During the last 18 months in the mainstream news, we have been exposed exclusively to material that advocates for mRNA vaccines as the only acceptable treatment for Covid-19. Three dogmas dominate the narrative: 1.These vaccines are "safe." 2. These vaccines are effective. 3. We have no other effective treatments. Any person who brings this dogma into question is belittled rather than refuted, and any data that challenges this dogma is carefully and actively suppressed in the social media as well as in major newspapers, magazines, and newscasts. It has been decided by those who rule society that there will be no discussion.

We now appear to be preparing to force these vaccines on all the children that can be accessed.

Despite the news-blackout, we have learned at least three important things about Covid-19 and the vaccines. First, the virus is seldom fatal to children. A great many hardly notice they are ill. According to a summery by American Heritage Foundation, in the age range from 0 to 14 years there have been only 140 Covid-related deaths in the US.

Second, while the vaccines are to a limited extent effective, they are less than safe. According to the CDC's own data collection (Vaers) As of Sept. 1st of this year, we have had 13,627 Covid-vaccine-related deaths reported in the US, and an additional 17,794 vaccine-related permanent injuries.

Third, there is growing evidence that there are treatments that are effective while being much safer than the vaccines. Dr. Bryan Tyson had treated 1700 cases with outstanding success as early as October of 2020 using hydroxychloroquine and some other inexpensive drugs. In this hour-long interview he describes the process in detail. See tu.be/fe1TqxvXKTs

Also of interest is the recent double-blind study on ivermectin by Prof Eli Schwartz in Israel, which shows that it is, in fact, an effective treatment. See: Click Here

The Vaers reports do show that, in general, the younger you are the less likely you are to be injured or killed by the vaccines. Even so, it is reasonable to speculate that children will be in greater danger from the vaccines than they are from the Covid virus.

In view of the above facts it would seem imprudent, to say the least, to expose our children to the threat of the vaccine without at least opening the matter to unfettered discussion. Open discussion, after all, is a necessary foundation for both democracy and science. Open discussion is unlikely to make us less safe.