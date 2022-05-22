The stone gun

I was walking along the other day

And happened to look down,

And there was a rock that looked exactly like a gun.

I couldn't believe it.

I picked it up to study it more closely.

Something rattled inside the rock.

It must be hollow. Wow!

What an usual find!

It was formed by at least three kinds of stone:

The "barrel" was limestone, the handle,

Some kind of amalgam of quartz and basalt.

In the quartz I could almost imagine

The relief of a white stallion!

As I was walking home I started cleaning off

Moss and dirt and where the dirt fell away

There was a loose bit of stone

That seemed to be separate,

That must have gotten wedged in a groove.

It was easy to free up this loose chunk

So pretty soon it was able to move back and forth

Kind of like a trigger!

Even more unbelievable

(I had now seated myself on a stump

To clean off the rest of my find)

I found that the long part of the stone,

That would have been the barrel in a real gun,

Seemed to be hollow like a stalactite.

It took a while to clean out the clay

Because the hollow cavity extended

Almost all the way through the stone.

Now I wanted to see what I had.

I washed it off in a stream and

When all of the clay had washed off

I could only marvel;

It was the spitting image of an old six-shooter.

I became very pensive with the thought:

If guns are so bad,

Why would nature have created

Almost a perfect facsimile of a collectable

Western-style hand-gun?

How could I have been so wrong about guns!

I love nature so dearly.

I wonder what else She might want to call me out on?

Radiation comes from the Earth!

That's nature!

Maybe there is nothing wrong with nuclear bombs!

I wonder what other of my liberal / progressive

Assumptions and convictions

Will be disproven, if I can just keep an open mind!



