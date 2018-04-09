- Advertisement -



Picture of Syrian SAM missile destroying Israeli missile April 9 over Homs area of Syria

Over the weekend the US corporate and western MSM began circulating horrific pictures and videos of alleged victims of a chemical attack in the E. Ghouda area of Damascus, Syria. All of it forwarded by the so called "White Helmets", those supposed independent, humanitarian aid workers in Syria who blame the attack on the Syrian government of President Bashar Assad.

But before going any further it's necessary to understand who these "White Helmets" really are and the veracity of the pictures and videos they forwarded to the MSM outlets.

Firstly, they are NOT independent nor are they humanitarian aid workers.

They are funded to the tune of millions of dollars by British, American and EU government agencies.

Instead of aiding innocent victims they conduct stage managed, rehearsed dramas portraying innocents killed and injured by the Syrian Arab Army of Bashar Assad and his Russian, Iranian and Hezbollah allies.

The "White Helmets" are embedded with the Takfiri ISIS and al Qaeda terrorists only in areas they controlled in Syria.

There have been pictures of them carrying weapons even taking part in an execution.

All of this has been revealed by independent investigative journalist Vanessa Beeley who interviewed the real Syrian victims who had formerly been held in captivity by the Takfiri's in E. Aleppo after they had been liberated by the Syrian Arab Army in November, December 2016. These real victims told her of the horrors they were forced to endure under terrorist captivity and the complicity of the "White Helmets" who were nothing more than terrorists themselves who were seen stage managing atrocities, certainly not giving aid and comfort to people.

Of course what do we get from US and western corporate MSM? The "White Helmets" are selfless, independent humanitarian workers providing aid and comfort to innocent Syrian victims now accusing Bashar Assad of initiating a chemical attack on his own people.

This is patently absurd. Why? Because the Syrian Arab Army, its Russian allies have been systematically liberating the last group of Syrian people in E. Ghouda held in captivity by the Takfiri terrorists. They have been winning the war. Why would they resort to instigating a chemical attack? It doesn't make any sense.

For weeks the Russian Foreign Ministry has been warning of a potential false flag gas attack by Takfiri terrorist elements in the E. Ghouda area they controlled.

And sure enough its apparently happened.

In fact it has all the earmarks of a false flag chemical attack then blamed on Assad. And who better to be behind such a sinister acts, directly or through mercenary groups it funds, trains and supplies weapons? The CIA. Of course at this point there's no way to confirm they were behind it but if an attack smells or looks like a false flag attack where better to turn. The outfit most notorious being behind so many false flag attacks since its inception in 1947 replacing the wartime OSS, Office of Strategic Services.

So...it's necessary to be skeptical if not highly suspect of pictures supplied by the "White Helmets" of dead children lying on a floor.

