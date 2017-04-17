- Advertisement -



Protesters Demand Trump to Release Tax Returns On Saturday, tens of thousands of people have taken it to the streets across the United States to protest and pressure President Donald Trump to release his tax ...

(Image by YouTube, Channel: Wochit News) Permission Details DMCA



- Advertisement -

Image from tax protests in Washington

With President Trump sending a carrier task force-calling it an "armada"- steaming towards the Korean peninsula over North Korea's recent ballistic missile tests, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson having announced "the policy of strategic patience has ended" while saying the "military option is on the table" such US provocations have brought the world to the brink of the worst crisis since the Cuban Missile crisis in 1962.

Finian Cunningham puts the crisis this way, "Whether a nuclear war breaks out within the next few days...the entire world is being held hostage by American military madness". [1]

To Andre Vltchek, "The West has brought the world to the brink of total collapse, but its citizens, even its intellectuals are stubbornly refusing to grasp the urgency". [2]

- Advertisement -

To Paul Craig Roberts, "It has become embarrassing to be an American". [3]

Touche to all three.

The huge difference between the crisis now and 1962 is back then there was real diplomacy between President Kennedy and Soviet Premier Nikita Khrushchev with neither man wanting to unleash a nuclear holocaust.

Today where are the diplomats in the Trump administration including the belligerent impulsive "Donald" himself twittering away his every impulsive urge then launching a ballistic missile barrage two weeks ago against Syrian President Bashar Assad for his alleged gassing his own people with no conclusive evidence, no desire for an independent investigation as to the perpetrators of this crime and no approval of Congress making it a war crime the supreme act of aggression which from the time of the 1945 Nuremburg war crimes tribunal is the worst crime of all. And now provoking a nuclear armed North Korea even threatening to assassinate its leader Kim Song un.

But what is most unsettling to this observer is the seeming disconnect of the American people to the real possibility of a nuclear conflagration and the US being the perpetrator of the unthinkable.

We should be in the streets protesting demanding no war against North Korea, Syria, Iran, Russia or China. That should be our immediate focus, preventing an actual nuclear war.

Yet we're not in the streets for the real urgency before us. If we are in the streets it's calling for Trump to release his tax returns, a sign stating "Trump and Putin still in love" and in Berkeley, CA. a pro and anti Trump Patriot Day rally with conservatives shouting, "We are the champions" and "USA, USA" with the anti Trump throng shouting and fighting against them. How's that for misdirected disconnect.

- Advertisement -

It's as if we reside in a separate universe completely disconnected from the real world fast approaching Armageddon.

But we're sure obsessed with Trump, not for his belligerence in Syria, Yemen and soon to be North Korea but his tax returns, his detente with Russia and Putin- now seemingly broken- and conservatives and liberals fighting against each other in Berkeley.

Robert's was right on the mark, "It's embarrassing to be an American".

[1] "World Held Hostage by American Military Madness" by Finian Cunningham, Information Clearing House, April 15, 16, 2017.

Next Page 1 | 2