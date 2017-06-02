

Peace Symbol

I don't believe in scaring people. Our government has done that so they may take away your freedoms, so that you and I will work to make more guns. Instead I urge you to notice that you are being manipulated. I think we all can agree, we are being manipulated!

Do you hear this, the loud sound of your hard earned money flying in the sky, floating on the water, and being fired out that gun barrel. Is this really what you think your country needs!

We can stop all that noise, come together, and stop all that noise. I want you to listen to something instead. It rings a loud tone as well. The speech was written in 1964. It is called "The Ballot or the Bullet". This can be your sound, and is going to be heard!

