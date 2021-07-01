 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Click Here to Remove All Ads
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
General News   

The weak spot of NATO

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)   No comments
Become a Premium Member Would you like to know how many people have read this article? Or how reputable the author is? Simply sign up for a Advocate premium membership and you'll automatically see this data on every article. Plus a lot more, too.
Author 519988
Message Antanas Tubelis

NATO is an organization created to promote and protect U.S. geopolitical interests in Europe.

The United States totally control and fund NATO. The United States are most interested in the existence of NATO and play determinative role in the bloc.

The United States has created a myth about "Russian threat" to justify the necessity of NATO's existence.

Despite all NATO preparations to repel Russia's "aggression", in a possible military conflict with Russia, the alliance's forces will be defeated in Northern Europe. The thing is that NATO has a weak point - these are the Baltic States.

The Baltic States are afraid of Russia most of all. But, because of their location, they represent territory that is difficult or impossible to defend with the available forces. According to European military analysts, in the event of a military conflict, Russia will strike in the direction of Vilnius and the "Suwalki gap", thereby cutting off the Baltic States from the rest of Europe and capturing it.

Experts devote no more than two weeks to conquering the territory of the Baltic States and the complete destruction of NATO forces. At the same time, analysts set aside at least three months to gather the forces of European armies capable of driving the Russians out of the Baltics, and only if the Americans join them.

The Baltic States, which are NATO's weak points, will not stand up against Russia independently and even with the participation of the existing forces of the alliance. Therefore, it is necessary to build up the American military presence, as well as allocate more funds for the army.

Summing up, militarization of the Baltic States is now underway. Baltic States increase military spendings. Money, however, is spent on the construction of military camps and training grounds for foreign military personnel, as well as on the construction of infrastructure for the transfer of foreign troops.

Due to the military weakness of the Baltic States, it is assumed that the troops of European States should protect them.

But, the news about how Europeans are preparing to defend the Baltics, getting drunk and singing German songs from the Second World War on Adolf's G. birthday, suggest that this is not a defense, but an occupation.

The Baltic Word

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Antanas Tubelis Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Born in Kaunas in 1981
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  (less...)
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Freedom of speech as a threat to national security of the Baltic States

NATO's actions in the Baltic States can not be assessed as defensive maneuvers

Citizens of the Baltic States are not happy with foreign military

Nato membership of the Baltic States: incompetence and degradation of national security

Why NATO is dangerous for the Baltic States

Europe doesn't really need NATO

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 