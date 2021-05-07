 
 
The unwelcoming place

I decided to walk on the opposite side of the valley
On a road I have passed but never explored.
I parked the car after the last farm
And began walking.


Now there were just rustic houses, secluded and
Far apart with No Trespassing signs on the left side.
Soon I passed a sign that said Class 4 Public Road Begins.
The road was muddy and potholed.


But the woods was green with new spring growth
And for a while I was happy enough.
If I saw someone I was prepared to explain
Honestly: "I am from the other side of the valley."


And when they asked why I was there I would say:
"I was bored walking near where I live." But I
Was no longer seduced by the novelty of this place.
The road grew smaller and smaller and soon


There were No Trespassing signs on both sides of the road.
It occurred to me that this road was going to dead end
Far up in a hollow where no one lived.
Also there were no birds singing.


I began to feel lonely. I imagined
If I met someone now that they
Would be cold and suspicious. And then
I began to worry if my car was safe.


But I didn't turn around until I came to a cable
Blocking my way with a sign hanging from the middle --
Keep Out. On the other side of the cable was
What appeared to be an old mill pond.


Beyond that, through the trees, were meadows.
Deep in the woods, out of bounds,
Was a bird singing its evening song.
I turned around. There was nothing for me here.

 

