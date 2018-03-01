Power of Story Send a Tweet        
- Advertisement -
OpEdNews Op Eds

The world on trial: will Socialism/Globalism win?

By       Message Jon Rappoport       (Page 1 of 3 pages)     Permalink

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H2 3/1/18

Author 91595
Become a Fan
  (11 fans)

From No More Fake News

From youtube.com: The Basic Problems of Globalism {MID-257673}
The Basic Problems of Globalism
(Image by YouTube, Channel: BASSFZz)   Permission   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -

These words -- Socialism and Globalism -- are a mystery to most people. What do they mean? Why do they matter?

They matter because, behind the mask, they indicate massive centralized power at the top of the food chain. They aren't "movements on behalf of the people." They aren't "humanitarian solutions to our problems."

The massive power I refer to consists of governments, mega-corporations, banks, foundations, and technocrats working together, colluding, cooperating, planning a future of control over the world population.

- Advertisement -

Before he was killed in the shoot-down of Korean Airlines Flight 007 (1983), Congressman Larry McDonald stated: "The drive of the Rockefellers and their allies is to create a one-world government combining super-capitalism and Communism under the same tent, all under their control... Do I mean conspiracy? Yes, I do. I am convinced there is such a plot, international in scope, generations old in planning, and incredibly evil in intent."

Rep. Louis T. McFadden, Congressional Record, 72nd Congress, 1st session, June 10, 1932; McFadden served as Chairman of the United States House Committee on Banking and Currency: "Mr. Chairman, when the Federal Reserve Act was passed the people of the United States did not perceive that a world system was being set up here which would make the savings of an American school-teacher available to a narcotic-drug vendor in Macao. They did not perceive that the United States was to be lowered to the position of a coolie country which has nothing but raw materials and heavy goods for export. That Russia was destined to supply manpower and that this country was to supply financial power to an international superstate -- a superstate controlled by International bankers and international industrialists acting together to enslave the world for their own pleasure."

THAT is Socialism/Globalism. It isn't a revolution by and for "the downtrodden."

- Advertisement -

To get a flavor of what would happen to the United States under such a system, read on:

SCENE: COURTROOM OF THE FUTURE

THE ROOM IS EMPTY, EXCEPT FOR THE PROSECUTOR AND THE JUDGE.

Prosecutor: Your Honor, is there a representative of America here today?

Judge: No need to look for one. We can proceed.

Prosecutor: Very well. I wish to say that the country known as America was always a fiction.

- Advertisement -

Judge: Why?

Prosecutor: Because borders are artificial and arbitrary.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Jon Rappoport has worked as a free-lance investigative reporter for over 30 years. He has written articles on politics, health, media, culture and art for LA Weekly, Spin Magazine, Stern, Village Voice, Nexus, CBS Healthwatch, and other newspapers and magazines in the US and Europe.

In (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Monsanto's Roundup: new deadly scam exposed

Why has the Deep State gone to war against Donald Trump?

Truth about the Seralini rat-tumor-GMO study explodes

The Matrix Revealed: Why Logic Disappeared

The dirty Trump dossier: what no one is talking about

Compromised: Sex-abuser Congressmen are open to massive blackmail

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 