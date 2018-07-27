 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Tell A Friend Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds

"The truth is out there."

By       Message David Trotter       (Page 1 of 2 pages)     Permalink    (# of views)   1 comment

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) , Add Tags  (less...)
Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H4 7/27/18

Author 509594
Become a Fan
  (3 fans)

From flickr.com: Donald Trump and Mike Pence - Caricature {MID-305605}
Donald Trump and Mike Pence - Caricature
(Image by DonkeyHotey)   Permission   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -

In my last article I quoted actual events, then followed it with my own rhetorical views. In this article I will point out what is reported between Putin and Trump without any personal editorial about the actual event, except a conclusion at the end. So let's begin the what is reported as indisputable facts. I use quote marks at the beginning and end since this is a single source.

"President Trump seemed to lack authority, praising Putin when he should have been condemning him, and ceding opportunities to confront Putin on his most egregious actions of the past decade -- including meddling in the 2016 election and the illegal annexation of Crimea in 2014

Trump appeared to have had little plan, alternating between vague promises of improving our relationship with Russia and spending too much time on U.S. domestic affairs, notably the 2016 presidential election. Instead of holding Putin accountable for his election interference, he referenced his defeat of Hillary Clinton. For a sitting U.S. president to say publicly that he believes a foreign leader over his own intelligence team is shocking and admonishable. At a time when our democracy faces grave threats, it is deeply troubling that the president would side with the very country who attacked us.

At one point, President Trump even cited, incorrectly, the Electoral College tallies from over two years ago. This was all in an attempt to deflect questions that he was apparently unable to answer.

- Advertisement -

Despite each nation backing different sides in the Syrian conflict, Trump suggested he and Putin would begin working in conjunction to bring humanitarian aid to the people of Syria, regardless of the fact that the need for humanitarian aid largely stems from Putin's unabashed support for Syrian dictator Bashar al Assad. Additionally, Trump also failed to address the concerns of our NATO allies Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania in the Baltics regarding the territorial threats they persistently face

Trump, throughout the entire press conference, failed to condemn or even acknowledge the illegality of Putin's actions in Crimea and Ukraine.

When asked if he would hold Russia accountable for any of its past actions, Trump deflected and deferred. President Trump's unwillingness to stand up to Russia on this issue only serves to weaken the Western alliance and encourage further Russian incursions into the territory of sovereign nations now that Putin knows Trump will give him a pass.

- Advertisement -

Most importantly, on election meddling, Trump refused to stand with U.S. intelligence and charge Putin with interference, saying he doesn't see any reason why it would be the Russians carrying out the illegal meddling.

For a sitting U.S. president to say publicly that he believes a foreign leader over his own intelligence team is shocking and admonishable. At a time when our democracy faces grave threats, it is deeply troubling that the president would side with the very country who attacked us. Additionally, Trump's failure to distinguish between campaign collusion and Russia's blatant attack on our democracy allowed Putin to sow more discord during the press conference. Instead of standing up to Putin, Trump offered to cooperate with Russia on some of the very issues that Russia is causing. As some very wise analysts have noted, this strategy is like allowing a criminal to investigate his own crimes. It is foolish and naive and President Trump must simply do better going forward.

Trump said he has great confidence in the intelligence community, but Putin gave a strong and powerful denial. He said he doesn't see any reason why Russia would be behind election meddling.

- Advertisement -

Trump used the stage to again condemn Special Counsel Robert Mueller's probe as a disaster, saying there was no collusion with his campaign.

Other Republicans, while not as fierce as McCain, also criticized Trump, reminding him that Russia is not considered a friend of the U.S."

Next Page  1  |  2

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Vietnam Combat Veteran 1967-1968 (TET) USMC. Life-long Progressive. Bernie Supporter. I have a baseball bat, no need for a gun. Those who need guns need to evaluate what has caused them such fear. If you reach out to dis-respect my beliefs you (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) , Add Tags  (less...)

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Is this really who we are?

Is the Constitution Our Own Worst Enemy?

America, Shame on You

Vietnam Vet Speaks Out on Weapons of War

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

David Trotter

Become a Fan
Author 509594

(Member since Aug 21, 2017), 3 fans, 5 articles, 58 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

Is this unbelievable to conservatives, yet believable to the progressives. Read closely, both the article and the comments. Please participate.

Submitted on Friday, Jul 27, 2018 at 3:36:21 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 