Refresh  

Share on Google Plus Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on PInterest Share on Fark! Share on Reddit Share on StumbleUpon Tell A Friend

Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites (# of views)   1 comment
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds

"Their Noise Stops With Our Sound"

By       Message Tony Orlando     Permalink
      (Page 1 of 1 pages)
Related Topic(s): ; ; , Add Tags Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H4 6/2/17

Author 80786
Become a Fan
  (11 fans)


Peace Symbol
(Image by wikipedia)   Permission   Details   DMCA

I don't believe in scaring people. Our government has done that so they may take away your freedoms, so that you and I will work to make more guns. Instead I urge you to notice that you are being manipulated. I think we all can agree, we are being manipulated!

Do you hear this, the loud sound of your hard earned money flying in the sky, floating on the water, and being fired out that gun barrel. Is this really what you think your country needs!

We can stop all that noise, come together, and stop all that noise. I want you to listen to something instead. It rings a loud tone as well. The speech was written in 1964. It is called "The Ballot or the Bullet". This can be your sound, and is going to be heard!

click here

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

I have lived in the suburbs of my large city, always finding a place nearby to escape to be with the wildlife, or travel with my wonderful step father to enjoy all that is offered in the small town he grew up in. I got to have a nice education (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon



Go To Commenting		 /* The Petition Site */
The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; , Add Tags

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Purchasing the right tent for camping with your family or friends

Shailene Woodley Arrested / North Dakota Pipeline

Beagles are serious about their food, and they would like you to be too.

Hobbies add something to your life; the journey of one person's hobby with colors

"The Demolition of Silence"

Where is Me in the word Media?

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Tony Orlando

Become a Fan
Author 80786

(Member since Aug 15, 2012), 11 fans, 10 articles, 1216 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

Writing objectively may very well be the hardest thing I have ever done. I would like to also include a quotation from a decorated general who had this to say:

"A few profit -- and the many pay. But there is a way to stop it. You can't end it by disarmament conferences. You can't eliminate it by peace parleys at Geneva. Well-meaning but impractical groups can't wipe it out by resolutions. It can be smashed effectively only by taking the profit out of war."

The peace Symbol was originally designed for the British nuclear disarmament movement.

Submitted on Friday, Jun 2, 2017 at 10:07:26 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 