Anti-war writer and activist David Swanson discusses his new book Curing Exceptionalism, and picks apart the chauvinistic idea that the United States of America is the greatest country on the planet.
|
OpEdNews Op Eds
TheRealNews: Debunking the Myth of American Exceptionalism, with David Swanson
By David Swanson (Page 1 of 1 pages) Permalink
, Add to My Group(s)
|
Become a Fan
(135 fans)
Share Author on Social Media Go To Commenting
|The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Most Popular Articles by this Author: (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)
Feith Dares Obama to Enforce the Law
Obama's Open Forum Opens Possibilities
Public Forum Planned on Vermont Proposal to Arrest Bush and Cheney
Did Bush Sr. Kill Kennedy and Frame Nixon?
Eleven Excellent Reasons Not to Join the Military
Holder Asked to Prosecute Blankenship
Post Article Comment
These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.
|No comments
Want to post your own comment on this Article?