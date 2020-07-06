 
 
OpEdNews Op Eds    H2'ed 7/6/20

The threat of annexation is far from over

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages) (View How Many People Read This)   5 comments
Author 51910
The question for Netanyahu is how much of a concession he seeks to extract from the White House. The answer may depend on whether Trump looks likely to win a second term
(Image by Hamodia.com)   Details   DMCA

Annexation by Israel of occupied Palestinian territory in the West Bank was never likely to happen on July 1, as many observers assumed. The date was not a deadline; it was a window opened by the Israeli government to carry out annexation before US President Donald Trump leaves office.

Unhappily for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, that window could slam shut in a matter of months, if current polling trends continue and Trump loses the presidential election in November.

Certainly, the fact that no dramatic move took place last week does not indicate that annexation is off the table. Indeed, following meetings in Israel with US officials last week, Netanyahu's office suggested that a US announcement on annexation could happen within days.

The dithering, according to the Israeli media, reflects divisions inside the US administration - despite the fact that its so-called Middle East "peace plan", published earlier in the year, approved Israel's annexation of as much as a third of Palestinian land in the occupied West Bank.

Jared Kushner, Trump's son-in-law and the architect of that plan, has reportedly been at loggerheads with David Friedman, the US ambassador to Israel, over the timing and scale of annexation.

Both are fervent supporters of the settlements. But while Friedman's circle of intimates is dominated by Netanyahu and settler leaders, Kushner has had to weigh wider pressures. It is Kushner who is fielding anxious calls from Arab and European leaders about annexation.

Trump's attention, meanwhile, is focused on other pressing matters, such as how to stop a dangerous fall in his popularity as the pandemic runs wild with potentially catastrophic consequences for the US economy.

Nonetheless, according to a report at there weekend in the Israeli daily newspaper Haaretz, Netanyahu and Friedman's position may slowly be winning out. Kushner is reportedly less in Trump's favour after recent disagreements on domestic policy matters.

Annexation has already served Netanahu's immediate needs. It was a large carrot that incentivised his voting base to keep turning out in three inconclusive elections over the course of a year. It has distracted from his current corruption trial, as well as from his failure to maintain a grip on the Covid-19 pandemic.

Some have speculated that he may no longer feel the need to go through with annexation. Although backed by many Israelis, it is low on their list of priorities as they grapple with disease and recession.

Nonetheless, Netanyahu would struggle to forego it.

This is in part because he made too much of it - and of his special relationship with Trump - during the election campaigns. He will not be forgiven by many on the right should he fail to capitalise on a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to grab the title deeds to occupied Palestinian land with US blessing.

Furthermore, Netanyahu's own vanity should not be discounted. This is his chance to take his place in Israel's history books - not as Israel's first prime minister to stand trial while in office, but as the leader who secured recognition of the settlements and killed off any chance of a viable Palestinian state.

The question for Netanyahu is how much of a concession he seeks to extract from the White House. The answer may depend on whether Trump looks likely to win a second term.

Jonathan Cook is a writer and journalist based in Nazareth, Israel. He is the 2011 winner of the Martha Gellhorn Special Prize for Journalism. His latest books are "Israel and the Clash of Civilisations: Iraq, Iran and the Plan to Remake the Middle East" (Pluto Press) and "Disappearing Palestine: (more...)
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Lance Ciepiela

Israel is a settler-colonial state built on the murder and dispossession of Palestinians who are now subjected to an apartheid system. Israel is in flagrant violation of international law at many levels. It is set to annex major chunks of the West Bank, effectively completing the destruction of Palestine - #Protest #Annexing - #CarteBlanche.

Submitted on Monday, Jul 6, 2020 at 3:32:24 PM

shad williams

Reply to Lance Ciepiela:   New Content

You certainly identified one of the worst, but with a little more effort, I imagine that you could flesh out a list of at least two dozen monster governments, with the US in 1st position because of the millions the unigarchy has slaughtered by all means.

Submitted on Tuesday, Jul 7, 2020 at 4:50:36 PM

Mohammad Ala

  New Content

THANK YOU for your time. Well said. UN has become useless and other countries have NO backbone to defend helpless people.

Submitted on Tuesday, Jul 7, 2020 at 5:03:01 AM

Scott Baker

  New Content

As a now decade-long supporter of a one-state solution (see my articles on OEN), I would support annexation if the following happened:

1. All current Palestinian residents in the annexed area became full Israeli citizens, with full rights of travel, living and property rights (no special passports, IDs, roads or checkpoints).

2. All Palestinians would of course, be held to the same legal responsibilities as any other Israeli citizen not to work to violently overthrow the government, riot, etc. These are police matters if everyone is living in the same State as full citizens.

3. The Palestinian Authority should share in the policing authority. I don't know quite how this would work, except Israeli police would have the final authority, but note that many States have multiple levels of law enforcement: sheriffs, state and city police, marshals, federal law enforcement fro multiple agencies, etc.

4. An accurate census needs to be taken, preferably before annexation, though there isn't much time if they're trying to beat the U.S. election. Past population counts are unreliable because of double-counting by Palestinian and Israeli authorities, missed deaths and exaggerated birth rates (Carolyn Glick has some good citations about this in her book "The Israel Solution").

The Two State solution has actually been dead for decades, but it is finally being formally acknowledged. The logistics alone of managing a New Jersey sized mostly desert region with roughly 11 million people and several commonly prized areas among two mutually hostile peoples are impossible under a split system. By including everyone in one country, both sacrifice some, but both gain more. The lives of Palestinians living in Israel is not good, but unquestionably better than those living in the territories. By moving forward with the end of the moribund two state solution, a new beginning for all can lead to a better life for everyone.

The real question is: do Israelis and Palestinians want a better life more than they want to avenge old hatreds?

Submitted on Tuesday, Jul 7, 2020 at 9:11:30 AM

shad williams

Reply to Scott Baker:   New Content

Avenge old hatreds? Wow. That really is tone deaf.

Submitted on Tuesday, Jul 7, 2020 at 4:45:30 PM

