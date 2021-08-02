There's Never Been A Better Time To Crush Capitalism: Notes From The Edge Of The Narrative Matrix

This piece was reprinted by OpEdNews with permission or license. It may not be reproduced in any form without permission or license from the source.
❖
The US is on the brink of a massive eviction crisis and the ecosystem is dying and the world order is maintained by endless violence and we're being rapidly transformed into a brainwashed slave class, but it was a small price to pay for some billionaires to pretend to be astronauts.
❖
There's nothing more enraging than a system which treats the homeless like the problem rather than homelessness.
❖
There would be a lot more opposition to the emerging use of police robots if they called them "robotic cops" instead of "robotic dogs".
❖
Every ruler since the dawn of history has been acutely aware that there are a lot more of us than there are of them, and that even their own forces could turn against them at any time. That's what makes robot technologies so appealing to the oligarchic rulers of our age.
❖
Millions of highly traumatized men came home from the World Wars and started families and poured all their trauma into the minds of their children. That trauma has been passed down through subsequent generations. That's the real lasting legacy of those wars, not the stuff in the movies.
