003 over Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein having WMD or his close association with al Qaeda's Osama bin Laden. All lies the Times and Post never recanted.

Many people were indignant over the lies they were given by their government and the MSM. They demonstrated and protested to no avail.

So yes today's governmental pronouncements and that of the MSM contribute to the splintered, polarized condition of the people being indignant and resentful.

Retired. The author of "DECEIT AND EXCESS IN AMERICA, HOW THE MONEYED INTERESTS HAVE STOLEN AMERICA AND HOW WE CAN GET IT BACK", Authorhouse, 2009
Tell A Friend