Life Arts    H4'ed 5/22/22

The stone gun

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)   No comments
I was walking along the other day
And happened to look down,
And there was a rock that looked exactly like a gun.
I couldn't believe it.
I picked it up to study it more closely.
Something rattled inside the rock.
It must be hollow. Wow!
What an usual find!
It was formed by at least three kinds of stone:
The "barrel" was limestone, the handle,
Some kind of amalgam of quartz and basalt.
In the quartz I could almost imagine
The relief of a white stallion!
As I was walking home I started cleaning off
Moss and dirt and where the dirt fell away
There was a loose bit of stone
That seemed to be separate,
That must have gotten wedged in a groove.
It was easy to free up this loose chunk
So pretty soon it was able to move back and forth
Kind of like a trigger!
Even more unbelievable
(I had now seated myself on a stump
To clean off the rest of my find)
I found that the long part of the stone,
That would have been the barrel in a real gun,
Seemed to be hollow like a stalactite.
It took a while to clean out the clay
Because the hollow cavity extended
Almost all the way through the stone.
Now I wanted to see what I had.
I washed it off in a stream and
When all of the clay had washed off
I could only marvel;
It was the spitting image of an old six-shooter.
I became very pensive with the thought:
If guns are so bad,
Why would nature have created
Almost a perfect facsimile of a collectable
Western-style hand-gun?
How could I have been so wrong about guns!
I love nature so dearly.
I wonder what else She might want to call me out on?
Radiation comes from the Earth!
That's nature!
Maybe there is nothing wrong with nuclear bombs!
I wonder what other of my liberal / progressive
Assumptions and convictions
Will be disproven, if I can just keep an open mind!

(Article changed on May 22, 2022 at 3:09 PM EDT)

(Article changed on May 22, 2022 at 3:10 PM EDT)

 

Gary Lindorff is a poet, writer, blogger and author of several nonfiction books, a collection of poetry, "Children to the Mountain" and a memoir, "Finding Myself in Time: Facing the Music"
 

