There Are No War Heroes. There Are Only War Victims.

By Caitlin Johnstone

opednews.com Headlined to H2 6/9/18

This piece was reprinted by OpEdNews with permission or license.

From Caitlin Johnstone Website

From youtube.com: Donald Trump Is Obsessed With Loyalty {MID-296836}
Donald Trump Is Obsessed With Loyalty
(Image by YouTube, Channel: HuffPost)   Permission   Details   DMCA
Yesterday President Donald Trump tweeted, "My thoughts and prayers are with the families of our serviceman who was killed and his fellow servicemen who were wounded in Somolia. They are truly all HEROES." Three hours later he tweeted it again, this time with the correct spelling of Somalia.

A few days earlier, at the climax of his phony, insipid feud with the Philadelphia Eagles, Donald Trump lectured Americans that they must always stand for the national anthem.

"We stand to honor our military and to honor our country, and to remember the fallen heroes who never made it back home," the reality TV president bloviated. "We stand to show our love for our fellow citizens and our magnificent Constitution. We stand to pay tribute to the incredible Americans who came before us and the heroic sacrifices they made."

In both of these statements, President Trump was lying.

Donald J. Trump" @realDonaldTrump

My thoughts and prayers are with the families of our serviceman who was killed and his fellow servicemen who were wounded in Somalia. They are truly all HEROES.

11:22 PM - Jun 8, 2018

The US special operations soldier who was killed in Somalia (one of the "seven countries in five years" famously named in General Wesley Clark's revelation of the US war machine's plans for world domination) and the four others who were injured are not heroes. The US servicemen and women who have fought and died in America's nonstop acts of military expansionism and wars of aggression are not heroes. They are victims. They are victims of a sociopathic power establishment which does not care about them, and never has.

If what I just wrote bothered you, it is because you have been conditioned to oppose such ideas by generations of war propaganda. If you believe that US soldiers are heroes, it means that you believe that they are fighting and dying for a noble cause; for your freedom, for democracy, for the good and the just. It turns the deaths of the fallen into a tragic but noble sacrifice in your eyes, which keeps you from realizing that they have actually been dying for the profit margins of war plutocrats, land and resource assets, and the neoconservative agenda to secure control of the planet.

There is nothing heroic about being thrown into the gears of the war machine and having one's body and mind ripped apart for the advancement of plutocratic interests. But if your rulers can trick you into thinking that dead US soldiers died for something worth dying for, you won't turn around and lay the blame on the war profiteers and ambitious sociopaths who are truly responsible for their deaths.

Next Page  1  |  2

 

opednews.com

Caitlin Johnstone is a brave journalist, political junkie, relentless feminist, champion of the 99 percent. And a powerful counter-propaganda tactician.
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Dennis Kaiser

  New Content

"The US special operations soldier who was killed in Somalia (one of the "seven countries in five years" famously named in General Wesley Clark's revelation of the US war machine's plans for world domination) and the four others who were injured are not heroes. The US servicemen and women who have fought and died in America's nonstop acts of military expansionism and wars of aggression are not heroes. They are victims. They are victims of a sociopathic power establishment which does not care about them, and never has."

Bravo for stating the unthinkable about our servicemen and women.

General Wesley Clark happens to be a member of the group whose agenda is the New World Order -- One Government World.

Submitted on Saturday, Jun 9, 2018 at 9:20:34 PM

Jerry Lobdill

Damned straight! Whenever we fly the flag we should fly it upside down.

Submitted on Saturday, Jun 9, 2018 at 9:42:05 PM

Leslie Johnson

I wanted to check well-said, too, in fact, exceptionally well said were it available. Kudos to you, Caitlin. The horrific thing is, the 9/11 event was concocted and the more truthful story has been available over 15 years. So I found it a sad commentary you had to make "And it's time to start getting angry about it." .... indicating to me, at least, how reality disoriented our population remains. Every last, bloody one of us should be mad as hell and in the streets. Two months ago, an anti-war protest I was in had no more than 40 people. :(


Early on, as even then I scoffed at the official version, I got a phone call from some lady probably wanting a donation or whatever (i.e. I can't remember) but I said no. She stammered in shock and said, "uh, uh, aren't you afraid the Muslims are going to land on our beaches????!!! A lot of Kool-Aid has been drunk in this country.


P.S. I've never said "thank you for your service" but rather, "I'm sorry you had to do what the country asked you to do"...and the few I've said that to, understood. In fact, one guy, who I met on a Greyhound Bus (my idea of an interesting cross-country trip), sat down beside me, took my hand, and cried...heartbreaking for our own men as well as the millions of our victims.

Submitted on Saturday, Jun 9, 2018 at 10:01:44 PM

